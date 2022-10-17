 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FOOTBALL

Ratings: Nebraska high school football, Oct. 17

Check out the latest Nebraska high school football ratings.

Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 17.

Top 10 

Record, PF-PA, Previous ranking 

1. Gretna (8-0), 380-129, 1

2. Elkhorn South (8-0), 382-100, 2

3. Omaha Westside (7-1), 300-157, 4

4. Omaha Creighton Prep (5-3), 233-109, 5

5. Grand Island (6-2), 180-184, 7

6. Bellevue West (5-3), 339-208, 6

7. Kearney (6-2), 236-144, 8

8. Omaha North (6-2), 297-95, 3

9. Bennington (8-0), 327-58, 9

10. Papillion-La Vista South (6-2), 305-161, 10

Class A

1. Gretna (8-0), 380-129, 1

2. Elkhorn South (8-0), 382-100, 2

3. Omaha Westside (7-1), 300-157, 4

4. Omaha Creighton Prep (5-3), 233-109, 5

5. Grand Island (6-2), 180-184, 7

6. Bellevue West (5-3), 339-208, 6

7. Kearney (6-2), 236-144, 8

8. Omaha North (6-2), 297-95, 3

9. Papillion-La Vista South (6-2), 305-161, 9

10. North Platte (5-3), 196-127, 10

Class B

1. Bennington (8-0), 327-58, 1

2. Omaha Gross (8-0), 296-66, 2

3. Elkhorn (6-2), 238-162, 3

4. Scottsbluff (7-1), 229-105, 4

5. Omaha Skutt (6-2), 161-134, 5

6. Waverly (6-2), 225-85, 6

7. Grand Island Northwest (4-4), 223-174, 7

8. York (5-3), 134-115, 8

9. Elkhorn North (5-3), 276-131, 10

10. Seward (5-3), 158-118, 9

Class C-1

1. Aurora (8-0), 390-94, 1

2. Pierce (8-0), 424-150, 2

3. Ashland-Greenwood (7-1), 242-79, 5

4. McCook (8-0), 307-81, 6

5. Boone Central (6-2), 301-126, 3

6. Omaha Roncalli (6-2), 289-139, 4

7. Columbus Lakeview (6-2), 244-114, 8

8. Wahoo (5-3), 191-96, 9

9. Adams Central (6-2), 215-120, 7

10. Central City (5-3), 326-205, NR

Class C-2

1. Norfolk Catholic (8-0), 317-67, 1

2. Ord (7-1), 284-127, 2

3. Hastings St. Cecilia (8-0), 338-83, 3

4. Malcolm (8-0), 305-95, 4

5. Battle Creek (6-2), 168-91, 5

6. Wahoo Neumann (7-1), 363-130, 6

7. Oakland-Craig (6-2), 306-131, 8

8. Hartington Cedar Catholic (6-2), 297-72, 9

9. Mitchell (8-0), 311-92, 7

10. Lincoln Lutheran (5-3), 281-199, 10

Eight Man-1

1. North Platte St. Patrick’s (8-0), 441-88, 1

2. Cross County (8-0), 472-122, 2

3. Stanton (8-0), 442-110, 3

4. Neligh-Oakdale (7-1), 448-250, 4

5. Clarkson/Leigh (7-1), 402-150, 5

6. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (8-0), 368-131, 6

7. Palmyra (7-1), 409-266, 7

8. Elmwood-Murdock (7-1), 496-258, 8

9. Riverside (7-1), 353-170, 9

10. Thayer Central (7-1), 384-151, NR

Eight Man-2

1. Howells-Dodge (8-0), 389-76, 1

2. BDS (8-0), 410-147, 2

3. Hitchcock County (8-0), 344-46, 4

4. Ainsworth (8-0), 397-112, 5

5. Wynot (7-1), 333-192, 7

6. Bloomfield (7-1), 396-122, 3

7. Lawrence-Nelson (7-1), 434-132, 8

8. Osceola (7-1), 442-150, 9

9. Sandhills/Thedford (7-1), 322-108, 10

10. Johnson-Brock (7-1), 397-106, NR

Six Man

1. Potter-Dix (7-0), 530-46, 1

2. Arthur County (7-0), 431-225, 2

3. Cody-Kilgore (6-1), 330-105, 3

4. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (7-0), 361-117, 4

5. Lincoln Parkview (6-1), 346-70, 5

6. Red Cloud (7-1), 379-175, 6

7. Pawnee City (5-2), 339-174, 7

8. Shelton (6-1), 368-116, 9

9. Garden County (5-2), 294-229, 8

10. Hay Springs (4-3), 280-181, 10

