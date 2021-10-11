Ratings: Nebraska high school football, Oct. 11

Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 11.
* * *
Top 10/Class A
Team (record); points for-points against; previous rank
1. Millard South (7-0); 295-90; 1
2. Bellevue West (6-1); 349-122; 2
3. Omaha Westside (7-0); 258-111; 3
4. Creighton Prep (5-2); 219-116; 4
5. Elkhorn South (6-1); 275-108; 5
6. Gretna (6-1); 256-91; 6
7. Omaha Burke (6-1); 234-145; 7
8. North Platte (5-2); 239-159; NR
9. Lincoln East (5-2); 283-134; 8
10. Lincoln Southeast (5-2); 161-156; 10
Class B
1. Bennington (7-0); 310-127; 1
2. Plattsmouth (7-0); 276-73; 3
3. Aurora (5-2); 254-170; 5
4. Waverly (4-3); 206-124; 4
5. Elkhorn (6-1); 188-128; 2
6. Omaha Skutt (5-2); 235-212; 6
7. Scottsbluff (5-2); 281-124; 7
8. GI Northwest (4-3); 243-170; 8
9. Norris (3-4); 220-141; 10
10. Seward (6-1); 215-146; NR
Class C-1
1. Ashland-Greenwood (7-0); 207-46; 1
2. Kearney Catholic (7-0); 218-58; 2
3. Boone Central (7-0); 246-103; 3
4. Pierce (6-1); 358-180; 4
5. Columbus Scotus (7-0); 247-101; 5
6. Chadron (7-0); 269-33; 7
7. Milford (6-1); 235-116; 8
8. Auburn (5-2); 211-85; NR
9. Wahoo (4-3); 161-114; 9
10. Wayne (4-3); 163-131; 10
Class C-2
1. Fremont Bergan (7-0); 339-59; 1
2. Norfolk Catholic (6-1); 206-101; 2
3. David City Aquinas (5-2); 174-110; 3
4. Hartington Cedar Catholic (6-1); 199-36; 4
5. Yutan (6-1); 246-125; 5
6. Hastings St. Cecilia (6-1); 242-153; 6
7. Ord (6-1); 263-89; 8
8. North Platte St. Patrick's (6-1); 265-70; 10
9. Lincoln Lutheran (5-2); 214-119; NR
10. Centennial (5-2); 184-114; NR
Eight Man-1
1. Burwell (7-0); 378-127; 1
2. Howells-Dodge (7-0); 344-97; 2
3. Cross County (6-1); 414-97; 3
4. Nebraska City Lourdes (7-0); 423-148; 4
5. Anselmo-Merna (6-1); 404-47; NR
6. Neligh-Oakdale (6-1); 354-190; 5
7. Weeping Water (7-0); 378-158; 6
8. Stanton (6-1); 264-128; 7
9. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (6-1); 327-100; 8
10. Arapahoe (7-0); 265-124; 10
Eight Man-2
1. Kenesaw (7-0); 428-83; 1
2. Sandhills/Thedford (7-0); 370-44; 2
3. Falls City Sacred Heart (6-1); 373-135; 4
4. Humphrey St. Francis (7-0); 342-98; 5
5. Pender (7-0); 380-120; 6
6. Riverside (6-1); 383-164; 7
7. Osceola (5-1); 353-242; 8
8. Johnson-Brock (5-2); 315-163; 9
9. Bloomfield (6-1); 326-143; 10
10. Mullen (6-1); 356-157; NR
Six Man
1. Sterling (6-0); 338-80; 1
2. Cody-Kilgore (6-0); 473-111; 2
3. Potter-Dix (6-0); 359-123; 3
4. Red Cloud (6-0); 384-116; 4
5. Spalding Academy (5-1); 334-107; 6
6. Arthur County (5-2); 472-306; 7
7. Wallace (5-1); 357-127; 8
8. Franklin (5-1); 289-113; 5
9. McCool Junction (5-1); 397-160; 9
10. Pawnee City (4-2); 339-187; 10