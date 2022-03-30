Ratings: Nebraska high school boys soccer, March 31

Top 10

Class A

Comments: Prep has staked its claim to No. 1. Everything else is up for debate. The Junior Jays came from behind to beat Omaha Skutt over the weekend, then were thorough in a 4-0 win against Omaha South on Monday, in the process knocking off both two-time defending champions in a span of just over 48 hours. Papio South deserves the No. 2 spot, with quality wins against Class B Lexington, a Kearney team ranked in the preseason, and ratings contender Millard South. The Titans face Skutt on Friday. Despite a loss to an Omaha Bryan team that slips out of the ratings, Gretna actually moves up a spot based on other results. The Dragons controlled much of their lone setback, and also own wins over three Top 10 preseason teams already, including a 4-1 victory over Westside. Things get a bit murkier after that, especially in the bottom half of the ratings. Each of the Lincoln teams has a loss — East beat Southwest, but lost to Southeast (and Westside); Southeast lost to Millard South — putting city bragging rights up for grabs. Columbus snags the final spot, and will get Class A runner-up Lincoln Southwest on Thursday.