Ratings: Nebraska high school football, Oct. 31

Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 31.
Top 10
Record, PF-PA, previous rankings
1. Gretna (10-0), 435-159, 1
2. Elkhorn South (10-0), 472-126, 2
3. Omaha Westside (9-1), 422-185, 3
4. Omaha Creighton Prep (7-3), 304-122, 4
5. Grand Island (8-2), 267-212, 5
6. Bellevue West (7-3), 423-248, 6
7. Millard South (6-4), 329-228, 10
8. Bennington (10-0), 429-79, 8
9. Kearney (7-3), 291-189, 7
10. North Platte (6-3), 332-156, 9
Class A
1. Gretna (10-0), 435-159, 1
2. Elkhorn South (10-0), 472-126, 2
3. Omaha Westside (9-1), 422-185, 3
4. Omaha Creighton Prep (7-3), 304-122, 4
5. Grand Island (8-2), 267-212, 5
6. Bellevue West (7-3), 423-248, 6
7. Millard South (6-4), 329-228, 9
8. Kearney (7-3), 291-189, 7
9. North Platte (6-3), 332-156, 9
10. Lincoln Southwest (8-2), 325-171, NR
Class B
1. Bennington (10-0), 429-79, 1
2. Omaha Gross (10-0), 379-80, 2
3. Scottsbluff (9-1), 338-133, 4
4. Waverly (8-2), 268-99, 5
5. Omaha Skutt (7-3), 196-182, 6
6. York (7-3), 179-143, 7
7. Grand Island Northwest (5-5), 268-219, 8
8. Elkhorn (7-3), 318-205, 3
9. Elkhorn North (7-3), 338-171, 9
10. Seward (6-4), 206-159, 10
Class C-1
1. Aurora (10-0), 482-128, 1
2. Pierce (10-0), 527-178, 2
3. Ashland-Greenwood (9-1), 311-42, 3
4. McCook (10-0), 397-123, 4
5. Boone Central (8-2), 397-126, 5
6. Columbus Lakeview (8-2), 300-138, 7
7. Adams Central (8-2), 304-154, 9
8. Lincoln Christian (8-2), 365-227, NR
9. Omaha Roncalli (7-3), 387-188, 6
10. Wahoo (6-4), 276-124, 8
Class C-2
1. Norfolk Catholic (10-0), 359-81, 1
3. Hastings St. Cecilia (10-0), 407-99, 3
4. Malcolm (10-0), 431-140, 4
5. Battle Creek (8-2), 211-105, 5
6. Oakland-Craig (8-2), 398-161, 7
7. Hartington Cedar Catholic (7-3), 341-100, 8
8. Lincoln Lutheran (7-3), 356-238, 9
9. Wahoo Neumann (8-2), 433-173, 6
10. Yutan (6-4), 305-137, NR
Eight Man-1
1. North Platte St. Patrick's (10-0), 547-126, 1
2. Stanton (10-0), 575-148, 2
3. Neligh-Oakdale (9-1), 552-292, 3
4. Clarkson/Leigh (9-1), 452-187, 4
5. Palmyra (7-1), 409-266, 6
6. Elmwood-Murdock (9-1), 605-314, 7
7. Riverside (9-1), 438-196, 8
8. Weeping Water (6-4), 410-284, 10
9. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (9-1), 458-191, 5
10. Nebraska Christian (8-2), 345-214, NR
Eight Man-2
1. Howells-Dodge (10-0), 493-100, 1
2. BDS (10-0), 510-179, 2
3. Hitchcock County (10-0), 474-46, 3
4. Wynot (9-1), 423-240, 5
5. Bloomfield (9-1), 528-164, 6
6. Elm Creek (9-1), 439-212, NR
7. Central Valley (9-1), 478-193, NR
8. Dundy County-Stratton (9-1), 429-127, NR
9. Osceola (8-2), 572-232, 8
10. Johnson-Brock (8-2), 463-176, 10
Six Man
1. Potter-Dix (9-0), 720-115, 1
2. Arthur County (9-0), 579-277, 2
3. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (9-0), 492-175, 3
4. Lincoln Parkview (8-1), 469-127, 4
5. Red Cloud (8-1), 495-203, 5
6. Pawnee City (7-2), 453-202, 6
7. Garden County (6-2), 355-229, 7
8. Shelton (7-2), 460-190, 8
9. Hay Springs (6-3), 342-221, 9
10. Cody-Kilgore (6-3), 370-167, 10
