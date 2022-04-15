 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOCCER

Ratings: Nebraska high school boys soccer, April 15

Nebraska high school boys soccer ratings by World-Herald staff writer Nick Rubek, as published in The World-Herald on April 15.

* * *

Top 10

Rank, school, record, previous ranking

1. Gretna, 11-1, 3,

2. Omaha Skutt, 7-3, NR

3. Papillion-La Vista South, 10-2, 2

4. Omaha Creighton Prep, 9-2, 1

5. Omaha Westside, 8-2, 4

6. Omaha Bryan, 6-4, NR

7. Lincoln Southwest, 8-2, 6

8. Omaha South, 6-3, 5

9. Lexington, 9-2, NR

10. Lincoln East, 7-3, 8

Class A

1. Gretna, 11-1, 3

2. Papillion-La Vista South, 10-2, 2

3. Omaha Creighton Prep, 9-2, 1

4. Omaha Westside, 8-2, 4

5. Omaha Bryan, 6-4, NR

6. Lincoln Southwest, 8-2, 6

7. Omaha South, 6-3, 5

8. Lincoln East, 7-3, 8

9. Kearney, 6-3, NR

10. Elkhorn South, 5-3, 9

Comments: More parity, less clarity. Other than the top spot, that is. Gretna won its first Metro Conference tournament title Wednesday night, beating Sarpy County counterpart Papillion-La Vista South. It makes the Dragons, who avenged their only loss of the season in the Metro semifinals, the clear-cut No. 1 at this point. Prep falls two places on the heels of back-to-back losses for the first time since 2018. The road doesn’t get much easier for the Junior Jays, with matches against Gretna and Westside the next two weekends. The heavy-lifting portion of the schedule is coming for two-time defending champion Omaha South, as well. The Packers, missing a few starters to injury, host Westside on Friday, then close the regular season with matches against Millard West, Millard North and Gretna.

Class B

1. Omaha Skutt, 7-3, 3

2. Lexington, 9-2, 2

3. Waverly, 8-0, 5

4. Bennington, 10-1, 1

5. Scottsbluff, 5-3, NR

6. South Sioux City, 4-3, 7

7. Elkhorn Mount Michael, 4-5, NR

8. Elkhorn North, 7-3, 9

9. Columbus Scotus, 5-3, 6

10. Grand Island Northwest, 6-2, 4

Comments: For all the talk about the jumbled Class A boys ratings, Class B isn’t far behind. Getting a fair assessment almost requires throwing out the best win and worst loss by each team. Start at the top, where Skutt leapfrogs a Lexington team it lost to on opening weekend. The two-time defending champion SkyHawks are as hot as any team in the state — in either class — running off six straight wins since giving up a second-half lead in a loss to Creighton Prep. In that stretch are wins over Papio South and Lincoln Southwest, both Class A contenders. Bennington slips to fourth after losing to Elkhorn North in the Eastern Midlands Conference tournament. It ended the anticipation of a possible unbeaten matchup with Waverly, which is the last team without a loss in the class. After that, it’s a grab bag of teams that have both arguments and warts.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

