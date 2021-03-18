Ratings: Nebraska high school boys soccer, March 19

COMMENTS: Not a single 2019 All-Nebraska selection (either the first or second teams) is back in Class A, setting up what could be an unpredictable season. South gets the nod to start, but will be tested out of the chute. A meeting later in March against No. 2 Omaha Creighton Prep should establish an early-season favorite. The Junior Jays feature Creighton recruit Ryan Brakke in the midfield. Expect Lincoln Southwest and keeper transfer Nolan Fuelberth, a Northern Illinois commit, to have something to say about Metro Conference domination, though. Speaking of the Metro, fourth-ranked Gretna joins the mix for the first time in soccer. The conference has four of the top five teams in the preseason rankings.

CLASS B

COMMENTS: The last two state champions begin the season at the top in Class B. Skutt, which won its title a year ago in a shootout, returns one of the best back-end combos in the state. Keeper Zach Weis and defender John Meyers - both seniors - were on Class B’s first team in 2019. South Sioux City won it all in 2018, but the next year was bounced in the district final round in a historic upset. Both teams have front-loaded schedules, with their annual early-season meeting coming on Tuesday. Skutt sandwiches weekend tournament tests around that showdown. Over the first three weeks to begin the season, the SkyHawks could see the teams ranked second in both classes, as well as Class A No. 3 Lincoln Southwest. South Sioux City starts with a Saturday doubleheader against Omaha South, Class A’s top-ranked team, and Notre Dame (Ill.), before ratings meetings next week with Omaha Gross and Prep.