Ratings: Nebraska high school football, Aug. 29

Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Aug. 29

* * *

Top 10/Class A

Record, Previous Ranking

1. Omaha Westside (1-0) 1

2. Gretna (1-0) 2

3. Bellevue West (2-0) 4

4. Elkhorn South (1-0) 5

5. Millard South (1-0) 7

6. Omaha Creighton Prep (0-2) 3

7. Omaha North (0-1) 6

8. Kearney (1-0) 9

9. Papillion-LV South (2-0) NR

10. Grand Island (1-0) 10

Class B

1. Bennington (1-0) 1

2. Scottsbluff (1-0) 2

3. Elkhorn (1-0) 4

4. Omaha Skutt (0-1) 3

5. Omaha Gross (1-0) 7

6. Waverly (0-1) 5

7. Lincoln Pius X (0-1) 6

8. Seward (1-0) NR

9. Grand Island NW (0-1) 9

10. Elkhorn North (1-0) NR

Class C-1

1. Aurora (1-0) 1

2. Pierce (1-0) 2

3. Ashland-Greenwood (1-0) 3

4. Boone Central (1-0) 4

5. Omaha Roncalli (1-0) 5

6. McCook (1-0) 6

7. Adams Central (1-0) 8

8. Columbus Scotus (1-0) 10

9. Wahoo (0-1) 7

10. Columbus Lakeview (0-1) 9

Class C-2

1. Norfolk Catholic (1-0) 1

2. Ord (1-0) 2

3. Battle Creek (1-0) 4

4. Fremont Bergan (0-1) 3

5. Hartington Cedar Catholic (1-0) 7

6. Hastings St. Cecilia (1-0) 8

7. Malcolm (1-0) NR

8. Kearney Catholic (1-0) NR

9. Wahoo Neumann (1-0) NR

10. David City Aquinas (0-1) 10

Eight Man-1

1. North Platte St. Patrick's (2-0) 1

2. Cross County (1-0) 5

3. Elmwood-Murdock (1-0) 9

4. Stanton (1-0) 4

5. Neligh-Oakdale (0-1) 3

6. Sutton (0-1) 2

7. Clarkson/Leigh (1-0) 6

8. Crofton (1-0) 7

9. Pender (1-0) 10

10. Wisner-Pilger (1-0) NR

Eight Man-2

1. Howells-Dodge (1-0) 1

2. Elgin/Pope John (1-0) 2

3. Osceola (1-0) 3

4. Sandhills/Thedford (1-0) 4

5. BDS (1-0) 6

6. Bloomfield (1-0) 7

7. Kenesaw (1-0) 8

8. Humphrey St. Francis (0-1) 9

9. Hitchcock County (1-0) 10

10. Falls City Sacred Heart (0-1) 5

Six Man

1. Potter-Dix (1-0) 1

2. Cody-Kilgore (1-0) 2

3. Wallace (0-1) 3

4. Sumner-EM (1-0) 4

5. Lincoln Parkview (0-0) 5

6. Red Cloud (0-0) 6

7. Arthur County (1-0) 7

8. Pawnee City (0-0) 8

9. Wilcox-Hildreth (0-0) 9

10. Hay Springs (1-0) 10

TOP GAMES THIS WEEK

(Games Friday unless noted)

Class A: Omaha Creighton Prep vs. Millard North at Buell (Thursday), Millard South vs. Elkhorn South at Elkhorn Stadium, Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln East, Omaha Central at Gretna, Omaha North vs. Millard West at Buell, Omaha Westside at Grand Island, Papillion-La Vista at Papillion-La Vista South

Class B: Norris at Elkhorn (Thursday), Grand Island Northwest at Omaha Skutt, Lincoln Pius X at Seward, Waverly at Beatrice, North Platte at Scottsbluff.

Class C-1: Boone Central at Aurora, Adams Central at Holdrege, Ashland-Greenwood at Wahoo, Lincoln Christian at Platteview, Malcolm at Raymond Central, Pierce at Columbus Scotus.

Class C-2: David City Aquinas at Hartington Cedar Catholic, Hershey at Kearney Catholic, Norfolk Catholic at Ord, Wahoo Neumann vs. Lincoln Lutheran at Lincoln Pius X.

Eight Man-1: Bloomfield at Crofton, Clarkson/Leigh at Pender, Freeman at Elmwood-Murdock, North Platte St. Patrick’s at Hi-Line, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at Wisner-Pilger, Dundy County-Stratton at Perkins County.

Eight Man-2: Sandhills/Thedford at Hitchcock County, Humphrey St. Francis at Wynot, Elm Creek at Bertrand, Osmond at Elgin/Pope John, Lawrence-Nelson at Falls City Sacred Heart, Kenesaw at Giltner, Osceola at Humphrey/LHF, Mullen at Twin Loup.

Six Man: Cody-Kilgore at Arthur County, Hay Springs at Potter-Dix, Southwest at Wilcox-Hildreth.