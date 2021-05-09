Ratings: Nebraska high school boys soccer, May 10

Nebraska high school boys soccer ratings by World-Herald staff writer Nick Rubek, as published in The World-Herald on May 10.
* * *
Top 10
Record, previous ranking
1. Lincoln Southwest, 15-0, 1
2. Omaha Skutt, 18-1, 2
3. Omaha South, 17-1, 3
4. Gretna, 15-3, 4
5. Omaha Creighton Prep, 12-5, 5
6. Lexington, 18-1, 7
7. Omaha Bryan, 10-8, 8
8. Millard West, 10-7, 9
9. Millard South, 13-5, 10
10. Lincoln Southeast, 11-4, NR
Class A
1. Lincoln Southwest, 15-0, 1
2. Omaha South, 17-1, 2
3. Gretna, 15-3, 3
4. Omaha Creighton Prep, 12-5, 4
5. Omaha Bryan, 10-8, 6
6. Millard West, 10-7, 7
7. Millard South, 13-5, 8
8. Lincoln Southeast, 11-4, 10
9. Omaha Westside, 11-6, 5
10. Grand Island, 10-5, NR
Class B
1. Omaha Skutt, 18-1, 1
2. Lexington, 18-1, 2
3. Bennington, 16-3, 3
4. GI Northwest, 13-3, 5
5. Columbus Scotus, 12-6, 6
6. Elkhorn Mt. Michael 11-5, 7
7. South Sioux City, 10-9, 8
8. Platteview, 12-6, NR
9. Beatrice, 13-4, 4
10. Scottsbluff, 10-6, 9
Comments
Class A: No movement among the top four, even with Prep’s district loss to Columbus. The Junior Jays, who earned the wild card into state, will need to find their offense to make their stay a lengthy one. Bryan moved up a spot based on its showing in a district final loss to Gretna. The Bears led by two goals on two occasions in a match played at a high level. Grand Island jumped back into the ratings after winning a district crown and punching its ticket to state. The Islanders began the season ranked and should give top-ranked Southwest all it wants in a tourney opener.
Class B: What has been the most unpredictable class seemed to take shape down the stretch. Skutt and Lexington solidified themselves as title match favorites with impressive postseason results. The two outscored opponents 50-3 in six matches between the subdistrict and district final. Bennington maintains its position just outside that mix with an overtime win over Scottsbluff. Beatrice slides after losing 4-1 to Platteview. The next four teams in the rankings, all state qualifiers, move up one spot.