Ratings: Nebraska high school boys soccer, March 17

Nebraska high school boys soccer ratings by World-Herald staff writer Nick Rubek, as published in The World-Herald on March 17.

* * *

Top 10

Rank, school, last season's record, previous ranking

1. Omaha South, 20-1, 1

2. Lincoln Southwest, 17-1, 2

3. Omaha Creighton Prep, 13-6, 5

4. Gretna, 16-4, 4

5. Omaha Skutt, 21-1, 3

6. Grand Island, 10-6, NR

7. Omaha Westside, 11-6, NR

8. Millard West, 10-8, 9

9. Papillion-La Vista South, 9-8, NR

10. Omaha Bryan, 10-8, NR

Class A

1. Omaha South, 20-1, 1

2. Lincoln Southwest, 17-1, 2

3. Omaha Creighton Prep, 13-6, 4

4. Gretna, 16-4, 3

5. Grand Island, 10-6, 10

6. Omaha Westside, 11-6, 9

7. Millard West, 10-8, 7

8. Papillion-La Vista South, 9-8, NR

9. Omaha Bryan, 10-8, 5

10. Kearney, 9-7, NR

Comments: The defending champions start back where they finished — on top. South returns All-Nebraska midfielder Edwin Cisneros, who had double digits in both goals and assists last season. He’ll pace a Packer group looking to become the first Class A boys team to win three straight state titles. There’s a whole bunch of teams capable of halting that history, though. Lincoln Southwest, last season’s runner-up to South in an epic final, has the roster to make another run at Morrison. Omaha Creighton Prep and Gretna, the other semifinalists from a year ago, will have something to say about things at the end, as well. Challenges will come from outside that group, too. Grand Island brings back perhaps the top scorer/stopper combo in the state in All-Nebraska forward Javier Baide and Division I defender Jalen Jensen. Omaha Westside, Millard West and Papillion-La Vista South have pieces in place to contend, as well.

Class B

1. Omaha Skutt, 21-1, 1

2. Bennington, 17-4, 3

3. Lexington, 20-2, 2

4. Columbus Scotus, 12-7, 6

5. Crete, 9-9, NR

6. South Sioux City, 10-10, 7

7. Elkhorn North, 6-9, NR

8. Grand Island Northwest, 13-4, 5

9. Elkhorn Mount Michael, 12-6, 4

10. Schuyler, 11-8, NR

Comments: Omaha Skutt went wire-to-wire a year ago in winning back-to-back titles. The Skyhawks will be hard-pressed to maintain their perch throughout their run at a third, though. Eleven seniors are gone, including All-Nebraska defender John Meyers and record-breaking keeper Zach Weis. And the rest of the state is ready to pounce. Nearly half of the 22 all state selections in Class B from a year ago are back, including a pair of Bennington first-teamers in junior Kai Olbrich and senior Oliver Benson. The duo helped the Badgers reach new heights a year ago — a semifinal appearance in which they pushed the eventual champions. Lexington, coming off its first finals appearance in program history, had the type of foundation to build upon, starting with all state defender Ernesto Vargas. Columbus Scotus lost only two seniors from a tournament qualifying side. The Shamrocks found a bit of magic down the stretch a year ago, and are firmly in the discussion this season.

