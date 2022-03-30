Ratings: Nebraska high school boys soccer, March 31

Comments: Prep has staked its claim to No. 1. Everything else is up for debate. The Junior Jays came from behind to beat Omaha Skutt over the weekend, then were thorough in a 4-0 win against Omaha South on Monday, in the process knocking off both two-time defending champions in a span of just over 48 hours. Papio South deserves the No. 2 spot, with quality wins against Class B Lexington, a Kearney team ranked in the preseason, and ratings contender Millard South. The Titans face Skutt on Friday. Despite a loss to an Omaha Bryan team that slips out of the ratings, Gretna actually moves up a spot based on other results. The Dragons controlled much of their lone setback, and also own wins over three Top 10 preseason teams already, including a 4-1 victory over Westside. Things get a bit murkier after that, especially in the bottom half of the ratings. Each of the Lincoln teams has a loss — East beat Southwest, but lost to Southeast (and Westside); Southeast lost to Millard South — putting city bragging rights up for grabs. Columbus snags the final spot, and will get Class A runner-up Lincoln Southwest on Thursday.
Class B
1. Bennington, 7-0, 2
2. Lexington, 4-2, 3,
3. Omaha Skutt, 2-3, 1
4. Grand Island Northwest, 3-0, 8
5. Waverly, 6-0, NR
6. Columbus Scotus, 1-2, 4
7. South Sioux City, 1-2, 6
8. Ralston, 5-0, NR
9. Elkhorn North, 3-1, 7
10. Blair, 2-2, NR
Comments: Shakeups throughout the ratings end with Bennington on top for the first time in program history, ahead of both of last year’s finalists. Lexington exacted a bit of revenge with an opening weekend victory over defending champion Skutt, which is perhaps the best team to ever start a season 1-3. The SkyHawks also have losses to Creighton Prep and Gretna — ranked Nos. 1 and 3, respectively, in Class A — hence the fall of only two spots. Unbeaten Waverly joins the fold, with wins over Blair and Elkhorn North already on the tally. Ralston and Blair are also newly ranked, with a match-up slated for next week. Each will have tests before that, though. Ralston has trips to ratings contenders The Platte and Nebraska City, while Blair hosts Columbus Scotus on Thursday.
