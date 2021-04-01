Ratings: Nebraska high school boys soccer, April 1

COMMENTS: Four in, four out from the preseason ratings in what figures to be an upside down division all season. Skutt has established itself as the top dog in the class, but Lexington – which hops Crete on the weight of a 1-0 season-opening win over Papillion-La Vista South – is a legit challenger. Elkhorn Mount Michael makes its debut at No. 5 after wins over two teams ranked in the preseason, as well as narrow losses to both Prep and Skutt. Eastern Midlands Conference programs Blair, Bennington and Elkhorn North also join the ratings. South Sioux City stays in, slipping only five spots despite a 1-4 record. Three of those four losses came to teams ranked in the top two of their respective classes, and the other came to a stellar out-of-state program.