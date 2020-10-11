 Skip to main content
Ratings: Nebraska high school football, Oct. 12
FOOTBALL

Ratings: Nebraska high school football, Oct. 12

Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 12.

* * *

Top 10/Class A

Team (record), points for-against, prev. rank

1. Omaha Westside (7-0) 318-74 1

2. Bellevue West (4-0) 195-50 2

3. Millard South (5-1) 193-92 3

4. Elkhorn South (6-1) 244-92 4

5. Lincoln Southeast (7-0) 212-88 5

6. Creighton Prep (4-2) 163-115 6

7. Gretna (6-1) 231-120 7

8. Lincoln East (5-2) 234-167 8

9. Millard North (2-4) 126-194 9

10. North Platte (4-2) 153-117 10

Class B

1. Norris (6-1) 222-103 2

2. Omaha Skutt (5-2) 225-117 4

3. Bennington (6-1) 271-161 5

4. Waverly (5-2) 209-48 6

5. Aurora (5-2) 208-141 7

6. Hastings (6-1) 257-103 1

7. Elkhorn (5-2) 248-151 3

8. Plattsmouth (5-2) 182-114 8

9. Grand Island NW (4-2) 180-127 9

10. McCook (4-2) 168-83 10

Class C-1

1. Pierce (6-0) 324-99 1

2. Ashland-Greenwood (7-0) 232-103 2

3. St. Paul (6-1) 315-112 6

4. Kearney Catholic (5-1) 216-75 7

5. Adams Central (6-1) 238-75 3

6. Cozad (6-1) 242-77 5

7. Auburn (6-1) 243-80 8

8. Wahoo (4-2) 178-77 4

9. Wayne (5-2) 173-138 9

10. Lincoln Christian (6-1) 223-92 10

Class C-2

1. Oakland-Craig (7-0) 328-53 1

2. Ord (7-0) 331-56 2

3. Fremont Bergan (7-0) 331-74 3

4. Sutton (4-2) 170-82 4

5. Norfolk Catholic (4-2) 186-122 5

6. Hartington CC (6-1) 207-139 6

7. Yutan (6-1) 258-92 7

8. David City Aquinas (5-2) 151-68 8

9. Wilber-Clatonia (4-1) 131-68 9

10. Grand Island CC (4-3) 153-160 NR

Eight Man-1

1. Dundy County-Stratton (6-0) 356-68 1

2. Burwell (7-0) 398-141 2

3. Cross County (7-0) 408-134 3

4. Tri County (6-0) 356-82 4

5. Wakefield (6-0) 284-94 5

6. Neligh-Oakdale (6-1) 386-187 6

7. Stanton (5-1) 271-143 7

8. Nebraska Christian (4-1) 200-146 8

9. Arcadia-Loup City (4-3) 304-161 9

10. Howells-Dodge (5-2) 252-136 10

Eight Man-2

1. BDS (6-0) 348-97 1

2. Humphrey St. Francis (7-0) 402-70 2

3. Osceola (6-0) 452-130 3

4. Falls City Sacred Heart (5-1) 320-92 4

5. Kenesaw (5-1) 292-98 5

6. Pleasanton (7-0) 364-190 6

7. Sandhills/Thedford (7-0) 397-57 7

8. Central Valley (6-0) 298-105 8

9. O’Neill St. Mary’s (7-0) 352-136 10

10. Loomis (6-1) 281-138 NR

Six Man

1. McCool Junction (6-0) 398-74 1

2. Sterling (6-0) 358-67 2

3. Stuart (4-0) 190-50 3

4. Red Cloud (5-0) 263-76 4

5. Potter-Dix (5-0) 307-156 6

6. Cody-Kilgore (3-2) 198-132 8

7. Paxton (4-2) 243-185 9

8. Southwest (3-2) 163-159 5

9. Creek Valley (5-1) 398-214 10

10. Arthur County (5-2) 341-232 7

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

