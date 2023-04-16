Nebraska high school boys soccer ratings by World-Herald staff writer Nick Rubek, as published in The World-Herald on April 16.

* * *

BOYS

TOP 10

School, record, previous rank

1. Omaha Skutt, 7-0, 1

2. Gretna, 9-2, 2

3. Papillion-La Vista South, 10-3, 4

4. Bennington, 11-0, 5

5. Millard South, 10-2, 6

6. Millard North, 10-3, 3

7. Omaha Westside, 8-5, 7

8. Lincoln Southwest, 8-2, 8

9. Omaha South, 8-2, 10

10. Elkhorn South, 6-3, NR

CLASS A

1. Gretna, 9-2, 1

2. Papillion-La Vista South, 10-3, 3

3. Millard South, 10-2, 4

4. Millard North, 10-3, 2

5. Omaha Westside, 8-5, 5

6. Lincoln Southwest, 8-2, 6

7. Omaha South, 8-2, 7

8. Elkhorn South, 6-3, 8

9. Omaha Bryan, 7-4, 9

10. Omaha Creighton Prep, 6-6, 10

COMMENTS: Not much movement after the teams in last week’s ratings went a combined 20-3 over the week, with all three losses coming to other ranked teams (Papio South’s 2-1 win over Millard North in the Metro Conference final, Gretna beat Lincoln Southwest 3-2 and Millard South beat Omaha Bryan 3-1 on Saturday). A busy week of ranked match-ups gets going on Monday night with Prep visiting Papio South and an Elkhorn South-Millard North rematch. Millard North won in overtime ten days earlier in the Metro semifinals. Southwest led twice before eventually losing to Gretna on Saturday. The Silver Hawks won’t have much time dwell on that one, though, with the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament starting Monday.

CLASS B

1. Omaha Skutt, 7-0, 1

2. Bennington, 11-0, 2

3. South Sioux City, 6-2, 4

4. Schuyler, 8-2, 9

5. Lexington, 10-2, 3

6. Elkhorn North, 9-3, 6

7. Crete, 8-3, 8

8. Elkhorn Mount Michael, 3-4, NR

9. Ralston, 7-2, 7

10. Columbus Scotus, 7-1, 5

COMMENTS: A monster match-up on Tuesday with Bennington visiting Skutt. But an under-the-radar good one that same night will be South Sioux City’s trip to an Elkhorn Mount Michael team back in the rankings despite a losing record. Part of the Knights’ modest two-match winning streak is a result over a Ralston side that Mount Michael leapfrogs this week. Since a 2-1 loss to Crete early this month, Schuyler has run off five wins in a row. Included in that stretch are 4-1 and 5-1 wins over previously-ranked Grand Island Northwest and Lexington in the Central Conference tournament. It’s enough to earn the Warriors a massive jump. Grand Island Northwest falls out after losing four of its last five, all to ranked teams.