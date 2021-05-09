Ratings: Nebraska high school boys soccer, May 10

Class B

Comments

Class A: No movement among the top four, even with Prep’s district loss to Columbus. The Junior Jays, who earned the wild card into state, will need to find their offense to make their stay a lengthy one. Bryan moved up a spot based on its showing in a district final loss to Gretna. The Bears led by two goals on two occasions in a match played at a high level. Grand Island jumped back into the ratings after winning a district crown and punching its ticket to state. The Islanders began the season ranked and should give top-ranked Southwest all it wants in a tourney opener.