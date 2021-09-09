Ratings: Nebraska high school cross country, Sept. 10

Check out the latest ratings for Nebraska high school cross country by the Nebraska Cross Country Coaches Association.
* * *
Boys
CLASS A
1. Millard West
2. Fremont
3. Lincoln North Star
4. Gretna
5. Omaha Creighton Prep
6. Lincoln East
7. Papillion-La Vista South
8. Norfolk
9. Lincoln Pius X
10. Lincoln Southwest
CLASS B
1. Omaha Skutt
2. Lexington
3. Bennington
4. Norris
5. Elkhorn Mount Michael
6. Elkhorn North
7. Blair
8. Grand Island Northwest
9. South Sioux City
10 tie. Gering and York
CLASS C
1 tie. Milford and Sidney
3. Broken Bow
4. Lincoln Christian
5. Fort Calhoun
6. Arlington
7. Douglas County West
8. Gothenburg
9. Minden
10. St. Paul
Girls
CLASS A
1. Lincoln East
2. Fremont
3. Omaha Westside
4. Millard West
5. Lincoln Southwest
6. Elkhorn South
7. Papillion-La Vista South
8. Gretna
9. Lincoln Pius X
10 tie. Omaha Marian and North Platte
CLASS B
1. Elkhorn North
2. McCook
3. Norris
4. Omaha Skutt
5. Bennington
6. Blair
7. Seward
8. Omaha Duchesne
9. Gering
10. Elkhorn
CLASS C
1. Douglas County West
2 tie. Arlington and Chadron
4. Lincoln Christian
5. Sidney
6. Ogallala
7. Minden
8. Broken Bow
9. Wayne
10. Milford