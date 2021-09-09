 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ratings: Nebraska high school cross country, Sept. 10
0 comments
topical
CROSS COUNTRY

Ratings: Nebraska high school cross country, Sept. 10

  • 0

Take a look at the All-Nebraska football teams since 2015.

Check out the latest ratings for Nebraska high school cross country by the Nebraska Cross Country Coaches Association.

* * *

Boys

CLASS A

1. Millard West

2. Fremont

3. Lincoln North Star

4. Gretna

5. Omaha Creighton Prep

6. Lincoln East

7. Papillion-La Vista South

8. Norfolk

9. Lincoln Pius X

10. Lincoln Southwest

CLASS B

1. Omaha Skutt

2. Lexington

3. Bennington

4. Norris

5. Elkhorn Mount Michael

6. Elkhorn North

7. Blair

8. Grand Island Northwest

9. South Sioux City

10 tie. Gering and York

CLASS C

1 tie. Milford and Sidney

3. Broken Bow

4. Lincoln Christian

5. Fort Calhoun

6. Arlington

7. Douglas County West

8. Gothenburg

9. Minden

10. St. Paul

Girls

CLASS A

1. Lincoln East

2. Fremont

3. Omaha Westside

4. Millard West

5. Lincoln Southwest

6. Elkhorn South

7. Papillion-La Vista South

8. Gretna

9. Lincoln Pius X

10 tie. Omaha Marian and North Platte

CLASS B

1. Elkhorn North

2. McCook

3. Norris

4. Omaha Skutt

5. Bennington

6. Blair

7. Seward

8. Omaha Duchesne

9. Gering

10. Elkhorn

CLASS C

1. Douglas County West

2 tie. Arlington and Chadron

4. Lincoln Christian

5. Sidney

6. Ogallala

7. Minden

8. Broken Bow

9. Wayne

10. Milford

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Will a non-QB win Offensive Player of the Year?

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert