Ratings: Nebraska high school boys soccer, April 15

COMMENTS: Need your fix of chaos? Look no further than Class B boys. After Omaha Skutt and Lexington, which have established themselves as the clear favorites, it’s another shift change – multiple teams in, multiple teams out for the second straight set of ratings. Six teams in the last ratings lost at least twice to unranked opponents over the last two weeks. Since the calendar flipped to April, Beatrice is 5-0 with wins over two teams that were in the top five, good enough to move the Orangemen from unranked to No. 4 in the class. You could make an argument for about 15 teams for the remaining six spots. South Sioux City stays in – and actually moves up a spot - despite a 3-7 record, with three April losses to Class A teams, all by one score.