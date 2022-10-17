Ratings: Nebraska high school football, Oct. 17

Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 17.
Top 10
Record, PF-PA, Previous ranking
1. Gretna (8-0), 380-129, 1
2. Elkhorn South (8-0), 382-100, 2
3. Omaha Westside (7-1), 300-157, 4
4. Omaha Creighton Prep (5-3), 233-109, 5
5. Grand Island (6-2), 180-184, 7
6. Bellevue West (5-3), 339-208, 6
7. Kearney (6-2), 236-144, 8
8. Omaha North (6-2), 297-95, 3
9. Bennington (8-0), 327-58, 9
10. Papillion-La Vista South (6-2), 305-161, 10
Class A
1. Gretna (8-0), 380-129, 1
2. Elkhorn South (8-0), 382-100, 2
3. Omaha Westside (7-1), 300-157, 4
4. Omaha Creighton Prep (5-3), 233-109, 5
5. Grand Island (6-2), 180-184, 7
6. Bellevue West (5-3), 339-208, 6
7. Kearney (6-2), 236-144, 8
8. Omaha North (6-2), 297-95, 3
9. Papillion-La Vista South (6-2), 305-161, 9
10. North Platte (5-3), 196-127, 10
Class B
1. Bennington (8-0), 327-58, 1
2. Omaha Gross (8-0), 296-66, 2
3. Elkhorn (6-2), 238-162, 3
4. Scottsbluff (7-1), 229-105, 4
5. Omaha Skutt (6-2), 161-134, 5
6. Waverly (6-2), 225-85, 6
7. Grand Island Northwest (4-4), 223-174, 7
8. York (5-3), 134-115, 8
9. Elkhorn North (5-3), 276-131, 10
10. Seward (5-3), 158-118, 9
Class C-1
1. Aurora (8-0), 390-94, 1
2. Pierce (8-0), 424-150, 2
3. Ashland-Greenwood (7-1), 242-79, 5
4. McCook (8-0), 307-81, 6
5. Boone Central (6-2), 301-126, 3
6. Omaha Roncalli (6-2), 289-139, 4
7. Columbus Lakeview (6-2), 244-114, 8
8. Wahoo (5-3), 191-96, 9
9. Adams Central (6-2), 215-120, 7
10. Central City (5-3), 326-205, NR
Class C-2
1. Norfolk Catholic (8-0), 317-67, 1
3. Hastings St. Cecilia (8-0), 338-83, 3
4. Malcolm (8-0), 305-95, 4
5. Battle Creek (6-2), 168-91, 5
6. Wahoo Neumann (7-1), 363-130, 6
7. Oakland-Craig (6-2), 306-131, 8
8. Hartington Cedar Catholic (6-2), 297-72, 9
9. Mitchell (8-0), 311-92, 7
10. Lincoln Lutheran (5-3), 281-199, 10
Eight Man-1
1. North Platte St. Patrick’s (8-0), 441-88, 1
2. Cross County (8-0), 472-122, 2
3. Stanton (8-0), 442-110, 3
4. Neligh-Oakdale (7-1), 448-250, 4
5. Clarkson/Leigh (7-1), 402-150, 5
6. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (8-0), 368-131, 6
7. Palmyra (7-1), 409-266, 7
8. Elmwood-Murdock (7-1), 496-258, 8
9. Riverside (7-1), 353-170, 9
10. Thayer Central (7-1), 384-151, NR
Eight Man-2
1. Howells-Dodge (8-0), 389-76, 1
3. Hitchcock County (8-0), 344-46, 4
4. Ainsworth (8-0), 397-112, 5
5. Wynot (7-1), 333-192, 7
6. Bloomfield (7-1), 396-122, 3
7. Lawrence-Nelson (7-1), 434-132, 8
8. Osceola (7-1), 442-150, 9
9. Sandhills/Thedford (7-1), 322-108, 10
10. Johnson-Brock (7-1), 397-106, NR
Six Man
1. Potter-Dix (7-0), 530-46, 1
2. Arthur County (7-0), 431-225, 2
3. Cody-Kilgore (6-1), 330-105, 3
4. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (7-0), 361-117, 4
5. Lincoln Parkview (6-1), 346-70, 5
6. Red Cloud (7-1), 379-175, 6
7. Pawnee City (5-2), 339-174, 7
8. Shelton (6-1), 368-116, 9
9. Garden County (5-2), 294-229, 8
10. Hay Springs (4-3), 280-181, 10
