Ratings: Nebraska high school boys basketball, March 8

Nebraska high school boys basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on March 8.
* * *
Top 10/Class A
Record, previous ranking
1. Bellevue West, 23-2, 1
2. Omaha Creighton Prep, 22-2, 2
3. Millard North, 24-2, 3
4. Millard West, 17-5, 8
5. Lincoln Pius X, 18-3, 4
6. Papio South, 15-9, 9
7. Omaha Central, 20-6, 5
8. Omaha Westside, 17-7, 6
9. Papio-La Vista, 16-7, 7
10. Millard South, 11-11, NR
Class B
1. Omaha Skutt, 19-4, 1
2. Norris, 18-2, 2
3. Elkhorn Mt. Michael, 20-3, 3
4. Platteview, 20-4, 5
5. Elkhorn, 17-7, 4
6. Beatrice, 16-6, 6
7. Waverly, 15-6, 7
8. Omaha Roncalli, 12-12, 8
9. Blair, 11-11, NR
10. Bennington, 11-11, 9
Class C-1
1. Auburn, 23-0, 1
2. Kearney Catholic, 23-2, 2
3. Adams Central, 24-2, 3
4. Milford, 26-0, 4
5. St. Paul, 23-2, 6
6. Omaha Concordia, 21-4, 9
7. Pierce, 21-4, 10
8. Wayne, 22-5, NR
9. Wahoo, 18-7, 5
10. North Bend, 18-6, 8
Class C-2
1. Grand Island Central Catholic, 22-4, 1
2. Yutan, 22-2, 2
3. BRLD, 18-4, 3
4. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 19-6, 9
5. Freeman, 21-4, NR
6. Bridgeport, 23-2, NR
7. Tri County, 20-5, NR
8. Wakefield, 20-6, 10
9. Chase County, 16-8, NR
10. Centennial, 17-7, 6
Class D-1
1. Burwell, 24-0, 2
2. North Platte St. Pat’s, 21-5, 3
3. Southern Valley, 19-4, 4
4. Howells-Dodge, 18-8, 5
5. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 20-5, 1
6. Ansley-Litchfield, 20-4, 6
7. Walthill, 19-4, NR
8. Nebraska City Lourdes, 15-9, 7
9. Central Valley, 17-6, NR
10. BDS, 19-6, 9
Class D-2
1. Lincoln Parkview, 25-1, 2
2. Mullen, 23-3, 3
3. Loomis, 22-4, 4
4. Humphrey St. Francis, 20-4, 5
5. Falls City Sacred Heart, 17-7, 6
6. Wynot, 19-7, 7
7. O’Neill St. Mary’s, 22-2, 1
8. Osceola, 20-6, 8
9. Diller-Odell, 13-10, 10
10. Paxton, 15-10, 9