Ratings: Nebraska high school football, Oct. 12

Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 12.
* * *
Top 10/Class A
Team (record), points for-against, prev. rank
1. Omaha Westside (7-0) 318-74 1
2. Bellevue West (4-0) 195-50 2
3. Millard South (5-1) 193-92 3
4. Elkhorn South (6-1) 244-92 4
5. Lincoln Southeast (7-0) 212-88 5
6. Creighton Prep (4-2) 163-115 6
7. Gretna (6-1) 231-120 7
8. Lincoln East (5-2) 234-167 8
9. Millard North (2-4) 126-194 9
10. North Platte (4-2) 153-117 10
Class B
1. Norris (6-1) 222-103 2
2. Omaha Skutt (5-2) 225-117 4
3. Bennington (6-1) 271-161 5
4. Waverly (5-2) 209-48 6
5. Aurora (5-2) 208-141 7
6. Hastings (6-1) 257-103 1
7. Elkhorn (5-2) 248-151 3
8. Plattsmouth (5-2) 182-114 8
9. Grand Island NW (4-2) 180-127 9
10. McCook (4-2) 168-83 10
Class C-1
1. Pierce (6-0) 324-99 1
2. Ashland-Greenwood (7-0) 232-103 2
3. St. Paul (6-1) 315-112 6
4. Kearney Catholic (5-1) 216-75 7
5. Adams Central (6-1) 238-75 3
6. Cozad (6-1) 242-77 5
7. Auburn (6-1) 243-80 8
8. Wahoo (4-2) 178-77 4
9. Wayne (5-2) 173-138 9
10. Lincoln Christian (6-1) 223-92 10
Class C-2
1. Oakland-Craig (7-0) 328-53 1
2. Ord (7-0) 331-56 2
3. Fremont Bergan (7-0) 331-74 3
4. Sutton (4-2) 170-82 4
5. Norfolk Catholic (4-2) 186-122 5
6. Hartington CC (6-1) 207-139 6
7. Yutan (6-1) 258-92 7
8. David City Aquinas (5-2) 151-68 8
9. Wilber-Clatonia (4-1) 131-68 9
10. Grand Island CC (4-3) 153-160 NR
Eight Man-1
1. Dundy County-Stratton (6-0) 356-68 1
2. Burwell (7-0) 398-141 2
3. Cross County (7-0) 408-134 3
4. Tri County (6-0) 356-82 4
5. Wakefield (6-0) 284-94 5
6. Neligh-Oakdale (6-1) 386-187 6
7. Stanton (5-1) 271-143 7
8. Nebraska Christian (4-1) 200-146 8
9. Arcadia-Loup City (4-3) 304-161 9
10. Howells-Dodge (5-2) 252-136 10
Eight Man-2
1. BDS (6-0) 348-97 1
2. Humphrey St. Francis (7-0) 402-70 2
3. Osceola (6-0) 452-130 3
4. Falls City Sacred Heart (5-1) 320-92 4
5. Kenesaw (5-1) 292-98 5
6. Pleasanton (7-0) 364-190 6
7. Sandhills/Thedford (7-0) 397-57 7
8. Central Valley (6-0) 298-105 8
9. O’Neill St. Mary’s (7-0) 352-136 10
10. Loomis (6-1) 281-138 NR
Six Man
1. McCool Junction (6-0) 398-74 1
2. Sterling (6-0) 358-67 2
3. Stuart (4-0) 190-50 3
4. Red Cloud (5-0) 263-76 4
5. Potter-Dix (5-0) 307-156 6
6. Cody-Kilgore (3-2) 198-132 8
7. Paxton (4-2) 243-185 9
8. Southwest (3-2) 163-159 5
9. Creek Valley (5-1) 398-214 10
10. Arthur County (5-2) 341-232 7
