 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ratings: Nebraska high school football, Oct. 11
0 comments
FOOTBALL

Ratings: Nebraska high school football, Oct. 11

Check out the latest Nebraska high school football ratings by Stu Pospisil.

Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 11.

* * *

Top 10/Class A

Nebraska High School Football Ratings

Team (record); points for-points against; previous rank

1. Millard South (7-0); 295-90; 1

2. Bellevue West (6-1); 349-122; 2

3. Omaha Westside (7-0); 258-111; 3

4. Creighton Prep (5-2); 219-116; 4

5. Elkhorn South (6-1); 275-108; 5

6. Gretna (6-1); 256-91; 6

7. Omaha Burke (6-1); 234-145; 7

8. North Platte (5-2); 239-159; NR

9. Lincoln East (5-2); 283-134; 8

10. Lincoln Southeast (5-2); 161-156; 10

Class B

Nebraska High School Football Ratings

1. Bennington (7-0); 310-127; 1

2. Plattsmouth (7-0); 276-73; 3

3. Aurora (5-2); 254-170; 5

4. Waverly (4-3); 206-124; 4

5. Elkhorn (6-1); 188-128; 2

6. Omaha Skutt (5-2); 235-212; 6

7. Scottsbluff (5-2); 281-124; 7

8. GI Northwest (4-3); 243-170; 8

9. Norris (3-4); 220-141; 10

10. Seward (6-1); 215-146; NR

Class C-1

Nebraska High School Football Ratings

1. Ashland-Greenwood (7-0); 207-46; 1

2. Kearney Catholic (7-0); 218-58; 2

3. Boone Central (7-0); 246-103; 3

4. Pierce (6-1); 358-180; 4

5. Columbus Scotus (7-0); 247-101; 5

6. Chadron (7-0); 269-33; 7

7. Milford (6-1); 235-116; 8

8. Auburn (5-2); 211-85; NR

9. Wahoo (4-3); 161-114; 9

10. Wayne (4-3); 163-131; 10

Class C-2

Nebraska High School Football Ratings

1. Fremont Bergan (7-0); 339-59; 1

2. Norfolk Catholic (6-1); 206-101; 2

3. David City Aquinas (5-2); 174-110; 3

4. Hartington Cedar Catholic (6-1); 199-36; 4

5. Yutan (6-1); 246-125; 5

6. Hastings St. Cecilia (6-1); 242-153; 6

7. Ord (6-1); 263-89; 8

8. North Platte St. Patrick's (6-1); 265-70; 10

9. Lincoln Lutheran (5-2); 214-119; NR

10. Centennial (5-2); 184-114; NR

Eight Man-1

Nebraska High School Football Ratings

1. Burwell (7-0); 378-127; 1

2. Howells-Dodge (7-0); 344-97; 2

3. Cross County (6-1); 414-97; 3

4. Nebraska City Lourdes (7-0); 423-148; 4

5. Anselmo-Merna (6-1); 404-47; NR

6. Neligh-Oakdale (6-1); 354-190; 5

7. Weeping Water (7-0); 378-158; 6

8. Stanton (6-1); 264-128; 7

9. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (6-1); 327-100; 8

10. Arapahoe (7-0); 265-124; 10

Eight Man-2

Nebraska High School Football Ratings

1. Kenesaw (7-0); 428-83; 1

2. Sandhills/Thedford (7-0); 370-44; 2

3. Falls City Sacred Heart (6-1); 373-135; 4

4. Humphrey St. Francis (7-0); 342-98; 5

5. Pender (7-0); 380-120; 6

6. Riverside (6-1); 383-164; 7

7. Osceola (5-1); 353-242; 8

8. Johnson-Brock (5-2); 315-163; 9

9. Bloomfield (6-1); 326-143; 10

10. Mullen (6-1); 356-157; NR

Six Man

Nebraska High School Football Ratings

1. Sterling (6-0); 338-80; 1

2. Cody-Kilgore (6-0); 473-111; 2

3. Potter-Dix (6-0); 359-123; 3

4. Red Cloud (6-0); 384-116; 4

5. Spalding Academy (5-1); 334-107; 6

6. Arthur County (5-2); 472-306; 7

7. Wallace (5-1); 357-127; 8

8. Franklin (5-1); 289-113; 5

9. McCool Junction (5-1); 397-160; 9

10. Pawnee City (4-2); 339-187; 10

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Atlanta Falcons prepare for NFL London game against the New York Jets

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert