FOOTBALL

Ratings: Nebraska high school football, Oct. 10

  Updated
  • 0

Check out the Nebraska high school football ratings.

Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 10.

Top 10 

Record, PF-PA, Previous ranking 

1. Gretna (7-0), 309-112, 1

2. Elkhorn South (7-0), 327-86, 2

3. Omaha North (6-1), 276-64, 3

4. Omaha Westside (6-1), 259-123, 4

5. Omaha Creighton Prep (4-3), 209-89, 5

6. Bellevue West (5-3), 339-208, 8

7. Grand Island (5-2), 149-163, 6

8. Kearney (5-2), 188-144, 7

9. Bennington (7-0), 306-51, 9

10. Papillion-La Vista South (5-2), 250-147, 10

Class A

1. Gretna (7-0), 309-112, 1

2. Elkhorn South (7-0), 327-86, 2

3. Omaha North (6-1), 276-64, 3

4. Omaha Westside (6-1), 259-123, 4

5. Omaha Creighton Prep (4-3), 209-89, 5

6. Bellevue West (5-3), 339-208, 8

7. Grand Island (5-2), 149-163, 6

8. Kearney (5-2), 188-144, 7

9. Papillion-La Vista South (5-2), 250-147, 9

10. North Platte (4-3), 172-114, 10

Class B

1. Bennington (7-0), 306-51, 1

2. Omaha Gross (7-0), 295-66, 2

3. Elkhorn (5-2), 191-159, 3

4. Scottsbluff (6-1), 194-105, 4

5. Omaha Skutt (5-2), 140-120, 5

6. Waverly (4-2), 211-84, 6

7. Grand Island Northwest (3-4), 171-164, 9

8. York (4-3), 133-115, NR

9. Seward (5-2), 158-104, 8

10. Elkhorn North (5-2), 269-110, 10

Class C-1

1. Aurora (7-0), 317-80, 1

2. Pierce (7-0), 376-124, 2

3. Boone Central (6-1), 275-78, 3

4. Omaha Roncalli (6-1), 280-126, 4

5. Ashland-Greenwood (6-1), 229-70, 5

6. McCook (7-0), 279-67, 6

7. Adams Central (6-1), 201-92, 7

8. Columbus Lakeview (5-2), 188-101, 9

9. Wahoo (4-3), 167-96, 10

10. Broken Bow (5-2), 206-130, NR

Class C-2

1. Norfolk Catholic (7-0), 254-53, 1

2. Ord (6-1), 242-120, 2

3. Hastings St. Cecilia (7-0), 303-69, 3

4. Malcolm (7-0), 256-75, 4

5. Battle Creek (5-2), 126-91, 5

6. Wahoo Neumann (6-1), 306-123, 6

7. Mitchell (7-0), 290-72, 7

8. Oakland-Craig (5-2), 257-119, 8

9. Hartington Cedar Catholic (5-2), 243-65, 9

10. Lincoln Lutheran (4-3), 226-185, 10

Eight Man-1

1. North Platte St. Patrick’s (7-0), 399-88, 1

2. Cross County (7-0), 424-102, 2

3. Stanton (7-0), 376-85, 3

4. Neligh-Oakdale (6-1), 390-230, 4

5. Clarkson/Leigh (6-1), 338-138, 5

6. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (7-0), 286-105, 6

7. Palmyra (6-1), 365-240, 8

8. Elmwood-Murdock (6-1), 419-238, 9

9. Riverside (6-1), 325-164, 10

10. Hi-Line (6-1), 312-173, NR

Eight Man-2

1. Howells-Dodge (7-0), 388-76, 1

2. BDS (7-0), 345-115, 2

3. Bloomfield (7-0), 366-78, 3

4. Hitchcock County (7-0), 343-46, 4

5. Ainsworth (7-0), 347-98, 5

6. Elgin/Pope John (6-1), 308-180, 6

7. Wynot (6-1), 289-162, 7

8. Lawrence-Nelson (6-1), 358-114, 10

9. Osceola (6-1), 390-142, NR

10. Sandhills/Thedford (6-1), 278-102, NR

Six Man

1. Potter-Dix (7-0), 567-50, 1

2. Arthur County (6-0), 348-187, 2

3. Cody-Kilgore (6-1), 330-105, 3

4. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (6-0), 307-96, 4

5. Lincoln Parkview (5-1), 282-70, 6

6. Red Cloud (6-1), 307-155, 5

7. Pawnee City (4-2), 283-160, 7

8. Garden County (5-1), 286-174, 8

9. Shelton (5-1), 323-100, 9

10. Hay Springs (3-3), 243-181, NR

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

