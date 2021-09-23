 Skip to main content
Ratings: Nebraska high school cross country, Sept. 23
CROSS COUNTRY

Ratings: Nebraska high school cross country, Sept. 23

Check out the latest ratings for Nebraska high school cross country by the Nebraska Cross Country Coaches Association.

* * *

Boys

CLASS A

1. Millard West

2. Fremont

3. Gretna

4. Lincoln North Star

5. Lincoln East

6. Omaha Creighton Prep

7. Papillion-La Vista South

8. Norfolk

9. Lincoln Southwest

10. Elkhorn South

CLASS B

1. Omaha Skutt

2. Lexington

3. Norris

4. Bennington

5. Mount Michael

6. Elkhorn North

7. Grand Island Northwest

8. Blair

9. Plattsmouth

10. Gering

CLASS C

1. Sidney

2. Milford

3. Lincoln Christian

4. Fort Calhoun

5. Arlington

6. Broken Bow

7. Minden

8. Douglas County West

9. Gothenburg

10. Lincoln Lutheran

Girls

CLASS A

1. Lincoln East

2. Fremont

3. Millard West

4. Elkhorn South

5. Papillion-La Vista South

6. Omaha Westside

7. Lincoln Southwest

8. Gretna

9. North Platte

10. Norfolk

CLASS B

1. Norris

2. Elkhorn North

3. McCook

4. Omaha Skutt

5. Bennington

6. Blair

7. Omaha Duchesne

8. Grand Island Northwest

9. Lexington

10. Platteview

CLASS C

1. Douglas County West

2. Arlington

3. Sidney

4. Minden

5. Lincoln Christian

6. Chadron

7. Ogallala

8. Pierce

9. Milford

10. Wayne

