Ratings: Nebraska high school boys soccer, April 1

Nebraska high school boys soccer ratings by World-Herald staff writer Nick Rubek, as published in The World-Herald on April 1.
* * *
Top 10, Record, Previous Rank
1. Omaha South, 6-0, 1
2. Lincoln Southwest, 5-0, 3
3. Omaha Skutt, 6-0, 7
4. Omaha Creighton Prep, 3-2, 2
5. Gretna, 6-0, 4
6. Lincoln East, 4-1, NR
7. Lexington, 5-1, NR
8. Papillion-La Vista South, 4-1, 9
9. Millard West, 3-2, NR
10. Omaha Central, 3-2, 5
CLASS A
1. Omaha South, 6-0, 1
2. Lincoln Southwest, 5-0, 3
3. Omaha Creighton Prep, 3-2, 2
4. Gretna, 6-0, 4
5. Lincoln East, 4-1, NR
6. Papillion-La Vista South, 4-1, 8
7. Millard West, 3-2, NR
8. Omaha Central, 3-2, 5
9. Omaha Westside, 2-2, NR
10. Millard North, 2-2, 10
COMMENTS: Some shuffling behind Omaha South, which this week moved up to No. 5 in the nation in the United Soccer Coaches poll. Prep slips one spot after back-to-back losses to South and Omaha Skutt. Have the Junior Jays, who visit South Sioux City on Thursday, ever lost three straight? Records dating back 30 years don’t show such a skid. Lincoln East, Millard West and Westside join the fray. Central slides three spots, but will have bounceback opportunities Thursday in a match against Gretna, and in next week’s Metro Conference tournament, which will feature eight ranked teams. Millard North keeps its spot in the ratings by way of a shootout victory over crosstown rival Millard South, which finds itself just outside the top 10.
CLASS B
1. Omaha Skutt, 6-0, 1
2. Lexington, 5-1, 4
3. Crete, 2-1, 3
4. Grand Island Northwest, 3-0, 7
5. Elkhorn Mount Michael, 3-2, NR
6. Blair, 3-0, NR
7. South Sioux City, 1-4, 2
8. Columbus Scotus, 2-3, 8
9. Bennington, 6-2, NR
10. Elkhorn North, 3-1, NR
COMMENTS: Four in, four out from the preseason ratings in what figures to be an upside down division all season. Skutt has established itself as the top dog in the class, but Lexington – which hops Crete on the weight of a 1-0 season-opening win over Papillion-La Vista South – is a legit challenger. Elkhorn Mount Michael makes its debut at No. 5 after wins over two teams ranked in the preseason, as well as narrow losses to both Prep and Skutt. Eastern Midlands Conference programs Blair, Bennington and Elkhorn North also join the ratings. South Sioux City stays in, slipping only five spots despite a 1-4 record. Three of those four losses came to teams ranked in the top two of their respective classes, and the other came to a stellar out-of-state program.