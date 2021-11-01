 Skip to main content
Ratings: Nebraska high school football, Nov. 1
Check out the latest Nebraska high school football ratings by Stu Pospisil.

Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Nov. 1.

* * *

Top 10/Class A

Team (record), points for-points against, previous rank

1. Bellevue West (9-1) 522-154 2

2. Omaha Westside (10-0) 366-119 3

3. Elkhorn South (9-1) 352-145 5

4. Gretna (9-1) 384-167 6

5. Millard South (9-1) 417-162 1

6. Omaha Burke (8-2) 292-183 7

7. Omaha North (5-5) 296-276 NR

8. Omaha Creighton Prep (7-3) 330-160 4

9. North Platte (7-3) 318-238 9

10. Grand Island (7-3) 283-183 NR

Class B

1. Bennington (10-0) 466-188 1

2. Plattsmouth (10-0) 378-120 2

3. Aurora (8-2) 394-218 3

4. Waverly (7-3) 365-200 4

5. Elkhorn (9-1) 292-153 5

6. Omaha Skutt (7-3) 317-276 6

7. Scottsbluff (8-2) 426-176 7

8. Seward (8-2) 283-222 9

9. Norris (4-6) 322-246 8

10. Grand Island Northwest (5-5) 325-297 10

Class C-1

1. Ashland-Greenwood (10-0) 311-78 1

2. Kearney Catholic (10-0) 339-71 2

3. Boone Central (9-1) 353-159 4

4. Columbus Lakeview (8-2) 410-133 7

5. Columbus Scotus (9-1) 303-164 8

6. Wahoo (7-3) 238-149 9

7. Battle Creek (7-3) 296-157 10

8. Milford (8-2) 301-178 5

9. Auburn (7-3) 340-121 6

10. Wayne (5-5) 274-222 NR

Class C-2

1. Fremont Bergan (10-0) 489-114 1

2. Norfolk Catholic (9-1) 309-140 2

3. David City Aquinas (8-2) 294-131 3

4. Hartington Cedar Catholic (8-2) 287-84 5

5. Hastings St. Cecilia (9-1) 298-185 6

6. Ord (9-1) 436-117 7

7. Lincoln Lutheran (8-2) 283-162 9

8. Wilber-Clatonia (6-4) 307-225 NR

9. Yutan (8-2) 305-163 4

10. North Platte St. Patrick's (8-2) 383-110 8

Eight Man-1

1. Burwell (10-0) 525-158 1

2. Howells-Dodge (10-0) 484-149 2

3. Cross County (9-1) 608-169 3

4. Nebraska City Lourdes (10-0) 614-202 4

5. Anselmo-Merna (9-1) 484-86 5

6. Dundy County-Stratton (9-1) 498-237 10

7. Weeping Water (9-1) 522-281 7

8. Stanton (8-2) 397-195 8

9. Hitchcock County (9-1) 481-122 NR

10. Perkins County (8-2) 400-254 NR

Eight Man-2

1. Kenesaw (10-0) 618-159 1

2. Sandhills/Thedford (10-0) 564-88 2

3. Falls City Sacred Heart (8-2) 565-252 3

4. Humphrey St. Francis (10-0) 452-118 4

5. Osceola (9-1) 535-317 7

6. Johnson-Brock (8-2) 463-217 8

7. BDS (7-3) 350-270 NR

8. Pender (9-1) 533-204 5

9. Riverside (8-2) 537-246 6

10. Elgin/Pope John XXIII (7-3) 344-283 NR

Six Man

1. Cody-Kilgore (9-0) 647-150 2

2. Potter-Dix (9-0) 578-145 3

3. Spalding Academy (8-1) 481-171 5

4. Sterling (8-1) 436-132 1

5. Arthur County (7-2) 569-362 6

6. Wallace (8-1) 549-217 7

7. McCool Junction (8-1) 545-209 9

8. Lincoln Parkview (7-2) 337-226 10

9. Pawnee City (6-3) 421-228 NR

10. Red Cloud (8-1) 529-216 4

