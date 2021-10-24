Ratings: Nebraska high school football, Oct. 24

Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 24.
* * *
Top 10/Class A
Team (record), points for-points against, previous rank
1. Millard South (9-0), 375-113, 1
2. Bellevue West (8-1), 459-128, 2
3. Omaha Westside (9-0), 317-119, 3
4. Omaha Creighton Prep (7-2), 302-130, 4
5. Elkhorn South (8-1), 317-125, 5
6. Gretna (8-1), 325-125, 6
7. Omaha Burke (7-2), 271-180, 7
8. Columbus (7-2), 308-276, NR
9. North Platte (6-3), 294-221, 8
10. Lincoln East (6-3), 346-200, 9
Class B
1. Bennington (9-0), 415-175, 1
2. Plattsmouth (9-0), 359-107, 2
3. Aurora (7-2), 345-211, 3
4. Waverly (6-3), 306-187, 4
5. Elkhorn (8-1), 256-153, 5
6. Omaha Skutt (6-3), 286-266, 6
7. Scottsbluff (7-2), 372-155, 7
8. Norris (4-5), 312-215, 8
9. Seward (7-2), 262-203, 9
10. Grand Island Northwest (5-4), 312-238, 10
Class C-1
1. Ashland-Greenwood (9-0), 288-66, 1
2. Kearney Catholic (9-0), 313-71, 2
3. Chadron (9-0), 325-44, 4
4. Boone Central (8-1), 311-124, 5
5. Milford (8-1), 281-136, 6
6. Auburn (7-2), 327-97, 7
7. Columbus Lakeview (7-2), 368-113, NR
8. Columbus Scotus (8-1), 268-148, 3
9. Wahoo (6-3), 214-136, 8
10. Battle Creek (6-3), 268-137, 10
Class C-2
1. Fremont Bergan (9-0), 444-94, 1
2. Norfolk Catholic (8-1), 274-134, 2
3. David City Aquinas (7-2), 257-116, 3
4. Yutan (8-1), 279-146, 5
5. Hartington Cedar Catholic (7-2), 267-77, 4
6. Hastings St. Cecilia (8-1), 277-171, 6
7. Ord (8-1), 374-96, 7
8. North Platte St. Patrick's (8-1), 376-90, 8
9. Lincoln Lutheran (7-2), 252-147, 9
10. Sutton (6-3), 294-140, 10
Eight Man-1
1. Burwell (9-0), 466-146, 1
2. Howells-Dodge (9-0), 430-129, 2
3. Cross County (8-1), 531-133, 3
4. Nebraska City Lourdes (9-0), 561-182, 4
5. Anselmo-Merna (8-1), 458-66, 5
6. Neligh-Oakdale (8-1), 456-233, 6
7. Weeping Water (9-0), 486-214, 7
8. Stanton (8-1), 377-169, 8
9. Arapahoe (9-0), 373-190, 9
10. Dundy County-Stratton (8-1), 430-203, NR
Eight Man-2
1. Kenesaw (9-0), 556-103, 1
2. Sandhills/Thedford (9-0), 502-82, 2
3. Falls City Sacred Heart (8-1), 509-190, 3
4. Humphrey St. Francis (9-0), 422-118, 4
5. Pender (9-0), 505-168, 5
6. Riverside (8-1), 515-206, 6
7. Osceola (8-1), 481-289, 7
8. Johnson-Brock (7-2), 423-195, 8
9. Bloomfield (8-1), 442-195, 9
10. Mullen (8-1), 466-183, 10
Six Man
1. Sterling (8-0), 392-87, 1
2. Cody-Kilgore (8-0), 592-131, 2
3. Potter-Dix (8-0), 524-145, 3
4. Red Cloud (8-0), 483-162, 4
5. Spalding Academy (7-1), 436-127, 5
6. Arthur County (6-2), 524-324, 6
7. Wallace (7-1), 487-175, 7
8. Franklin (7-1), 389-149, 8
9. McCool Junction (7-1), 517-189, 9
10. Lincoln Parkview (6-2), 287-188, 10