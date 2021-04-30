Ratings: Nebraska high school boys soccer, May 1

Nebraska high school boys soccer ratings by World-Herald staff writer Nick Rubek, as published in The World-Herald on May 1.
Top 10, Record, Previous Rank
1. Lincoln Southwest 13-0 1
2. Omaha Skutt 15-1 2
3. Omaha South 16-1 3
4. Gretna 13-3 5
5. Omaha Creighton Prep 12-4 6
6. Omaha Westside 10-5 4
7. Lexington 15-1 7
8. Omaha Bryan 9-7 NR
9. Millard West 8-7 8
10. Millard South 11-5 NR
CLASS A
1. Lincoln Southwest 13-0 1
2. Omaha South 16-1 2
3. Gretna 13-3 4
4. Omaha Creighton Prep 12-4 5
5. Omaha Westside 10-5 3
6. Omaha Bryan 9-7 10
7. Millard West 8-7 6
8. Millard South 11-5 NR
9. Lincoln East 10-4 8
10. Lincoln Southeast 9-4 NR
COMMENTS: Despite some jockeying amongst them, there’s little separation between the top five teams in the state. But each has a district test if they want to reach the state tournament. Most notable among that group is Gretna, which could meet new No. 6 Omaha Bryan for the third time this season. The Bears, who make the biggest jump in the ratings, have won six in a row after losing to Gretna in the Metro Conference tournament. Millard South re-enters the mix having won four of its last five matches. Since starting the season 1-3, the Patriots have only lost three times — to Gretna, Bryan and Westside — by a combined four goals. Lincoln Southeast is ranked for the first time this season. The Knights are positioned to be in line for the lone wild card berth should all seeds in front of them win district titles.
CLASS B
1. Omaha Skutt 15-1 1
2. Lexington 15-1 2
3. Bennington 14-2 3
4. Beatrice 13-2 4
5. Grand Island Northwest 10-3 6
6. Columbus Scotus 9-6 7
7. Elkhorn Mount Michael 7-5 5
8. South Sioux City 7-10 10
9. Scottsbluff 9-4 NR
10. Kearney Catholic 9-3 8
COMMENTS: No change in the top four, with each going unbeaten since the last ratings. In fact, the top six teams went a combined 14-0 since April 22. South Sioux City, despite its 7-10 record, moves up two spots after splitting a pair of matches with Elkhorn Mount Michael, the second of which came in the River Cities Conference tournament semifinals. Scottsbluff joins the rankings for the first time this season. The Bearcats saw a string of six straight wins snapped in a shootout loss to Class A North Platte on Thursday, but move in after a ranked win over Kearney Catholic over the weekend. Outside of losses by Skutt or Lexington — which would be seismic shockers — no Class B boys postseason result over the next two weeks should be surprising.