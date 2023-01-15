Ratings: Nebraska high school boys basketball, January 15

Nebraska high school boys basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on January 15.

* * *

Top 10/Class A

Record, previous ranking

1. Bellevue West, 14-0, 1

2. Omaha Creighton Prep, 10-4, 2

3. Gretna, 10-1, 3

4. Omaha Westside, 10-3, 4

5. Millard North, 11-2, 5

6. Lincoln East, 8-3, 7

7. Omaha Central, 9-4, 10

8. Lincoln High, 9-4, 6

9. Lincoln Southwest, 7-4, 8

10. Elkhorn South, 8-3, NR

Class B

1. Omaha Skutt, 11-0, 1

2. Platteview, 12-1, 2

3. Omaha Roncalli, 9-4, 4

4. Crete, 12-1, 5

5. Waverly, 8-4, 9

6. Bennington, 9-4, 3

7. Beatrice, 7-3, 6

8. York, 8-2, 7

9. Elkhorn Mount Michael, 9-4, NR

10. Scottsbluff, 8-6, 8

CLASS C-1

1. Ogallala, 14-0, 2

2. Wahoo, 11-1, 4

3. Ashland-Greenwood, 12-1, 1

4. Pierce, 11-1, 3

5. Auburn, 9-4, 5

6. Central City, 12-1, 6

7. Omaha Concordia, 10-1, 8

8. Aurora, 8-4, 7

9. Malcolm, 11-3, NR

10. O’Neill, 7-3, NR

Class C-2

1. Doniphan-Trumbull, 15-0, 2

2. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 10-2, 3

3. Amherst, 12-1, 4

4. Tri County, 13-2, NR

5. Freeman, 13-1, 1

6. Norfolk Catholic, 8-3, 5

7. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 9-4, 6

8. Fremont Bergan, 7-5, 7

9. Elkhorn Valley, 10-1, 8

10. Elmwood-Murdock, 8-3, NR

CLASS D-1

1. Maywood-Hayes Center, 15-0, 1

2. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 12-2, 2

3. Elm Creek, 12-1, 3

4. Dundy County-Stratton, 10-2, 4

5. Howells-Dodge, 11-3, 6

6. South Loup, 10-2, 5

7. Mead, 9-3, 7

8. Johnson-Brock, 10-3, 8

9. Bancroft-Rosalie, 10-4, 9

10. Leyton, 11-0, 10

CLASS D-2

1. Lincoln Parkview, 11-2, 1

2. Shelton, 10-1, 3

3. Wynot, 11-2, 2

4. Osceola, 11-2, 6

5. Falls City Sacred Heart, 7-5, 4

6. Humphrey St. Francis, 8-3, 5

7. Creighton, 10-3, 7

8. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 8-2, 10

9. Stuart, 9-2, 9

10. Nebraska Lutheran, 9-2, NR

Top games this week:

Class A — Tuesday: Creighton Prep at Millard North, Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln East, Papillion-La Vista South at Lincoln Southwest. Thursday: Gretna at Bellevue West, Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln High, Lincoln Southwest at Lincoln Pius X. Friday: Omaha Central at Creighton Prep. Saturday: Lincoln North Star at Lincoln Northeast.

Class B — Tuesday: Norris at York. Thursday: Elkhorn at Beatrice, Waverly at Wahoo. Friday: Norris at Bennington, McCook at North Platte. Saturday: Bennington at Omaha Concordia, Crete at Elkhorn, York at North Platte.

Class C-1 — Monday: Hastings at Aurora. Tuesday: Ashland-Greenwood at Yutan, Freeman at Malcolm, Pierce at Norfolk Catholic. Friday: Boys Town at Douglas County West, Hartington Cedar Catholic at Wayne.

Class C-2 — Tuesday: Norfolk Lutheran NE at Clarkson/Leigh, Elmwood-Murdock at Lincoln Parkview. Friday: Fremont Bergan at Columbus Scotus, Norfolk Lutheran at Norfolk Catholic.

Class D-1 — Thursday: Ansley-Litchfield at South Loup. Friday: Elm Creek at Pleasanton, Falls City Sacred Heart at Pawnee City. Saturday: Pleasanton at Kenesaw.

Class D-2 — Monday: Santee at Boyd County. Tuesday: Wynot at Creighton, Auburn at Falls City Sacred Heart, Wausa at Elkhorn Valley. Thursday: Hyannis at Sandhills/Thedford, McCool Junction at Osceola. Friday: Creighton at Elkhorn Valley, Johnson-Brock at Friend, Mullen at Gordon-Rushville, Stuart at Santee

Conference tournaments — River Cities, final Saturday at highest seed; Minuteman, semifinals Thursday and final Saturday at Bridgeport; South Platte Valley, semifinals Thursday and final Saturday at North Platte Community College; Goldenrod, semifinals Thursday and final Saturday at Central Valley.​

