Ratings: Nebraska high school football, Nov. 23
Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Nov. 23.

* * *

Top 10/Class A

Team (record) points for-against, prev. rank

1. Omaha Westside (12-0) 533-165 1

2. Bellevue West (6-1) 336-132 2

3. Millard South (8-2) 345-154 3

4. Elkhorn South (10-2) 375-160 4

5. Kearney (5-5) 261-241 8

6. Lincoln Southeast (8-1) 250-123 5

7. Omaha Creighton Prep (6-3) 239-172 6

8. Lincoln East (7-3) 360-216 7

9. Millard North (4-5) 235-235 9

10. Gretna (6-2) 259-150 10

Class B

1. Elkhorn (11-2) 482-256 4

2. Aurora (9-4) 382-261 8

3. Hastings (9-2) 407-218 3

4. Plattsmouth (8-3) 276-192 6

5. Bennington (9-2) 425-267 1

6. Waverly (8-3) 326-103 2

7. Norris (8-3) 316-189 5

8. Grand Island Northwest (6-4) 304-250 7

9. Omaha Skutt (6-4) 321-168 9

10. McCook (6-3) 231-106 10

Class C-1

1. Pierce (12-0) 546-202 1

2. St. Paul (10-2) 522-180 3

3. Adams Central (10-3) 426-191 5

4. Kearney Catholic (9-2) 387-128 4

5. Ashland-Greenwood (10-1) 356-165 2

6. Wahoo (7-3) 328-133 7

7. Auburn (8-2) 333-122 6

8. Wayne (6-4) 237-195 8

9. Lincoln Christian (8-2) 312-180 9

10. Central City (5-4) 396-194 10

Class C-2

1. Ord (12-0) 521-123 1

2. Fremont Bergan (12-1) 515-171 2

3. Oakland-Craig (10-2) 487-129 3

4. David City Aquinas (8-3) 308-121 6

5. Yutan (10-2) 443-165 5

6. Sutton (7-3) 309-130 4

7. Norfolk Catholic (6-3) 255-173 8

8. Hartington CC (8-3) 290-182 7

9. Wilber-Clatonia (7-2) 270-173 9

10. Crofton (5-5) 306-193 10

Eight Man-1

1. Dundy County-Stratton (12-0) 650-208 1

2. Burwell (12-1) 679-313 2

3. Cross County (11-1) 674-211 3

4. Tri County (10-1) 532-186 4

5. Neligh-Oakdale (9-2) 610-316 6

6. Wakefield (7-0) 348-135 5

7. Stanton (8-2) 492-257 7

8. Weeping Water (8-2) 428-222 8

9. Arcadia-Loup City (6-4) 426-240 9

10. Howells-Dodge (7-3) 352-200 10

Eight Man-2

1. BDS (12-0) 636-234 1

2. Sandhills/Thedford (12-1) 716-189 5

3. Central Valley (10-1) 538-233 6

4. Falls City Sacred Heart (9-2) 566-204 3

5. Osceola (9-1) 659-230 2

6. Kenesaw (8-2) 496-208 4

7. Humphrey St. Francis (8-2) 534-155 7

8. O’Neill St. Mary’s (10-1) 512-228 8

9. Pleasanton (9-2) 488-371 9

10. Loomis (8-2) 403-242 10

Six Man

1. McCool Junction (12-0) 808-156 1

2. Sterling (10-1) 604-222 2

3. Arthur County (8-3) 551-344 5

4. Cody-Kilgore (6-3) 322-198 6

5. Potter-Dix (9-1) 520-245 4

6. Red Cloud (8-1) 388-195 3

7. Paxton (7-3) 400-360 7

8. Creek Valley (7-3) 531-381 8

9. Sumner-EM (5-3) 374-268 NR

10. Spalding Academy (7-2) 516-210 9

Photos: 2020 state football title games

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

