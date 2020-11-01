Ratings: Nebraska high school football, Nov. 2

Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Nov. 2.
* * *
Top 10/Class A
Team (record) points for-against, prev. rank
1. Omaha Westside (9-0) 412-83 1
2. Bellevue West (6-0) 296-91 2
3. Millard South (7-1) 278-99 3
4. Elkhorn South (8-1) 316-113 4
5. Lincoln Southeast (8-0) 243-95 5
6. Creighton Prep (6-2) 219-138 6
7. Lincoln East (7-2) 332-167 8
8. Kearney (4-4) 217-191 NR
9. Millard North (4-5) 235-235 9
10. Gretna (6-2) 259-150 7
Class B
1. Bennington (9-1) 398-233 1
2. Waverly (8-2) 310-62 2
3. Hastings (8-1) 334-143 3
4. Elkhorn (8-2) 366-193 4
5. Norris (8-2) 295-161 5
6. Plattsmouth (7-2) 230-144 7
7. Grand Island NW (6-3) 262-205 8
8. Aurora (7-3) 314-186 9
9. Omaha Skutt (6-4) 321-168 6
10. McCook (6-3) 231-106 10
Class C-1
1. Pierce (9-0) 455-141 1
2. Ashland-Greenwood (10-0) 350-130 2
3. St. Paul (9-1) 458-138 3
4. Kearney Catholic (8-1) 337-82 4
5. Adams Central (8-2) 338-128 5
6. Auburn (8-1) 321-101 6
7. Wahoo (7-2) 300-91 7
8. Wayne (6-4) 237-195 8
9. Lincoln Christian (8-1) 291-130 9
10. Central City (5-4) 396-194 10
Class C-2
1. Ord (9-0) 431-76 1
2. Fremont Bergan (10-0) 456-129 2
3. Oakland-Craig (9-1) 444-85 3
4. Sutton (7-2) 303-100 4
5. Yutan (9-1) 382-125 6
6. DC Aquinas (8-2) 296-97 8
7. Hartington CC (8-2) 284-167 7
8. Norfolk Catholic (6-3) 255-173 5
9. Wilber-Clatonia (7-1) 251-121 9
10. Crofton (5-5) 306-193 NR
Eight Man-1
1. Dundy County-Stratton (9-0) 516-124 1
2. Burwell (10-0) 557-186 2
3. Cross County (10-0) 576-168 3
4. Tri County (8-0) 464-116 4
5. Wakefield (7-0) 348-135 5
6. Neligh-Oakdale (9-1) 562-267 6
7. Stanton (8-1) 468-207 7
8. Weeping Water (8-1) 400-178 NR
9. Arcadia-Loup City (6-4) 426-240 8
10. Howells-Dodge (7-3) 352-200 9
Eight Man-2
1. BDS (9-0) 500-143 1
2. Osceola (9-0) 631-176 2
3. Falls City Sacred Heart (8-1) 486-140 3
4. Kenesaw (8-1) 469-148 4
5. Sandhills/Thedford (10-0) 602-119 5
6. Central Valley (9-0) 458-179 6
7. Humphrey SF (8-2) 534-155 7
8. O’Neill St. Mary’s (10-0) 498-184 8
9. Pleasanton (9-1) 480-321 NR
10. Loomis (8-2) 403-242 9
Six Man
1. McCool Junction (9-0) 629-104 1
2. Sterling (8-0) 472-80 2
3. Red Cloud (8-0) 374-143 3
4. Potter-Dix (9-0) 512-203 4
5. Arthur County (7-2) 438-246 8
6. Cody-Kilgore (5-2) 268-160 5
7. Paxton (7-2) 380-281 6
8. Creek Valley (7-2) 493-326 NR
9. Spalding Acad. (7-2) 516-210 9
10. Stuart (5-2) 236-122 10
