Here are Stu Pospisil's latest Nebraska high school boys basketball ratings.
TOP 10/CLASS A
School, Record, previous ranking
1. Bellevue West, 26-0, 1
2. Millard North, 21-4, 3
5. Omaha Westside, 18-7, 5
6. Omaha Creighton Prep, 19-7, 2
7. Elkhorn South, 17-6, 8
8. Lincoln Southeast, 16-9, 10
9. Lincoln North Star, 17-8, NR
10. Lincoln High, 17-8, NR
CLASS B
6. Omaha Roncalli, 15-9, 5
CLASS C-1
3. Ashland-Greenwood, 24-2, 3
6. Omaha Concordia, 23-3, 8
10. Lincoln Lutheran, 18-8, 5
CLASS C-2
1. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 22-4, 2
4. Doniphan-Trumbull, 24-2, 1
6. Norfolk Catholic, 18-7, 6
7. Elkhorn Valley, 23-2, 7
8. Gordon-Rushville, 17-4, NR
10. Elmwood-Murdock, 17-9, 8
CLASS D-1
1. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 23-2, 1
2. Maywood-Hayes Center, 26-1, 2
3. Dundy County-Stratton, 22-4, 3
4. Johnson-Brock, 22-4, 4
5. Howells-Dodge, 20-6, 5
8. Ansley-Litchfield, 19-5, 10
9. Bancroft-Rosalie, 19-7, 6
10. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 16-10, NR
CLASS D-2
1. Lincoln Parkview, 23-3, 1
5. Falls City Sacred Heart, 18-8, 5
6. Humphrey St. Francis, 16-7, 6
7. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 20-5, 8
