Ratings: Nebraska high school football, Oct. 4
FOOTBALL

Check out the latest Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil.

Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 4.

* * *

Top 10/Class A

Team (record); points for-points against; previous rank

1. Millard South (6-0); 255-76; 1

2. Bellevue West (5-1); 294-91; 2

3. Omaha Westside (6-0); 217-111; 3

4. Creighton Prep (4-2); 171-106; 4

5. Elkhorn South (5-1); 247-88; 5

6. Gretna (6-0); 236-63; 6

7. Omaha Burke (5-1); 164-124; 7

8. Lincoln East (5-1); 245-93; 9

9. Millard West (2-4); 152-196; 8

10. Lincoln Southeast (4-2); 126-156; NR

Class B

1. Bennington (6-0); 261-113; 1

2. Elkhorn (6-0); 174-79; 2

3. Plattsmouth (6-0); 255-59; 3

4. Waverly (4-2); 192-103; 5

5. Aurora (4-2); 211-156; 6

6. Omaha Skutt (4-2); 179-180; 4

7. Scottsbluff (4-2); 232-117; 9

8. Grand Island Northwest (3-3); 219-153; NR

9. Beatrice (5-1); 184-185; 7

10. Norris (2-4); 172-134; 10

Class C-1

1. Ashland-Greenwood (6-0); 186-34; 1

2. Kearney Catholic (6-0); 176-46; 2

3. Boone Central (6-0); 211-90; 3

4. Pierce (5-1); 301-139; 4

5. Columbus Scotus (6-0); 205-94; 5

6. Adams Central (4-2); 212-77; 8

7. Chadron (6-0); 228-27; 9

8. Milford (5-1); 167-116; NR

9. Wahoo (4-2); 149-93; NR

10. Wayne (4-2); 150-96; 7

Class C-2

1. Fremont Bergan (6-0); 269-52; 1

2. Norfolk Catholic (5-1); 150-98; 3

3. DC Aquinas (4-2); 113-110; 2

4. Hartington CC (5-1); 172-36; 4

5. Yutan (5-1); 179-109; 5

6. Hastings SC (5-1); 192-112; 6

7. Oakland-Craig (4-2); 213-82; 7

8. Ord (5-1); 262-89; 8

9. Wahoo Neumann (4-2); 127-107; 10

10. Oakland-Craig (4-2); 213-82; NR

Eight Man-1

1. Burwell (6-0); 344-99; 1

2. Howells-Dodge (6-0); 294-85; 3

3. Cross County (5-1); 347-97; 4

4. Nebraska City Lourdes (6-0); 370-142; 5

5. Neligh-Oakdale (5-1); 304-184; 8

6. Weeping Water (6-0); 312-146; 10

7. Stanton (5-1); 212-122; 6

8. Laurel-CC (5-1); 263-54; 9

9. Arcadia-Loup City (5-1); 266-112; 7

10. Arapahoe (6-0); 233-112; NR

Eight Man-2

1. Kenesaw (6-0); 370-76; 1

2. Sandhills/Thedford (6-0); 314-44; 2

3. O’Neill St. Mary's (6-0); 270-64; 3

4. Falls City Sacred Heart (5-1); 325-121; 4

5. Humphrey St. Francis (6-0); 304-90; 5

6. Pender (6-0); 314-112; 6

7. Riverside (5-1); 326-134; 7

8. Osceola (5-1); 301-228; 8

9. Johnson-Brock (4-2); 238-155; 9

10. Bloomfield (5-1); 298-121; 10

Six Man

1. Sterling (5-0); 300-52; 1

2. Cody-Kilgore (5-0); 374-111; 2

3. Potter-Dix (5-0); 308-111; 3

4. Red Cloud (5-0); 324-98; 4

5. Franklin (5-0); 271-53; 5

6. Spalding Academy (4-1); 264-100; 6

7. Arthur County (4-2); 400-284; 7

8. Wallace (5-1); 296-99; 8

9. McCool Junction (4-1); 321-136; NR

10. Pawnee City (4-1); 311-149; NR

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

