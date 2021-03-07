 Skip to main content
Ratings: Nebraska high school boys basketball, March 8
BASKETBALL

Ratings: Nebraska high school boys basketball, March 8

Nebraska high school boys basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on March 8.

* * *

Top 10/Class A

Record, previous ranking

1. Bellevue West, 23-2, 1

2. Omaha Creighton Prep, 22-2, 2

3. Millard North, 24-2, 3

4. Millard West, 17-5, 8

5. Lincoln Pius X, 18-3, 4

6. Papio South, 15-9, 9

7. Omaha Central, 20-6, 5

8. Omaha Westside, 17-7, 6

9. Papio-La Vista, 16-7, 7

10. Millard South, 11-11, NR

Class B

1. Omaha Skutt, 19-4, 1

2. Norris, 18-2, 2

3. Elkhorn Mt. Michael, 20-3, 3

4. Platteview, 20-4, 5

5. Elkhorn, 17-7, 4

6. Beatrice, 16-6, 6

7. Waverly, 15-6, 7

8. Omaha Roncalli, 12-12, 8

9. Blair, 11-11, NR

10. Bennington, 11-11, 9

Class C-1

1. Auburn, 23-0, 1

2. Kearney Catholic, 23-2, 2

3. Adams Central, 24-2, 3

4. Milford, 26-0, 4

5. St. Paul, 23-2, 6

6. Omaha Concordia, 21-4, 9

7. Pierce, 21-4, 10

8. Wayne, 22-5, NR

9. Wahoo, 18-7, 5

10. North Bend, 18-6, 8

Class C-2

1. Grand Island Central Catholic, 22-4, 1

2. Yutan, 22-2, 2

3. BRLD, 18-4, 3

4. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 19-6, 9

5. Freeman, 21-4, NR

6. Bridgeport, 23-2, NR

7. Tri County, 20-5, NR

8. Wakefield, 20-6, 10

9. Chase County, 16-8, NR

10. Centennial, 17-7, 6

Class D-1

1. Burwell, 24-0, 2

2. North Platte St. Pat’s, 21-5, 3

3. Southern Valley, 19-4, 4

4. Howells-Dodge, 18-8, 5

5. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 20-5, 1

6. Ansley-Litchfield, 20-4, 6

7. Walthill, 19-4, NR

8. Nebraska City Lourdes, 15-9, 7

9. Central Valley, 17-6, NR

10. BDS, 19-6, 9

Class D-2

1. Lincoln Parkview, 25-1, 2

2. Mullen, 23-3, 3

3. Loomis, 22-4, 4

4. Humphrey St. Francis, 20-4, 5

5. Falls City Sacred Heart, 17-7, 6

6. Wynot, 19-7, 7

7. O’Neill St. Mary’s, 22-2, 1

8. Osceola, 20-6, 8

9. Diller-Odell, 13-10, 10

10. Paxton, 15-10, 9

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

