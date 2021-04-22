Ratings: Nebraska high school boys soccer, April 22

Nebraska high school boys soccer ratings by World-Herald staff writer Nick Rubek, as published in The World-Herald on April 22.
* * *
Top 10, Record, Previous Rank
1. Lincoln Southwest 11-0 1
2. Omaha Skutt 11-1 2
3. Omaha South 12-1 4
4. Omaha Westside 7-4 10
5. Gretna 12-2 5
6. Omaha Creighton Prep 9-4 3
7. Lexington 13-1 8
8. Millard West 7-5 6
9. Millard North 7-7 7
10. Lincoln East 8-3 9
CLASS A
1. Lincoln Southwest 11-0 1
2. Omaha South 12-1 3
3. Omaha Westside 7-4 8
4. Gretna 12-2 4
5. Omaha Creighton Prep 9-4 2
6. Millard West 7-5 5
7. Millard North 7-7 6
8. Lincoln East 8-3 7
9. Lincoln High 8-4 NR
10. Omaha Bryan 7-7 NR
COMMENTS: Westside makes a jump after an overtime win over Gretna. The Warriors gave up an equalizer in the final minutes of regulation before pulling the upset in overtime. They also led second-ranked Omaha South in both of their meetings this month, each comeback wins for the Packers. Awaiting Westside is a Saturday match with Prep, which slips three spots after getting beat 4-2 by Gretna. The Junior Jays have scored more than two goals in one match this season. The bottom third of the rankings gets a shakeup, with Millard North sliding and Papillion-La Vista South falling out. Each has lost four straight. Omaha Bryan, which was ranked in the preseason, joins after winning four of its past five. The only setback in that stretch came in overtime to Gretna. A group of five teams from the Heartland Athletic Conference, including newly ranked Lincoln High, is knocking on the door.
CLASS B
1. Omaha Skutt 11-1 1
2. Lexington 13-1 2
3. Bennington 13-2 3
4. Beatrice 10-2 4
5. Elkhorn Mount Michael 7-4 9
6. GI Northwest 7-3 5
7. Columbus Scotus 5-6 7
8. Kearney Catholic 6-2 8
9. Ralston 8-5 NR
10. South Sioux City 5-7 6
COMMENTS: Skutt showed again why it is Class B favorite, beating a pair of Class A opponents ranked in the top five over the weekend. The SkyHawks were one of six teams in the class that didn’t lose last week. Among the six losses by the other four teams: two were in shootouts, two against Class A competition and two against teams ranked higher. Ralston joins the mix after winning seven of eight matches since the calendar flipped to April. The Rams could meet Beatrice in next week’s Trailblazer Conference tournament. Skutt, Mount Michael and South Siouvx City are all in the River Cities Conference tournament, which begins Monday.