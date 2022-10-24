Ratings: Nebraska high school football, Oct. 24

Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 24.
Top 10
Record, PF-PA, Previous ranking
1. Gretna (9-0), 408-135, 1
2. Elkhorn South (9-0), 424-106, 2
3. Omaha Westside (8-1), 363-164, 3
4. Omaha Creighton Prep (6-3), 277-122, 4
5. Grand Island (7-2), 232-184, 5
6. Bellevue West (6-3), 381-228, 6
7. Kearney (7-2), 270-154, 7
8. Bennington (9-0), 379-72, 9
9. North Platte (6-3), 332-156, NR
10. Millard South (5-4), 294-207, NR
Class A
1. Gretna (9-0), 408-135, 1
2. Elkhorn South (9-0), 424-106, 2
3. Omaha Westside (8-1), 363-164, 3
4. Omaha Creighton Prep (6-3), 277-122, 4
5. Grand Island (7-2), 232-184, 5
6. Bellevue West (6-3), 381-228, 6
7. Kearney (7-2), 270-154, 7
8. North Platte (6-3), 332-156, 10
9. Millard South (5-4), 294-207, NR
10. Omaha North (6-3), 303-137, 8
Class B
1. Bennington (9-0), 379-72, 1
2. Omaha Gross (9-0), 337-80, 2
3. Elkhorn (7-2), 297-181, 3
4. Scottsbluff (8-1), 284-119, 4
5. Waverly (7-2), 226-85, 6
6. Omaha Skutt (6-3), 175-175, 5
7. York (6-3), 158-136, 8
8. Grand Island Northwest (4-5), 244-198, 7
9. Elkhorn North (6-3), 303-157, 9
10. Seward (6-3), 199-138, 10
Class C-1
1. Aurora (9-0), 439-115, 1
2. Pierce (9-0), 478-170, 2
3. Ashland-Greenwood (8-1), 276-79, 3
4. McCook (9-0), 355-109, 4
5. Boone Central (7-2), 349-126, 5
6. Omaha Roncalli (7-2), 345-145, 6
7. Columbus Lakeview (7-2), 272-121, 7
8. Wahoo (6-3), 259-96, 8
9. Adams Central (7-2), 275-140, 9
10. Central City (5-4), 347-254, 10
Class C-2
1. Norfolk Catholic (9-0), 331-67, 1
3. Hastings St. Cecilia (9-0), 378-83, 3
4. Malcolm (9-0), 367-123, 4
5. Battle Creek (7-2), 169-91, 5
6. Wahoo Neumann (8-1), 412-142, 6
7. Oakland-Craig (7-2), 342-131, 7
8. Hartington Cedar Catholic (6-3), 297-86, 8
9. Lincoln Lutheran (6-3), 325-217, 10
10. Gordon-Rushville (6-3), 299-184, NR
Eight Man-1
1. North Platte St. Patrick's (9-0), 497-112, 1
2. Stanton (9-0), 521-130, 3
3. Neligh-Oakdale (8-1), 518-272, 4
4. Clarkson/Leigh (8-1), 430-173, 5
5. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (9-0), 436-151, 6
6. Palmyra (7-1), 409-266, 7
7. Elmwood-Murdock (8-1), 555-284, 8
8. Riverside (8-1), 408-182, 9
9. Thayer Central (8-1), 426-151, 10
10. Weeping Water (5-4), 370-262, NR
Eight Man-2
1. Howells-Dodge (9-0), 453-88, 1
3. Hitchcock County (9-0), 422-46, 3
4. Ainsworth (9-0), 461-132, 4
5. Wynot (8-1), 389-212, 5
6. Bloomfield (8-1), 484-122, 6
7. Lawrence-Nelson (8-1), 498-148, 7
8. Osceola (8-1), 530-188, 8
9. Sandhills/Thedford (8-1), 402-136, 9
10. Johnson-Brock (8-1), 455-128, 10
Six Man
1. Potter-Dix (8-0), 611-74, 1
2. Arthur County (8-0), 502-265, 2
3. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (8-0), 415-144, 4
4. Lincoln Parkview (7-1), 408-100, 5
5. Red Cloud (8-1), 435-189, 6
6. Pawnee City (6-2), 389-194, 7
7. Garden County (6-2), 355-229, 8
8. Shelton (6-2), 395-170, 9
9. Hay Springs (5-3), 314-209, 10
10. Cody-Kilgore (6-2), 358-139, 3
