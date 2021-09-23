Ratings: Nebraska high school cross country, Sept. 23

Check out the latest ratings for Nebraska high school cross country by the Nebraska Cross Country Coaches Association.
* * *
Boys
CLASS A
1. Millard West
2. Fremont
3. Gretna
4. Lincoln North Star
5. Lincoln East
6. Omaha Creighton Prep
7. Papillion-La Vista South
8. Norfolk
9. Lincoln Southwest
10. Elkhorn South
CLASS B
1. Omaha Skutt
2. Lexington
3. Norris
4. Bennington
5. Mount Michael
6. Elkhorn North
7. Grand Island Northwest
8. Blair
9. Plattsmouth
10. Gering
CLASS C
1. Sidney
2. Milford
3. Lincoln Christian
4. Fort Calhoun
5. Arlington
6. Broken Bow
7. Minden
8. Douglas County West
9. Gothenburg
10. Lincoln Lutheran
Girls
CLASS A
1. Lincoln East
2. Fremont
3. Millard West
4. Elkhorn South
5. Papillion-La Vista South
6. Omaha Westside
7. Lincoln Southwest
8. Gretna
9. North Platte
10. Norfolk
CLASS B
1. Norris
2. Elkhorn North
3. McCook
4. Omaha Skutt
5. Bennington
6. Blair
7. Omaha Duchesne
8. Grand Island Northwest
9. Lexington
10. Platteview
CLASS C
1. Douglas County West
2. Arlington
3. Sidney
4. Minden
5. Lincoln Christian
6. Chadron
7. Ogallala
8. Pierce
9. Milford
10. Wayne