FOOTBALL

Ratings: Nebraska high school football, Oct. 31

Check out the latest Nebraska high school football ratings.

Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 31.

Top 10 

Record, PF-PA, previous rankings

1. Gretna (10-0), 435-159, 1

2. Elkhorn South (10-0), 472-126, 2

3. Omaha Westside (9-1), 422-185, 3

4. Omaha Creighton Prep (7-3), 304-122, 4

5. Grand Island (8-2), 267-212, 5

6. Bellevue West (7-3), 423-248, 6

7. Millard South (6-4), 329-228, 10

8. Bennington (10-0), 429-79, 8

9. Kearney (7-3), 291-189, 7

10. North Platte (6-3), 332-156, 9

Class A

1. Gretna (10-0), 435-159, 1

2. Elkhorn South (10-0), 472-126, 2

3. Omaha Westside (9-1), 422-185, 3

4. Omaha Creighton Prep (7-3), 304-122, 4

5. Grand Island (8-2), 267-212, 5

6. Bellevue West (7-3), 423-248, 6

7. Millard South (6-4), 329-228, 9

8. Kearney (7-3), 291-189, 7

9. North Platte (6-3), 332-156, 9

10. Lincoln Southwest (8-2), 325-171, NR

Class B

1. Bennington (10-0), 429-79, 1

2. Omaha Gross (10-0), 379-80, 2

3. Scottsbluff (9-1), 338-133, 4

4. Waverly (8-2), 268-99, 5

5. Omaha Skutt (7-3), 196-182, 6

6. York (7-3), 179-143, 7

7. Grand Island Northwest (5-5), 268-219, 8

8. Elkhorn (7-3), 318-205, 3

9. Elkhorn North (7-3), 338-171, 9

10. Seward (6-4), 206-159, 10

Class C-1

1. Aurora (10-0), 482-128, 1

2. Pierce (10-0), 527-178, 2

3. Ashland-Greenwood (9-1), 311-42, 3

4. McCook (10-0), 397-123, 4

5. Boone Central (8-2), 397-126, 5

6. Columbus Lakeview (8-2), 300-138, 7

7. Adams Central (8-2), 304-154, 9

8. Lincoln Christian (8-2), 365-227, NR

9. Omaha Roncalli (7-3), 387-188, 6

10. Wahoo (6-4), 276-124, 8

Class C-2

1. Norfolk Catholic (10-0), 359-81, 1

2. Ord (9-1), 367-141, 2

3. Hastings St. Cecilia (10-0), 407-99, 3

4. Malcolm (10-0), 431-140, 4

5. Battle Creek (8-2), 211-105, 5

6. Oakland-Craig (8-2), 398-161, 7

7. Hartington Cedar Catholic (7-3), 341-100, 8

8. Lincoln Lutheran (7-3), 356-238, 9

9. Wahoo Neumann (8-2), 433-173, 6

10. Yutan (6-4), 305-137, NR

Eight Man-1

1. North Platte St. Patrick's (10-0), 547-126, 1

2. Stanton (10-0), 575-148, 2

3. Neligh-Oakdale (9-1), 552-292, 3

4. Clarkson/Leigh (9-1), 452-187, 4

5. Palmyra (7-1), 409-266, 6

6. Elmwood-Murdock (9-1), 605-314, 7

7. Riverside (9-1), 438-196, 8

8. Weeping Water (6-4), 410-284, 10

9. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (9-1), 458-191, 5

10. Nebraska Christian (8-2), 345-214, NR

Eight Man-2

1. Howells-Dodge (10-0), 493-100, 1

2. BDS (10-0), 510-179, 2

3. Hitchcock County (10-0), 474-46, 3

4. Wynot (9-1), 423-240, 5

5. Bloomfield (9-1), 528-164, 6

6. Elm Creek (9-1), 439-212, NR

7. Central Valley (9-1), 478-193, NR

8. Dundy County-Stratton (9-1), 429-127, NR

9. Osceola (8-2), 572-232, 8

10. Johnson-Brock (8-2), 463-176, 10

Six Man

1. Potter-Dix (9-0), 720-115, 1

2. Arthur County (9-0), 579-277, 2

3. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (9-0), 492-175, 3

4. Lincoln Parkview (8-1), 469-127, 4

5. Red Cloud (8-1), 495-203, 5

6. Pawnee City (7-2), 453-202, 6

7. Garden County (6-2), 355-229, 7

8. Shelton (7-2), 460-190, 8

9. Hay Springs (6-3), 342-221, 9

10. Cody-Kilgore (6-3), 370-167, 10

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

