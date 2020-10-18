 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ratings: Nebraska high school football, Oct. 19
0 comments
FOOTBALL

Ratings: Nebraska high school football, Oct. 19

{{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 12.

* * *

Top 10/Class A

Team (record), points for-against, prev. rank

1. Omaha Westside (8-0) 367-80 1

2. Bellevue West (5-0) 251-78 2

3. Millard South (6-1) 257-92 3

4. Elkhorn South (7-1) 272-113 4

5. Lincoln Southeast (7-0) 212-88 5

6. Creighton Prep (5-2) 191-121 6

7. Gretna (6-1) 231-120 7

8. Lincoln East (6-2) 290-167 8

9. Millard North (3-4) 166-201 9

10. North Platte (5-2) 170-124 10

Class B

1. Norris (7-1) 260-110 1

2. Omaha Skutt (6-2) 280-117 2

3. Bennington (7-1) 311-186 3

4. Waverly (6-2) 244-54 4

5. Hastings (6-1) 257-103 6

6. Elkhorn (6-2) 289-165 7

7. Plattsmouth (6-2) 217-135 8

8. Grand Island NW (5-2) 216-155 9

9. Aurora (5-3) 236-170 5

10. McCook (5-2) 181-93 10

Class C-1

1. Pierce (7-0) 394-111 1

2. Ashland-GW (8-0) 279-117 2

3. St. Paul (7-1) 341-132 3

4. Kearney Catholic (6-1) 265-82 4

5. Adams Central (6-2) 258-101 5

6. Auburn (6-1) 243-80 7

7. Wahoo (5-2) 219-77 8

8. Wayne (6-2) 215-145 9

9. Lincoln Christian (7-1) 264-106 10

10. Central City (4-4) 330-182 NR

Class C-2

1. Ord (8-0) 393-62 2

2. Fremont Bergan (8-0) 359-98 3

3. Oakland-Craig (7-1) 352-71 1

4. Sutton (4-2) 170-82 4

5. Norfolk Catholic (5-2) 221-136 5

6. Hartington CC (7-1) 253-153 6

7. Yutan (7-1) 272-99 7

8. DC Aquinas (6-2) 223-80 8

9. Wilber-Clatonia (5-1) 178-75 9

10. Grand Island CC (5-3) 183-160 10

Eight Man-1

1. Dundy Co.-Stratton (7-0) 410-76 1

2. Burwell (8-0) 460-160 2

3. Cross County (8-0) 476-146 3

4. Tri County (7-0) 424-104 4

5. Wakefield (7-0) 348-135 5

6. Neligh-Oakdale (7-1) 438-205 6

7. Stanton (6-1) 331-165 7

8. Arcadia-Loup City (5-3) 342-161 9

9. Howells-Dodge (6-2) 296-136 10

10. Norfolk Lutheran (7-1) 398-180 NR

Eight Man-2

1. BDS (7-0) 400-115 1

2. Osceola (7-0) 529-130 3

3. Falls City SH (6-1) 372-98 4

4. Kenesaw (6-1) 353-116 5

5. Sandhills/Thedford (8-0) 474-81 7

6. Central Valley (7-0) 327-117 8

7. Humphrey SF (7-1) 414-99 2

8. O’Neill St. Mary’s (8-0) 408-142 9

9. Loomis (7-1) 335-166 10

10. Medicine Valley (7-1) 335-120 NR

Six Man

1. McCool Junction (7-0) 478-74 1

2. Sterling (7-0) 418-74 2

3. Stuart (5-0) 236-50 3

4. Red Cloud (6-0) 287-89 4

5. Potter-Dix (6-0) 380-156 5

6. Cody-Kilgore (3-2) 198-132 6

7. Paxton (5-2) 306-219 7

8. Southwest (3-2) 163-159 8

9. Creek Valley (6-1) 420-244 9

10. Arthur County (5-2) 341-232 10

Photos: 2020 Nebraska high school football Super Six

1 of 33

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

0 comments

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert