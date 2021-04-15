Ratings: Nebraska high school boys soccer, April 15

Nebraska high school boys soccer ratings by World-Herald staff writer Nick Rubek, as published in The World-Herald on April 15.
* * *
Top 10, Record, Previous Rank
1. Lincoln Southwest, 10-0, 2
2. Omaha Skutt, 9-1, 3
3. Omaha Creighton Prep, 8-3, 4
4. Omaha South, 10-1, 1
5. Gretna, 11-1, 5
6. Millard West, 6-3, 9
7. Millard North, 7-5, NR
8. Lexington, 9-1, 7
9. Lincoln East, 6-2, 6
10. Omaha Westside, 6-3, NR
CLASS A
1. Lincoln Southwest, 10-0, 2
2. Omaha Creighton Prep, 8-3, 3
3. Omaha South, 10-1, 1
4. Gretna, 11-1, 4
5. Millard West, 6-3, 7
6. Millard North, 7-5, 10
7. Lincoln East, 6-2, 5
8. Omaha Westside, 6-3, 9
9. Papillion-La Vista South, 7-4, 6
10. Millard South, 7-3, NR
COMMENTS: The top spot changes hands after previous No. 1 Omaha South dropped an overtime decision to Omaha Creighton Prep. Lincoln Southwest, the last remaining unbeaten in Class A, slides into the top spot on the heels of a shootout win over Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt last week. Gretna stays ahead of a hot Millard North team based on body of work. Millard North won 1-0 when the teams met in the Metro semifinals over the weekend, avenging an earlier loss to the Dragons. Papio South slips a couple of places after back-to-back losses to Millard North and Omaha Bryan, but stays in the ratings because of previous wins over ratings contender Lincoln High and newly-ranked Millard South.
CLASS B
1. Omaha Skutt, 9-1, 1
2. Lexington, 9-1, 2
3. Bennington, 11-2, 9
4. Beatrice, 9-2, NR
5. Grand Island Northwest, 6-2, 4
6. South Sioux City, 3-7, 7
7. Columbus Scotus, 4-4, 8
8. Kearney Catholic, 6-1, NR
9. Elkhorn Mount Michael, 5-4, 5
10. Aurora, 5-3, NR
COMMENTS: Need your fix of chaos? Look no further than Class B boys. After Omaha Skutt and Lexington, which have established themselves as the clear favorites, it’s another shift change – multiple teams in, multiple teams out for the second straight set of ratings. Six teams in the last ratings lost at least twice to unranked opponents over the last two weeks. Since the calendar flipped to April, Beatrice is 5-0 with wins over two teams that were in the top five, good enough to move the Orangemen from unranked to No. 4 in the class. You could make an argument for about 15 teams for the remaining six spots. South Sioux City stays in – and actually moves up a spot - despite a 3-7 record, with three April losses to Class A teams, all by one score.