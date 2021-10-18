Ratings: Nebraska high school football, Oct. 18

Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 18.
* * *
Top 10/Class A
Team (record); points for-points against; previous rank
1. Millard South (8-0); 340-104; 1
2. Bellevue West (7-1); 411-122; 2
3. Omaha Westside (8-0); 259-111; 3
4. Omaha Creighton Prep (6-2); 250-123; 4
5. Elkhorn South (7-1); 296-115; 5
6. Gretna (7-1); 298-105; 6
7. Omaha Burke (7-1); 258-145; 7
8. North Platte (6-2); 266-183; 8
9. Lincoln East (6-2); 339-148; 9
10. Millard West (2-6); 207-278; NR
Class B
1. Bennington (8-0); 366-165; 1
2. Plattsmouth (8-0); 311-93; 2
3. Aurora (6-2); 295-197; 3
4. Waverly (5-3); 254-138; 4
5. Elkhorn (7-1); 223-140; 5
6. Omaha Skutt (6-2); 273-233; 6
7. Scottsbluff (6-2); 302-138; 7
8. Norris (4-4); 263-163; 9
9. Seward (7-1); 248-153; 10
10. Grand Island Northwest (4-4); 270-211; 8
Class C-1
1. Ashland-Greenwood (8-0); 258-59; 1
2. Kearney Catholic (8-0); 264-58; 2
3. Columbus Scotus (8-0); 268-113; 5
4. Chadron (8-0); 290-36; 6
5. Boone Central (7-1); 258-124; 3
6. Milford (7-1); 281-136; 7
7. Auburn (6-2); 278-97; 8
8. Wahoo (5-3); 192-120; 9
9. Wayne (5-3); 212-145; 10
10. Battle Creek (5-3); 206-101; NR
Class C-2
1. Fremont Bergan (8-0); 395-80; 1
2. Norfolk Catholic (7-1); 247-114; 2
3. David City Aquinas (6-2); 215-110; 3
4. Hartington Cedar Catholic (7-1); 247-50; 4
5. Yutan (7-1); 265-139; 5
6. Hastings St. Cecilia (7-1); 263-161; 6
7. Ord (7-1); 319-89; 7
8. North Platte St. Patrick's (7-1); 320-84; 8
9. Lincoln Lutheran (6-2); 242-140; 9
10. Sutton (5-3); 251-122; NR
Eight Man-1
1. Burwell (8-0); 406-132; 1
2. Howells-Dodge (8-0); 374-97; 2
3. Cross County (7-1); 486-121; 3
4. Nebraska City Lourdes (8-0); 504-168; 4
5. Anselmo-Merna (7-1); 422-60; 5
6. Neligh-Oakdale (7-1); 392-203; 6
7. Weeping Water (8-0); 438-186; 7
8. Stanton (7-1); 320-157; 8
9. Arapahoe (8-0); 317-150; 10
10. Norfolk Lutheran Northeast (8-0); 308-128; NR
Eight Man-2
1. Kenesaw (8-0); 500-103; 1
2. Sandhills/Thedford (8-0); 442-62; 2
3. Falls City Sacred Heart (7-1); 446-149; 3
4. Humphrey St. Francis (8-0); 380-104; 4
5. Pender (8-0); 436-136; 5
6. Riverside (7-1); 441-186; 6
7. Osceola (7-1); 411-262; 7
8. Johnson-Brock (6-2); 367-183; 8
9. Bloomfield (7-1); 386-175; 9
10. Mullen (7-1); 408-171; 10
Six Man
1. Sterling (7-0); 339-80; 1
2. Cody-Kilgore (7-0); 526-117; 2
3. Potter-Dix (7-0); 444-129; 3
4. Red Cloud (7-0); 425-148; 4
5. Spalding Academy (6-1); 396-121; 5
6. Arthur County (5-2); 472-306; 6
7. Wallace (6-1); 409-133; 7
8. Franklin (6-1); 329-149; 8
9. McCool Junction (6-1); 463-174; 9
10. Lincoln Parkview (5-2); 231-174; NR