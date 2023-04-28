Nebraska high school boys soccer ratings by World-Herald staff writer Nick Rubek, as published in The World-Herald on April 28.

* * *

BOYS

TOP 10

School, record, previous rank

1. Bennington, 14-0, 4

2. Gretna, 11-3, 2

3. Omaha Skutt, 13-1, 1

4. Lincoln Southwest, 12-2, 8

5. Omaha Creighton Prep, 9-6, NR

6. Omaha Bryan, 11-4, NR

7. Papillion-La Vista South, 12-5, 3

8. Omaha Westside, 9-6, 7

9. Omaha South, 11-3, 9

10. Millard South, 12-3, 5

CLASS A

1. Gretna, 11-3, 1

2. Lincoln Southwest, 12-2, 6

3. Omaha Creighton Prep, 9-6, 10

4. Omaha Bryan, 11-4, 9

5. Papillion-La Vista South, 12-5, 2

6. Omaha Westside, 9-6, 5

7. Omaha South, 11-3, 7

8. Millard South, 12-3, 3

9. Millard North, 12-4, 4

10. Lincoln Southeast, 11-3, NR

COMMENTS: Got a guess at what’s going on here? It’s as good as mine. An upside-down season was turned on its head again early this week, with each of the top three teams in the state losing on Monday night. Gretna keeps the top spot based on two factors — its high-end talent and a lack of a clear cut challenger for the throne. All three of Gretna’s losses have come to teams behind it in the ratings. Need another sign of just how wacky this season is? Millard North owns a pair of wins over Creighton Prep, yet is the lower seed in the district field that both landed in. A third meeting between the teams with a spot in the state tournament on the line would be can’t-miss viewing. That’s only one of what could be handful of district championships chalked full of storylines. Just don’t be surprised if they don’t materialize because of something crazy happening before they can even materialize.

CLASS B

1. Bennington, 14-0, 2

2. Omaha Skutt, 13-1, 1

3. South Sioux City, 11-3, 3

4. Schuyler, 10-2, 4

5. Lexington, 12-3, 5

6. Columbus Scotus, 11-3, 10

7. Norris, 8-5, NR

8. Elkhorn North, 10-5, 6

9. Ralston, 11-2, 9

10. Elkhorn Mount Michael 6-6 8

COMMENTS: Bennington established itself as the rightful new owner of the top spot in the rankings when it beat three-time defending champion Omaha Skutt 5-2 last week. There’s some good news and bad news that comes with that for the Badgers. The good — they are the lone remaining unbeaten boys team in the state (in either class) entering the postseason. The bad — they now have a target square on their backs. Skutt has won four in a row since the loss to Bennington, outscoring opponents 19-1 in those matches. By comparison, the SkyHawks had scored 19 goals through their first eight matches of the season. If they can find a footing in the attack, a fourth straight title is definitely not out of the question. Scotus makes the biggest jump after back-to-back quality wins to close the regular season. Norris won shootouts over Elkhorn North and Crete, a pair of 10-win teams, in the span of six days late in the season. It was part of a six-match winning streak for the Titans that has them in the ratings.