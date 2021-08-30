 Skip to main content
Ratings: Nebraska high school football, Aug. 30
Check out the latest Nebraska high school football ratings by Stu Pospisil.

Nebraska high school football preseason ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Aug. 30.

* * *

Top 10/Class A

Team (record); points for-points against; previous rank

1. Bellevue West (1-0); 58-14; 1

2. Omaha Westside (1-0); 23-8; 2

3. Millard South (1-0); 55-13; 3

4. Elkhorn South (1-0); 35-21; 4

5. Lincoln SE (1-0); 29-19; 5

6. Lincoln East (1-0); 17-14; 6

7. Kearney (1-0); 38-35; 10

8. North Platte (1-0); 42-12; NR

9. Gretna (1-0); 21-13; NR

10. Grand Island (0-1); 35-38; NR

Class B

1. Omaha Skutt (1-0); 44-17; 2

2. Elkhorn (1-0); 20-18; 3

3. Plattsmouth (1-0); 28-7; 4

4. Waverly (1-0); 20-14; 5

5. Bennington (1-0); 45-20; 6

6. Aurora (0-1); 14-42; 1

7. Norris (0-1); 28-45; 7

8. Elkhorn North (0-1); 14-20; 10

9. Grand Island NW (0-1); 20-45; 8

10. Beatrice (1-0); 47-21; NR

Class C-1

1. Pierce (1-0); 47-25; 1

2. Adams Central (1-0); 41-13; 2

3. Columbus LV (1-0); 37-6; 3

4. Ashland-GW (1-0); 17-16; 4

5. St. Paul (0-1); 25-47; 6

6. Kearney Catholic (1-0); 52-12; 7

7. Battle Creek (1-0); 21-19; 8

8. Columbus Scotus (1-0); 31-14; NR

9. Cozad (1-0); 20-17; NR

10. Central City (0-1); 19-21; 10

Class C-2

1. Fremont Bergan (1-0); 35-7; 1

2. Oakland-Craig (1-0); 43-13; 2

3. Ord (1-0); 60-14; 3

4. DC Aquinas (1-0); 27-0; 4

5. Hartington CC (1-0); 26-0; 7

6. Sutton (1-0); 37-7; 8

7. Wilber-Clatonia (1-0); 34-20; 9

8. North Platte SP (1-0); 41-6; 10

9. Yutan (0-1); 7-35; 6

10. Crofton (1-0); 51-6; NR

Eight man-1

1. Burwell (1-0); 45-0; 1

2. Cross County (1-0); 42-22; 2

3. DC-Stratton (1-0); 42-14; 3

4. Neligh-Oakdale (1-0); 54-52; 4

5. Howells-Dodge (1-0); 58-0; 5

6. Neb. City Lourdes (1-0); 59-42; 6

7. Laurel-CC (1-0); 36-14; 7

8. Tri County (1-0); 36-18; 8

9. Stanton (1-0); 60-0; 9

10. Arcadia-Loup City (1-0); 39-8; 10

Eight man-2

1. Kenesaw (1-0); 58-24; 1

2. Sandhills/Thedford (1-0); 52-14; 3

3. O’Neill SM (1-0); 28-7; 4

4. BDS (1-0); 34-20; 5

5. Falls City SH (0-1); 42-59; 2

6. Humphrey SF (1-0); 40-6; 7

7. Fullerton (1-0); 30-20; NR

8. Riverside (1-0); 64-38; NR

9. Osmond (1-0); 32-27; NR

10. Johnson-Brock (1-0); 72-14; NR

Six man

1. Sterling (1-0); 61-6; 1

2. Cody-Kilgore (1-0); 67-12; 2

3. Potter-Dix (1-0); 47-22; 3

4. McCool Junction (0-0); 0-0; 4

5. Red Cloud (1-0); 59-19; 5

6. Arthur County (1-0); 101-80; 6

7. Spalding Academy (1-0); 57-12; 7

8. Hay Springs (1-0); 37-14; NR

9. Franklin (0-0); 0-0; 9

10. Stuart (0-0); 0-0; 10

