Ratings: Nebraska high school boys soccer, May 1

COMMENTS: Despite some jockeying amongst them, there’s little separation between the top five teams in the state. But each has a district test if they want to reach the state tournament. Most notable among that group is Gretna, which could meet new No. 6 Omaha Bryan for the third time this season. The Bears, who make the biggest jump in the ratings, have won six in a row after losing to Gretna in the Metro Conference tournament. Millard South re-enters the mix having won four of its last five matches. Since starting the season 1-3, the Patriots have only lost three times — to Gretna, Bryan and Westside — by a combined four goals. Lincoln Southeast is ranked for the first time this season. The Knights are positioned to be in line for the lone wild card berth should all seeds in front of them win district titles.