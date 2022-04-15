Ratings: Nebraska high school boys soccer, April 15

Top 10

Class A

Comments: More parity, less clarity. Other than the top spot, that is. Gretna won its first Metro Conference tournament title Wednesday night, beating Sarpy County counterpart Papillion-La Vista South. It makes the Dragons, who avenged their only loss of the season in the Metro semifinals, the clear-cut No. 1 at this point. Prep falls two places on the heels of back-to-back losses for the first time since 2018. The road doesn’t get much easier for the Junior Jays, with matches against Gretna and Westside the next two weekends. The heavy-lifting portion of the schedule is coming for two-time defending champion Omaha South, as well. The Packers, missing a few starters to injury, host Westside on Friday, then close the regular season with matches against Millard West, Millard North and Gretna.

Class B

Comments: For all the talk about the jumbled Class A boys ratings, Class B isn’t far behind. Getting a fair assessment almost requires throwing out the best win and worst loss by each team. Start at the top, where Skutt leapfrogs a Lexington team it lost to on opening weekend. The two-time defending champion SkyHawks are as hot as any team in the state — in either class — running off six straight wins since giving up a second-half lead in a loss to Creighton Prep. In that stretch are wins over Papio South and Lincoln Southwest, both Class A contenders. Bennington slips to fourth after losing to Elkhorn North in the Eastern Midlands Conference tournament. It ended the anticipation of a possible unbeaten matchup with Waverly, which is the last team without a loss in the class. After that, it’s a grab bag of teams that have both arguments and warts.