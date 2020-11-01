 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ratings: Nebraska high school football, Nov. 2
0 comments
FOOTBALL

Ratings: Nebraska high school football, Nov. 2

{{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Nov. 2.

* * *

Top 10/Class A

Team (record) points for-against, prev. rank

1. Omaha Westside (9-0) 412-83 1

2. Bellevue West (6-0) 296-91 2

3. Millard South (7-1) 278-99 3

4. Elkhorn South (8-1) 316-113 4

5. Lincoln Southeast (8-0) 243-95 5

6. Creighton Prep (6-2) 219-138 6

7. Lincoln East (7-2) 332-167 8

8. Kearney (4-4) 217-191 NR

9. Millard North (4-5) 235-235 9

10. Gretna (6-2) 259-150 7

Class B

1. Bennington (9-1) 398-233 1

2. Waverly (8-2) 310-62 2

3. Hastings (8-1) 334-143 3

4. Elkhorn (8-2) 366-193 4

5. Norris (8-2) 295-161 5

6. Plattsmouth (7-2) 230-144 7

7. Grand Island NW (6-3) 262-205 8

8. Aurora (7-3) 314-186 9

9. Omaha Skutt (6-4) 321-168 6

10. McCook (6-3) 231-106 10

Class C-1

1. Pierce (9-0) 455-141 1

2. Ashland-Greenwood (10-0) 350-130 2

3. St. Paul (9-1) 458-138 3

4. Kearney Catholic (8-1) 337-82 4

5. Adams Central (8-2) 338-128 5

6. Auburn (8-1) 321-101 6

7. Wahoo (7-2) 300-91 7

8. Wayne (6-4) 237-195 8

9. Lincoln Christian (8-1) 291-130 9

10. Central City (5-4) 396-194 10

Class C-2

1. Ord (9-0) 431-76 1

2. Fremont Bergan (10-0) 456-129 2

3. Oakland-Craig (9-1) 444-85 3

4. Sutton (7-2) 303-100 4

5. Yutan (9-1) 382-125 6

6. DC Aquinas (8-2) 296-97 8

7. Hartington CC (8-2) 284-167 7

8. Norfolk Catholic (6-3) 255-173 5

9. Wilber-Clatonia (7-1) 251-121 9

10. Crofton (5-5) 306-193 NR

Eight Man-1

1. Dundy County-Stratton (9-0) 516-124 1

2. Burwell (10-0) 557-186 2

3. Cross County (10-0) 576-168 3

4. Tri County (8-0) 464-116 4

5. Wakefield (7-0) 348-135 5

6. Neligh-Oakdale (9-1) 562-267 6

7. Stanton (8-1) 468-207 7

8. Weeping Water (8-1) 400-178 NR

9. Arcadia-Loup City (6-4) 426-240 8

10. Howells-Dodge (7-3) 352-200 9

Eight Man-2

1. BDS (9-0) 500-143 1

2. Osceola (9-0) 631-176 2

3. Falls City Sacred Heart (8-1) 486-140 3

4. Kenesaw (8-1) 469-148 4

5. Sandhills/Thedford (10-0) 602-119 5

6. Central Valley (9-0) 458-179 6

7. Humphrey SF (8-2) 534-155 7

8. O’Neill St. Mary’s (10-0) 498-184 8

9. Pleasanton (9-1) 480-321 NR

10. Loomis (8-2) 403-242 9

Six Man

1. McCool Junction (9-0) 629-104 1

2. Sterling (8-0) 472-80 2

3. Red Cloud (8-0) 374-143 3

4. Potter-Dix (9-0) 512-203 4

5. Arthur County (7-2) 438-246 8

6. Cody-Kilgore (5-2) 268-160 5

7. Paxton (7-2) 380-281 6

8. Creek Valley (7-2) 493-326 NR

9. Spalding Acad. (7-2) 516-210 9

10. Stuart (5-2) 236-122 10

Photos: Kearney football at Gretna

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert