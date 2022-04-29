Ratings: Nebraska high school boys soccer, April 30

Top 10

Class A

Comments: The first real debate this season about the top spot ends with Gretna maintaining the pole position into districts. The Dragons were outplayed for a large portion of their shootout loss to Prep a couple of weekends ago, but are also a combined 4-0 against the rest of the top five. Prep is 1-1 against those teams, and survived a late push from Westside for that victory. Lincoln East climbs behind a six-match winning streak, which followed losing three of four. Back-and-forth Bryan is once again ranked on the heels of a 2-0 win over Papio South, part of five-straight wins for the Bears. Lincoln Southeast snags the last spot – ahead of Elkhorn South and Millard North – after knocking off Lincoln Southwest 2-0. Two-time defending champion Omaha South falls out of the ratings for the first time in recent memory. The Packers lost five of six to close the regular season, with the lone win coming against the same Millard West side they’ll see to open district play.