BASKETBALL

Ratings: Nebraska high school boys basketball, March 4

  • Updated
Nebraska high school boys basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on March 4.

* * *

Top 10

School, Record, Previous ranking

1. Bellevue West, 23-3, 1

2. Omaha Westside, 24-2, 2

3. Millard North, 23-2, 3

4. Gretna, 18-6, 4

5. Omaha Central, 19-7, 5

6. Omaha Creighton Prep, 17-7, 6

7. Elkhorn South, 16-8, 9

8. Omaha Skutt, 22-1, 7

9. Lincoln Pius X, 18-7, 10

10. Papillion-LV South, 16-8, 8

CLASS A

1. Bellevue West, 23-3, 1

2. Omaha Westside, 24-2, 1

3. Millard North, 23-2, 3

4. Gretna, 18-6, 4

5. Omaha Central, 19-7, 5

6. Omaha Creighton Prep, 17-7, 6

7. Elkhorn South, 16-8, 8

8. Lincoln Pius X, 18-7, 9

9. Papillion-LV South, 16-8, 7

10. Lincoln Southwest, 16-8, 10

CLASS B

1. Omaha Skutt, 22-1, 1

2. Omaha Roncalli, 19-4, 2

3. Scottsbluff, 21-5, 3

4. Bennington, 19-6, 4

5. Platteview, 20-6, 5

6. Beatrice, 16-5, 7

7. Waverly, 16-9, 6

8. Blair, 15-9, NR

9. Aurora, 15-11, NR

10. Elkhorn, 12-11, 8

CLASS C-1

1. Ashland-Greenwood, 24-1, 1

2. Kearney Catholic, 25-1, 2

3. Wahoo, 23-2, 3

4. Ogallala, 22-4, 4

5. Omaha Concordia, 22-3, 5

6. Auburn, 23-3, 6

7. Wayne, 24-3, 7

8. Fort Calhoun, 20-5, 9

9. Central City, 21-6, 10

10. Gordon-Rushville, 22-3, 8

CLASS C-2

1. Humphrey/LHF, 25-1, 1

2. Howells-Dodge, 23-3, 2

3. Freeman, 24-2, 4

4. Grand Island CC, 22-3, 5

5. Hartington CC, 23-4, 6

6. Norfolk Catholic, 21-4, 7

7. Amherst, 22-4, 8

8. Doniphan-Trumbull, 21-3, 3

9. Hastings St. Cecilia, 18-8, 9

10. Norfolk Lutheran NE, 17-5, NR

CLASS D-1

1. North Platte St. Pat’s, 23-2, 1

2. DC-Stratton, 23-3, 2

3. Loomis, 22-4, 3

4. Riverside, 20-6, 5

5. Burwell, 23-3, 7

6. Elgin/Pope John, 21-5, 8

7. Neb. City Lourdes, 15-10, 10

8. Kenesaw, 19-6, 6

9. Ainsworth, 17-9, 4

10. Mead, 16-10, NR

CLASS D-2

1. Falls City SH, 22-5, 1

2. Lincoln Parkview, 18-6, 2

3. O’Neill St. Mary’s, 24-2, 3

4. Wynot, 23-2, 4

5. Osceola, 21-5, 6

6. Humphrey SF, 16-8, 5

7. Mullen, 18-8, 8

8. Shelton, 19-7, 10

9. Hyannis, 23-3, 9

10. Medicine Valley, 19-5, 7​

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

