 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
SOCCER

Ratings: Nebraska high school boys soccer, April 21

  • Updated
  • 0

Nebraska high school boys soccer ratings by World-Herald staff writer Nick Rubek, as published in The World-Herald on April 21.

* * *

Top 10

Rank, school, record, previous ranking

1. Gretna, 12-2, 1

2. Omaha Skutt, 7-3, 2

3. Papillion-La Vista South, 11-2, 3

4. Omaha Creighton Prep, 11-2, 4

5. Omaha Westside, 9-3, 5

6. Lincoln Southwest, 9-2, 7

7. Omaha South, 7-4, 8

8. Lexington, 13-2, 9

9. Lincoln East, 7-3, 10

10. Kearney, 9-3, NR

Class A

1. Gretna, 12-2, 1

2. Papillion-La Vista South, 11-2, 2

People are also reading…

3. Omaha Creighton Prep, 11-2, 3

4. Omaha Westside, 9-3, 4

5. Lincoln Southwest, 9-2, 6

6. Omaha South, 7-4, 7

7. Lincoln East, 7-3, 8

8. Kearney, 9-3, 9

9. Elkhorn South, 6-3, 10

10. Millard South, 7-5, NR

Comments: Gretna holds on to the top spot even after a shootout loss to Creighton Prep over the weekend. Prep earned every bit of the victory, playing down a man for the match’s last 52 minutes, and controlling a good portion of the match before that. Gretna bounced back with a solid road win on Tuesday night against Westside. That, coupled with its run to the Metro Conference tournament title last week, keeps the Dragons on top. The entire bottom five from a week ago moves up one spot with Omaha Bryan’s fall from the ratings. The up-and-down Bears — capable of both beating and losing to anyone in the state — are replaced by a Millard South side that won 2-0 when the teams met on Saturday. The Patriots, who have lost a combined four matches to the top four teams in Class A, have won four of their last five.

Class B

1. Omaha Skutt, 7-3, 1

2. Lexington, 13-2, 2

3. Waverly, 10-0, 3

4. Bennington, 11-1, 4

5. Scottsbluff, 6-3, 5

6. Elkhorn Mount Michael, 5-6, 7

7. Elkhorn North, 8-4, 8

8. Columbus Scotus, 7-3, 9

9. South Sioux City, 4-5, 6

10. Grand Island Northwest, 8-3, 10

Comments: The top half of the ratings remain unchanged, with Skutt and Lexington separating themselves a bit from the field. Unbeaten Waverly — which won the Eastern Midlands Conference tournament title in a shootout over Elkhorn North last week — will face its toughest challenge to date with a regular-season finale at Bennington on Tuesday. The bottom five were only jumbled slightly, and that came via Elkhorn Mount Michael’s 2-0 win over South Sioux City. It lifts Mount Michael to sixth, despite a sub-.500 record. Five of the Knights’ six losses have come to teams ranked in the top five in either Class A or Class B — Omaha South, Omaha Creighton Prep, Bennington and Omaha Skutt (twice). A potential third meeting with the SkyHawks could come at next week’s River Cities Conference tournament.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nick covers high school soccer, wrestling and other sports for The World-Herald.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Paragliding is now a tandem sport in Ghana

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert