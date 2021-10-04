Ratings: Nebraska high school football, Oct. 4

Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 4.
Top 10/Class A
Team (record); points for-points against; previous rank
1. Millard South (6-0); 255-76; 1
2. Bellevue West (5-1); 294-91; 2
3. Omaha Westside (6-0); 217-111; 3
4. Creighton Prep (4-2); 171-106; 4
5. Elkhorn South (5-1); 247-88; 5
6. Gretna (6-0); 236-63; 6
7. Omaha Burke (5-1); 164-124; 7
8. Lincoln East (5-1); 245-93; 9
9. Millard West (2-4); 152-196; 8
10. Lincoln Southeast (4-2); 126-156; NR
Class B
1. Bennington (6-0); 261-113; 1
2. Elkhorn (6-0); 174-79; 2
3. Plattsmouth (6-0); 255-59; 3
4. Waverly (4-2); 192-103; 5
5. Aurora (4-2); 211-156; 6
6. Omaha Skutt (4-2); 179-180; 4
7. Scottsbluff (4-2); 232-117; 9
8. Grand Island Northwest (3-3); 219-153; NR
9. Beatrice (5-1); 184-185; 7
10. Norris (2-4); 172-134; 10
Class C-1
1. Ashland-Greenwood (6-0); 186-34; 1
2. Kearney Catholic (6-0); 176-46; 2
3. Boone Central (6-0); 211-90; 3
4. Pierce (5-1); 301-139; 4
5. Columbus Scotus (6-0); 205-94; 5
6. Adams Central (4-2); 212-77; 8
7. Chadron (6-0); 228-27; 9
8. Milford (5-1); 167-116; NR
9. Wahoo (4-2); 149-93; NR
10. Wayne (4-2); 150-96; 7
Class C-2
1. Fremont Bergan (6-0); 269-52; 1
2. Norfolk Catholic (5-1); 150-98; 3
3. DC Aquinas (4-2); 113-110; 2
4. Hartington CC (5-1); 172-36; 4
5. Yutan (5-1); 179-109; 5
6. Hastings SC (5-1); 192-112; 6
7. Oakland-Craig (4-2); 213-82; 7
8. Ord (5-1); 262-89; 8
9. Wahoo Neumann (4-2); 127-107; 10
10. Oakland-Craig (4-2); 213-82; NR
Eight Man-1
1. Burwell (6-0); 344-99; 1
2. Howells-Dodge (6-0); 294-85; 3
3. Cross County (5-1); 347-97; 4
4. Nebraska City Lourdes (6-0); 370-142; 5
5. Neligh-Oakdale (5-1); 304-184; 8
6. Weeping Water (6-0); 312-146; 10
7. Stanton (5-1); 212-122; 6
8. Laurel-CC (5-1); 263-54; 9
9. Arcadia-Loup City (5-1); 266-112; 7
10. Arapahoe (6-0); 233-112; NR
Eight Man-2
1. Kenesaw (6-0); 370-76; 1
2. Sandhills/Thedford (6-0); 314-44; 2
3. O’Neill St. Mary's (6-0); 270-64; 3
4. Falls City Sacred Heart (5-1); 325-121; 4
5. Humphrey St. Francis (6-0); 304-90; 5
6. Pender (6-0); 314-112; 6
7. Riverside (5-1); 326-134; 7
8. Osceola (5-1); 301-228; 8
9. Johnson-Brock (4-2); 238-155; 9
10. Bloomfield (5-1); 298-121; 10
Six Man
1. Sterling (5-0); 300-52; 1
2. Cody-Kilgore (5-0); 374-111; 2
3. Potter-Dix (5-0); 308-111; 3
4. Red Cloud (5-0); 324-98; 4
5. Franklin (5-0); 271-53; 5
6. Spalding Academy (4-1); 264-100; 6
7. Arthur County (4-2); 400-284; 7
8. Wallace (5-1); 296-99; 8
9. McCool Junction (4-1); 321-136; NR
10. Pawnee City (4-1); 311-149; NR