Ratings: Nebraska high school boys soccer, April 22

COMMENTS: Westside makes a jump after an overtime win over Gretna. The Warriors gave up an equalizer in the final minutes of regulation before pulling the upset in overtime. They also led second-ranked Omaha South in both of their meetings this month, each comeback wins for the Packers. Awaiting Westside is a Saturday match with Prep, which slips three spots after getting beat 4-2 by Gretna. The Junior Jays have scored more than two goals in one match this season. The bottom third of the rankings gets a shakeup, with Millard North sliding and Papillion-La Vista South falling out. Each has lost four straight. Omaha Bryan, which was ranked in the preseason, joins after winning four of its past five. The only setback in that stretch came in overtime to Gretna. A group of five teams from the Heartland Athletic Conference, including newly ranked Lincoln High, is knocking on the door.