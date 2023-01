Ratings: Nebraska high school boys basketball, January 22

Nebraska high school boys basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on January 15.

* * *

Top 10/Class A

Record, previous ranking

1. Bellevue West, 15-0, 1

2. Gretna, 10-1, 3

3. Omaha Creighton Prep, 11-5, 2

4. Omaha Westside, 11-3, 4

5. Millard North, 12-3, 5

6. Lincoln East, 9-3, 6

7. Omaha Central, 9-5, 7

8. Elkhorn South, 9-3, 10

9. Lincoln Southeast, 8-6, NR

10. Lincoln Pius X, 11-5, NR

Class B

1. Omaha Skutt, 14-0, 1

2. Platteview, 13-2, 2

3. Omaha Roncalli, 10-5, 3

4. Elkhorn, 9-6, NR

5. Crete, 13-2, 4

6. Waverly, 8-5, 5

7. Bennington, 10-5, 6

8. South Sioux City, 8-6, NR

9. Norris, 8-6, NR

10. York, 9-4, 8

Class C-1

1. Ogallala, 16-0, 1

2. Wahoo, 13-1, 2

3. Ashland-Greenwood, 13-1, 3

4. Auburn, 11-4, 5

5. Central City, 12-1, 6

6. Omaha Concordia, 13-1, 7

7. Aurora, 10-4, 8

8. O’Neill, 10-3, 10

9. Pierce, 12-2, 4

10. Malcolm, 12-4, 9

Class C-2

1. Doniphan-Trumbull, 16-0, 1

2. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 11-2, 2

3. Amherst, 13-1, 3

4. Tri County, 14-2, 4

5. Freeman, 15-1, 5

6. Norfolk Catholic, 10-3, 6

7. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 12-4, 7

8. Elkhorn Valley, 13-1, 9

9. Fremont Bergan, 7-7, 8

10. Gordon-Rushville, 10-3, NR

Class D-1

1. Maywood-Hayes Center, 15-0, 1

2. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 14-2, 2

3. Elm Creek, 14-1, 3

4. Dundy County-Stratton, 12-2, 4

5. Howells-Dodge, 13-3, 5

6. South Loup, 11-2, 6

7. Mead, 11-3, 7

8. Johnson-Brock, 12-3, 8

9. Bancroft-Rosalie, 12-4, 9

10. Leyton, 14-0, 10

Class D-2

1. Lincoln Parkview, 12-3, 1

2. Shelton, 12-1, 2

3. Wynot, 14-2, 3

4. Osceola, 12-2, 4

5. Falls City Sacred Heart, 8-6, 5

6. Humphrey St. Francis, 10-5, 6

7. Creighton, 10-5, 7

8. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 10-2, 8

9. Nebraska Lutheran, 11-2, 10

10. Santee, 9-1, NR

Top games this week:

Class A — Tuesday: Omaha Westside at Creighton Prep, Omaha Central at Bellevue West, Lincoln East at Lincoln Southeast, Omaha Skutt at Lincoln Pius X. Wednesday: Omaha North at Omaha Bryan. Friday: Millard North at Elkhorn South, Creighton Prep at Omaha North, Omaha Central at Omaha Skutt, Kearney at Lincoln North Star, Lincoln East at Lincoln Southwest. Saturday: Elkhorn South at Lincoln East, Omaha North at Lincoln High, Omaha Westside at Papillion-La Vista South.

Class B — Thursday: South Sioux City at Elkhorn Mount Michael. Friday: Scottsbluff-Hastings at North Platte Community College.

Class C-1 — Tuesday: Boone Central at Central City.

Class C-2 — Monday: South Sioux City at Hartington Cedar Catholic. Tuesday: Freeman at Elmwood-Murdock, Norfolk Lutheran Northeast at Wakefield. Thursday: Laurel-CC at Wakefield.

Class D-1 — Thursday: Falls City Sacred Heart at Johnson-Brock.

Class D-2 — Friday: Friend at Pawnee City

Conference tournaments: Capitol, final Saturday at Douglas County West; Centennial, semifinals Friday and final Saturday at Boys Town; Central, semifinals Friday and final Saturday at York; Crossroads, semifinals Thursday and final Friday at York City Auditorium; Eastern Midlands, final Friday at highest seed; Frontier, final Saturday at Southeast CC-Lincoln; Mid-Nebraska, semifinals Thursday and final Saturday at North Platte CC; Republican Plains, final Saturday at McCook CC; Southwest, semifinals Friday and final Saturday at Kearney High; Trailblazer, final Saturday at girls highest seed

Photos: All-Nebraska basketball teams through the years 2022: Industrial strength 2021: Showstoppers 2020: The Legion of All-Nebraska 2019: Masterpiece 2018: Monumental 2017: Royal Court 2016: Hang Time 2015: Shooting Stars 2014: Full-court Press 2013: All-Shake 2012: Old School 2011: Showstoppers 2010: Good to the End 2009: From All Directions 2008: Rare Collection 2007: Big Game 2006: A Cut Above 2005: All-State Oasis