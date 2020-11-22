Ratings: Nebraska high school football, Nov. 23

Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Nov. 23.
* * *
Top 10/Class A
Team (record) points for-against, prev. rank
1. Omaha Westside (12-0) 533-165 1
2. Bellevue West (6-1) 336-132 2
3. Millard South (8-2) 345-154 3
4. Elkhorn South (10-2) 375-160 4
5. Kearney (5-5) 261-241 8
6. Lincoln Southeast (8-1) 250-123 5
7. Omaha Creighton Prep (6-3) 239-172 6
8. Lincoln East (7-3) 360-216 7
9. Millard North (4-5) 235-235 9
10. Gretna (6-2) 259-150 10
Class B
1. Elkhorn (11-2) 482-256 4
2. Aurora (9-4) 382-261 8
3. Hastings (9-2) 407-218 3
4. Plattsmouth (8-3) 276-192 6
5. Bennington (9-2) 425-267 1
6. Waverly (8-3) 326-103 2
7. Norris (8-3) 316-189 5
8. Grand Island Northwest (6-4) 304-250 7
9. Omaha Skutt (6-4) 321-168 9
10. McCook (6-3) 231-106 10
Class C-1
1. Pierce (12-0) 546-202 1
2. St. Paul (10-2) 522-180 3
3. Adams Central (10-3) 426-191 5
4. Kearney Catholic (9-2) 387-128 4
5. Ashland-Greenwood (10-1) 356-165 2
6. Wahoo (7-3) 328-133 7
7. Auburn (8-2) 333-122 6
8. Wayne (6-4) 237-195 8
9. Lincoln Christian (8-2) 312-180 9
10. Central City (5-4) 396-194 10
Class C-2
1. Ord (12-0) 521-123 1
2. Fremont Bergan (12-1) 515-171 2
3. Oakland-Craig (10-2) 487-129 3
4. David City Aquinas (8-3) 308-121 6
5. Yutan (10-2) 443-165 5
6. Sutton (7-3) 309-130 4
7. Norfolk Catholic (6-3) 255-173 8
8. Hartington CC (8-3) 290-182 7
9. Wilber-Clatonia (7-2) 270-173 9
10. Crofton (5-5) 306-193 10
Eight Man-1
1. Dundy County-Stratton (12-0) 650-208 1
2. Burwell (12-1) 679-313 2
3. Cross County (11-1) 674-211 3
4. Tri County (10-1) 532-186 4
5. Neligh-Oakdale (9-2) 610-316 6
6. Wakefield (7-0) 348-135 5
7. Stanton (8-2) 492-257 7
8. Weeping Water (8-2) 428-222 8
9. Arcadia-Loup City (6-4) 426-240 9
10. Howells-Dodge (7-3) 352-200 10
Eight Man-2
1. BDS (12-0) 636-234 1
2. Sandhills/Thedford (12-1) 716-189 5
3. Central Valley (10-1) 538-233 6
4. Falls City Sacred Heart (9-2) 566-204 3
5. Osceola (9-1) 659-230 2
6. Kenesaw (8-2) 496-208 4
7. Humphrey St. Francis (8-2) 534-155 7
8. O’Neill St. Mary’s (10-1) 512-228 8
9. Pleasanton (9-2) 488-371 9
10. Loomis (8-2) 403-242 10
Six Man
1. McCool Junction (12-0) 808-156 1
2. Sterling (10-1) 604-222 2
3. Arthur County (8-3) 551-344 5
4. Cody-Kilgore (6-3) 322-198 6
5. Potter-Dix (9-1) 520-245 4
6. Red Cloud (8-1) 388-195 3
7. Paxton (7-3) 400-360 7
8. Creek Valley (7-3) 531-381 8
9. Sumner-EM (5-3) 374-268 NR
10. Spalding Academy (7-2) 516-210 9
Photos: 2020 state football title games
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports