Ratings: Nebraska high school football, Oct. 26
FOOTBALL

Ratings: Nebraska high school football, Oct. 26

Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 26.

* * *

Top 10/Class A PF-PA Prv.

Team (record), points for-against, prev. rank

1. Omaha Westside (8-0) 367-80 1

2. Bellevue West (5-0) 251-78 2

3. Millard South (6-1) 257-92 3

4. Elkhorn South (7-1) 272-113 4

5. Lincoln Southeast (7-0) 212-88 5

6. Omaha Creighton Prep (5-2) 191-121 6

7. Gretna (6-1) 231-120 7

8. Lincoln East (6-2) 290-167 8

9. Millard North (4-4) 218-207 9

10. North Platte (6-2) 203-137 10

Class B

1. Bennington (8-1) 346-207 3

2. Waverly (7-2) 268-54 4

3. Hastings (7-1) 287-122 5

4. Elkhorn (7-2) 313-186 6

5. Norris (7-2) 260-134 1

6. Omaha Skutt (6-3) 301-141 2

7. Plattsmouth (6-2) 217-135 7

8. Grand Island Northwest (5-3) 235-185 8

9. Aurora (6-3) 260-183 9

10. McCook (6-2) 222-93 10

Class C-1

1. Pierce (8-0) 413-120 1

2. Ashland-Greenwood (9-0) 326-123 2

3. St. Paul (8-1) 410-138 3

4. Kearney Catholic (7-1) 296-82 4

5. Adams Central (7-2) 307-115 5

6. Auburn (7-1) 284-88 6

7. Wahoo (6-2) 266-77 7

8. Wayne (6-3) 224-164 8

9. Lincoln Christian (7-1) 264-106 9

10. Central City (5-4) 396-194 10

Class C-2

1. Ord (8-0) 393-62 1

2. Fremont Bergan (9-0) 401-114 2

3. Oakland-Craig (8-1) 400-71 3

4. Sutton (6-2) 273-94 4

5. Norfolk Catholic (6-2) 235-146 5

6. Yutan (8-1) 325-113 7

7. Hartington Cedar Catholic (7-2) 263-167 6

8. David City Aquinas (7-2) 269-87 8

9. Wilber-Clatonia (6-1) 205-88 9

10. North Platte St. Pat’s (7-1) 337-95 NR

Eight Man-1

1. Dundy County-Stratton (8-0) 468-94 1

2. Burwell (9-0) 507-174 2

3. Cross County (9-0) 532-152 3

4. Tri County (7-0) 424-104 4

5. Wakefield (7-0) 348-135 5

6. Neligh-Oakdale (8-1) 490-217 6

7. Stanton (7-1) 412-193 7

8. Arcadia-Loup City (6-3) 412-184 8

9. Howells-Dodge (7-2) 338-150 9

10. Norfolk Lutheran (8-1) 448-202 10

Eight Man-2

1. BDS (8-0) 450-115 1

2. Osceola (8-0) 581-130 2

3. Falls City Sacred Heart (7-1) 432112 3

4. Kenesaw (7-1) 405-128 4

5. Sandhills/Thedford (9-0) 542-103 5

6. Central Valley (8-0) 379-137 6

7. Humphrey St. Francis (8-1) 488-105 7

8. O’Neill St. Mary’s (9-0) 464-160 8

9. Loomis (8-1) 387-182 9

10. Medicine Valley (8-1) 369-134 10

Six Man

1. McCool Junction (8-0) 546-80 1

2. Sterling (7-0) 418-74 2

3. Red Cloud (7-0) 324-109 4

4. Potter-Dix (7-0) 446-169 5

5. Cody-Kilgore (4-2) 238-160 6

6. Paxton (6-2) 336-243 7

7. Southwest (3-2) 163-159 8

8. Arthur County (6-2) 383-238 10

9. Spalding Academy (7-1) 500-170 NR

10. Stuart (5-1) 236-92 3

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

