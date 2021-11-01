Ratings: Nebraska high school football, Nov. 1

Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Nov. 1.
* * *
Top 10/Class A
Team (record), points for-points against, previous rank
1. Bellevue West (9-1) 522-154 2
2. Omaha Westside (10-0) 366-119 3
3. Elkhorn South (9-1) 352-145 5
4. Gretna (9-1) 384-167 6
5. Millard South (9-1) 417-162 1
6. Omaha Burke (8-2) 292-183 7
7. Omaha North (5-5) 296-276 NR
8. Omaha Creighton Prep (7-3) 330-160 4
9. North Platte (7-3) 318-238 9
10. Grand Island (7-3) 283-183 NR
Class B
1. Bennington (10-0) 466-188 1
2. Plattsmouth (10-0) 378-120 2
3. Aurora (8-2) 394-218 3
4. Waverly (7-3) 365-200 4
5. Elkhorn (9-1) 292-153 5
6. Omaha Skutt (7-3) 317-276 6
7. Scottsbluff (8-2) 426-176 7
8. Seward (8-2) 283-222 9
9. Norris (4-6) 322-246 8
10. Grand Island Northwest (5-5) 325-297 10
Class C-1
1. Ashland-Greenwood (10-0) 311-78 1
2. Kearney Catholic (10-0) 339-71 2
3. Boone Central (9-1) 353-159 4
4. Columbus Lakeview (8-2) 410-133 7
5. Columbus Scotus (9-1) 303-164 8
6. Wahoo (7-3) 238-149 9
7. Battle Creek (7-3) 296-157 10
8. Milford (8-2) 301-178 5
9. Auburn (7-3) 340-121 6
10. Wayne (5-5) 274-222 NR
Class C-2
1. Fremont Bergan (10-0) 489-114 1
2. Norfolk Catholic (9-1) 309-140 2
3. David City Aquinas (8-2) 294-131 3
4. Hartington Cedar Catholic (8-2) 287-84 5
5. Hastings St. Cecilia (9-1) 298-185 6
6. Ord (9-1) 436-117 7
7. Lincoln Lutheran (8-2) 283-162 9
8. Wilber-Clatonia (6-4) 307-225 NR
9. Yutan (8-2) 305-163 4
10. North Platte St. Patrick's (8-2) 383-110 8
Eight Man-1
1. Burwell (10-0) 525-158 1
2. Howells-Dodge (10-0) 484-149 2
3. Cross County (9-1) 608-169 3
4. Nebraska City Lourdes (10-0) 614-202 4
5. Anselmo-Merna (9-1) 484-86 5
6. Dundy County-Stratton (9-1) 498-237 10
7. Weeping Water (9-1) 522-281 7
8. Stanton (8-2) 397-195 8
9. Hitchcock County (9-1) 481-122 NR
10. Perkins County (8-2) 400-254 NR
Eight Man-2
1. Kenesaw (10-0) 618-159 1
2. Sandhills/Thedford (10-0) 564-88 2
3. Falls City Sacred Heart (8-2) 565-252 3
4. Humphrey St. Francis (10-0) 452-118 4
5. Osceola (9-1) 535-317 7
6. Johnson-Brock (8-2) 463-217 8
7. BDS (7-3) 350-270 NR
8. Pender (9-1) 533-204 5
9. Riverside (8-2) 537-246 6
10. Elgin/Pope John XXIII (7-3) 344-283 NR
Six Man
1. Cody-Kilgore (9-0) 647-150 2
2. Potter-Dix (9-0) 578-145 3
3. Spalding Academy (8-1) 481-171 5
4. Sterling (8-1) 436-132 1
5. Arthur County (7-2) 569-362 6
6. Wallace (8-1) 549-217 7
7. McCool Junction (8-1) 545-209 9
8. Lincoln Parkview (7-2) 337-226 10
9. Pawnee City (6-3) 421-228 NR
10. Red Cloud (8-1) 529-216 4