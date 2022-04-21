Ratings: Nebraska high school boys soccer, April 21

Top 10

Class A

Comments: Gretna holds on to the top spot even after a shootout loss to Creighton Prep over the weekend. Prep earned every bit of the victory, playing down a man for the match’s last 52 minutes, and controlling a good portion of the match before that. Gretna bounced back with a solid road win on Tuesday night against Westside. That, coupled with its run to the Metro Conference tournament title last week, keeps the Dragons on top. The entire bottom five from a week ago moves up one spot with Omaha Bryan’s fall from the ratings. The up-and-down Bears — capable of both beating and losing to anyone in the state — are replaced by a Millard South side that won 2-0 when the teams met on Saturday. The Patriots, who have lost a combined four matches to the top four teams in Class A, have won four of their last five.