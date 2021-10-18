 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ratings: Nebraska high school football, Oct. 18
0 comments
FOOTBALL

Ratings: Nebraska high school football, Oct. 18

Check out the latest Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil.

Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 18.

* * *

Top 10/Class A

Nebraska High School Football Ratings

Team (record); points for-points against; previous rank

1. Millard South (8-0); 340-104; 1

2. Bellevue West (7-1); 411-122; 2

3. Omaha Westside (8-0); 259-111; 3

4. Omaha Creighton Prep (6-2); 250-123; 4

5. Elkhorn South (7-1); 296-115; 5

6. Gretna (7-1); 298-105; 6

7. Omaha Burke (7-1); 258-145; 7

8. North Platte (6-2); 266-183; 8

9. Lincoln East (6-2); 339-148; 9

10. Millard West (2-6); 207-278; NR

Class B

Nebraska High School Football Ratings

1. Bennington (8-0); 366-165; 1

2. Plattsmouth (8-0); 311-93; 2

3. Aurora (6-2); 295-197; 3

4. Waverly (5-3); 254-138; 4

5. Elkhorn (7-1); 223-140; 5

6. Omaha Skutt (6-2); 273-233; 6

7. Scottsbluff (6-2); 302-138; 7

8. Norris (4-4); 263-163; 9

9. Seward (7-1); 248-153; 10

10. Grand Island Northwest (4-4); 270-211; 8

Class C-1

Nebraska High School Football Ratings

1. Ashland-Greenwood (8-0); 258-59; 1

2. Kearney Catholic (8-0); 264-58; 2

3. Columbus Scotus (8-0); 268-113; 5

4. Chadron (8-0); 290-36; 6

5. Boone Central (7-1); 258-124; 3

6. Milford (7-1); 281-136; 7

7. Auburn (6-2); 278-97; 8

8. Wahoo (5-3); 192-120; 9

9. Wayne (5-3); 212-145; 10

10. Battle Creek (5-3); 206-101; NR

Class C-2

Nebraska High School Football Ratings

1. Fremont Bergan (8-0); 395-80; 1

2. Norfolk Catholic (7-1); 247-114; 2

3. David City Aquinas (6-2); 215-110; 3

4. Hartington Cedar Catholic (7-1); 247-50; 4

5. Yutan (7-1); 265-139; 5

6. Hastings St. Cecilia (7-1); 263-161; 6

7. Ord (7-1); 319-89; 7

8. North Platte St. Patrick's (7-1); 320-84; 8

9. Lincoln Lutheran (6-2); 242-140; 9

10. Sutton (5-3); 251-122; NR

Eight Man-1

Nebraska High School Football Ratings

1. Burwell (8-0); 406-132; 1

2. Howells-Dodge (8-0); 374-97; 2

3. Cross County (7-1); 486-121; 3

4. Nebraska City Lourdes (8-0); 504-168; 4

5. Anselmo-Merna (7-1); 422-60; 5

6. Neligh-Oakdale (7-1); 392-203; 6

7. Weeping Water (8-0); 438-186; 7

8. Stanton (7-1); 320-157; 8

9. Arapahoe (8-0); 317-150; 10

10. Norfolk Lutheran Northeast (8-0); 308-128; NR

Eight Man-2

Nebraska High School Football Ratings

1. Kenesaw (8-0); 500-103; 1

2. Sandhills/Thedford (8-0); 442-62; 2

3. Falls City Sacred Heart (7-1); 446-149; 3

4. Humphrey St. Francis (8-0); 380-104; 4

5. Pender (8-0); 436-136; 5

6. Riverside (7-1); 441-186; 6

7. Osceola (7-1); 411-262; 7

8. Johnson-Brock (6-2); 367-183; 8

9. Bloomfield (7-1); 386-175; 9

10. Mullen (7-1); 408-171; 10

Six Man

Nebraska High School Football Ratings

1. Sterling (7-0); 339-80; 1

2. Cody-Kilgore (7-0); 526-117; 2

3. Potter-Dix (7-0); 444-129; 3

4. Red Cloud (7-0); 425-148; 4

5. Spalding Academy (6-1); 396-121; 5

6. Arthur County (5-2); 472-306; 6

7. Wallace (6-1); 409-133; 7

8. Franklin (6-1); 329-149; 8

9. McCool Junction (6-1); 463-174; 9

10. Lincoln Parkview (5-2); 231-174; NR

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 6 Market: Will weather be a factor?

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert