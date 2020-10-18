Ratings: Nebraska high school football, Oct. 19

Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 12.
* * *
Top 10/Class A
Team (record), points for-against, prev. rank
1. Omaha Westside (8-0) 367-80 1
2. Bellevue West (5-0) 251-78 2
3. Millard South (6-1) 257-92 3
4. Elkhorn South (7-1) 272-113 4
5. Lincoln Southeast (7-0) 212-88 5
6. Creighton Prep (5-2) 191-121 6
7. Gretna (6-1) 231-120 7
8. Lincoln East (6-2) 290-167 8
9. Millard North (3-4) 166-201 9
10. North Platte (5-2) 170-124 10
Class B
1. Norris (7-1) 260-110 1
2. Omaha Skutt (6-2) 280-117 2
3. Bennington (7-1) 311-186 3
4. Waverly (6-2) 244-54 4
5. Hastings (6-1) 257-103 6
6. Elkhorn (6-2) 289-165 7
7. Plattsmouth (6-2) 217-135 8
8. Grand Island NW (5-2) 216-155 9
9. Aurora (5-3) 236-170 5
10. McCook (5-2) 181-93 10
Class C-1
1. Pierce (7-0) 394-111 1
2. Ashland-GW (8-0) 279-117 2
3. St. Paul (7-1) 341-132 3
4. Kearney Catholic (6-1) 265-82 4
5. Adams Central (6-2) 258-101 5
6. Auburn (6-1) 243-80 7
7. Wahoo (5-2) 219-77 8
8. Wayne (6-2) 215-145 9
9. Lincoln Christian (7-1) 264-106 10
10. Central City (4-4) 330-182 NR
Class C-2
1. Ord (8-0) 393-62 2
2. Fremont Bergan (8-0) 359-98 3
3. Oakland-Craig (7-1) 352-71 1
4. Sutton (4-2) 170-82 4
5. Norfolk Catholic (5-2) 221-136 5
6. Hartington CC (7-1) 253-153 6
7. Yutan (7-1) 272-99 7
8. DC Aquinas (6-2) 223-80 8
9. Wilber-Clatonia (5-1) 178-75 9
10. Grand Island CC (5-3) 183-160 10
Eight Man-1
1. Dundy Co.-Stratton (7-0) 410-76 1
2. Burwell (8-0) 460-160 2
3. Cross County (8-0) 476-146 3
4. Tri County (7-0) 424-104 4
5. Wakefield (7-0) 348-135 5
6. Neligh-Oakdale (7-1) 438-205 6
7. Stanton (6-1) 331-165 7
8. Arcadia-Loup City (5-3) 342-161 9
9. Howells-Dodge (6-2) 296-136 10
10. Norfolk Lutheran (7-1) 398-180 NR
Eight Man-2
1. BDS (7-0) 400-115 1
2. Osceola (7-0) 529-130 3
3. Falls City SH (6-1) 372-98 4
4. Kenesaw (6-1) 353-116 5
5. Sandhills/Thedford (8-0) 474-81 7
6. Central Valley (7-0) 327-117 8
7. Humphrey SF (7-1) 414-99 2
8. O’Neill St. Mary’s (8-0) 408-142 9
9. Loomis (7-1) 335-166 10
10. Medicine Valley (7-1) 335-120 NR
Six Man
1. McCool Junction (7-0) 478-74 1
2. Sterling (7-0) 418-74 2
3. Stuart (5-0) 236-50 3
4. Red Cloud (6-0) 287-89 4
5. Potter-Dix (6-0) 380-156 5
6. Cody-Kilgore (3-2) 198-132 6
7. Paxton (5-2) 306-219 7
8. Southwest (3-2) 163-159 8
9. Creek Valley (6-1) 420-244 9
10. Arthur County (5-2) 341-232 10
