Ratings: Nebraska high school football, Oct. 26

Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 26.
* * *
Top 10/Class A PF-PA Prv.
Team (record), points for-against, prev. rank
1. Omaha Westside (8-0) 367-80 1
2. Bellevue West (5-0) 251-78 2
3. Millard South (6-1) 257-92 3
4. Elkhorn South (7-1) 272-113 4
5. Lincoln Southeast (7-0) 212-88 5
6. Omaha Creighton Prep (5-2) 191-121 6
7. Gretna (6-1) 231-120 7
8. Lincoln East (6-2) 290-167 8
9. Millard North (4-4) 218-207 9
10. North Platte (6-2) 203-137 10
Class B
1. Bennington (8-1) 346-207 3
2. Waverly (7-2) 268-54 4
3. Hastings (7-1) 287-122 5
4. Elkhorn (7-2) 313-186 6
5. Norris (7-2) 260-134 1
6. Omaha Skutt (6-3) 301-141 2
7. Plattsmouth (6-2) 217-135 7
8. Grand Island Northwest (5-3) 235-185 8
9. Aurora (6-3) 260-183 9
10. McCook (6-2) 222-93 10
Class C-1
1. Pierce (8-0) 413-120 1
2. Ashland-Greenwood (9-0) 326-123 2
3. St. Paul (8-1) 410-138 3
4. Kearney Catholic (7-1) 296-82 4
5. Adams Central (7-2) 307-115 5
6. Auburn (7-1) 284-88 6
7. Wahoo (6-2) 266-77 7
8. Wayne (6-3) 224-164 8
9. Lincoln Christian (7-1) 264-106 9
10. Central City (5-4) 396-194 10
Class C-2
1. Ord (8-0) 393-62 1
2. Fremont Bergan (9-0) 401-114 2
3. Oakland-Craig (8-1) 400-71 3
4. Sutton (6-2) 273-94 4
5. Norfolk Catholic (6-2) 235-146 5
6. Yutan (8-1) 325-113 7
7. Hartington Cedar Catholic (7-2) 263-167 6
8. David City Aquinas (7-2) 269-87 8
9. Wilber-Clatonia (6-1) 205-88 9
10. North Platte St. Pat’s (7-1) 337-95 NR
Eight Man-1
1. Dundy County-Stratton (8-0) 468-94 1
2. Burwell (9-0) 507-174 2
3. Cross County (9-0) 532-152 3
4. Tri County (7-0) 424-104 4
5. Wakefield (7-0) 348-135 5
6. Neligh-Oakdale (8-1) 490-217 6
7. Stanton (7-1) 412-193 7
8. Arcadia-Loup City (6-3) 412-184 8
9. Howells-Dodge (7-2) 338-150 9
10. Norfolk Lutheran (8-1) 448-202 10
Eight Man-2
1. BDS (8-0) 450-115 1
2. Osceola (8-0) 581-130 2
3. Falls City Sacred Heart (7-1) 432112 3
4. Kenesaw (7-1) 405-128 4
5. Sandhills/Thedford (9-0) 542-103 5
6. Central Valley (8-0) 379-137 6
7. Humphrey St. Francis (8-1) 488-105 7
8. O’Neill St. Mary’s (9-0) 464-160 8
9. Loomis (8-1) 387-182 9
10. Medicine Valley (8-1) 369-134 10
Six Man
1. McCool Junction (8-0) 546-80 1
2. Sterling (7-0) 418-74 2
3. Red Cloud (7-0) 324-109 4
4. Potter-Dix (7-0) 446-169 5
5. Cody-Kilgore (4-2) 238-160 6
6. Paxton (6-2) 336-243 7
7. Southwest (3-2) 163-159 8
8. Arthur County (6-2) 383-238 10
9. Spalding Academy (7-1) 500-170 NR
10. Stuart (5-1) 236-92 3
