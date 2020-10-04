 Skip to main content
Ratings: Nebraska high school football, Oct. 5
FOOTBALL

Ratings: Nebraska high school football, Oct. 5

Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 5.

* * *

Top 10/Class A

Team (record), points for-against, prev. rank

1. Omaha Westside (6-0) 266-71 1

2. Bellevue West (3-0) 153-43 2

3. Millard South (4-1) 152-75 3

4. Elkhorn South (5-1) 209-82 4

5. Lincoln Southeast (6-0) 163-72 5

6. Omaha Creighton Prep (3-2) 95-115 6

7. Gretna (6-0) 221-85 8

8. Lincoln East (4-2) 213-160 NR

9. Millard North (1-4) 88-160 9

10. North Platte (4-1) 146-96 10

Class B

1. Hastings (6-0) 223-48 1

2. Norris (5-1) 175-95 2

3. Elkhorn (5-1) 214-109 3

4. Omaha Skutt (4-2) 183-110 4

5. Bennington (5-1) 229-127 5

6. Waverly (4-2) 173-48 6

7. Aurora (4-2) 153-107 10

8. Plattsmouth (5-1) 182-78 8

9. GI Northwest (4-2) 180-127 9

10. McCook (3-2) 114-77 7

Class C-1

1. Pierce (5-0) 279-91 1

2. Ashland-Greenwood (6-0) 185-81 2

3. Adams Central (6-0) 216-42 3

4. Wahoo (4-1) 156-30 4

5. Cozad (5-1) 204-62 5

6. St. Paul (5-1) 275-93 7

7. Kearney Catholic (4-1) 183-53 8

8. Auburn (5-1) 187-65 9

9. Wayne (4-2) 135-111 6

10. Lincoln Christian (5-1) 185-84 NR

Class C-2

1. Oakland-Craig (6-0) 276-39 1

2. Ord (6-0) 296-40 3

3. Fremont Bergan (6-0) 268-74 4

4. Sutton (4-1) 154-47 6

5. Norfolk Catholic (3-2) 130-118 8

6. Hartington CC (6-0) 193-87 9

7. Yutan (5-1) 216-92 10

8. David City Aquinas (4-2) 109-61 2

9. Wilber-Clatonia (3-1) 82-47 5

10. Centennial (3-3) 93-124 NR

Eight Man-1

1. Dundy County-Stratton (5-0) 278-48 1

2. Burwell (6-0) 334-111 2

3. Cross County (6-0) 346-112 3

4. Tri County (6-0) 356-82 4

5. Wakefield (5-0) 254-70 5

6. Neligh-Oakdale (5-1) 324-173 7

7. Stanton (4-1) 211-136 8

8. Nebraska Christian (4-1) 200-146 9

9. Arcadia-Loup City (3-3) 228-135 10

10. Howells-Dodge (4-2) 216-120 6

Eight Man-2

1. BDS (6-0) 348-97 1

2. Humphrey St. Francis (6-0) 358-64 2

3. Osceola (5-0) 392-114 3

4. Falls City Sacred Heart (5-1) 320-92 4

5. Kenesaw (4-1) 219-64 5

6. Pleasanton (6-0) 312-176 6

7. Sandhills/Thedford (6-0) 335-43 7

8. Central Valley (5-0) 273-89 8

9. Medicine Valley (6-0) 250-80 9

10. O’Neill St. Mary’s (6-0) 316-106 10

Six Man

1. McCool Junction (5-0) 333-74 1

2. Sterling (5-0) 299-49 2

3. Stuart (4-0) 190-50 3

4. Red Cloud (5-0) 263-76 4

5. Southwest (3-1) 137-111 5

6. Potter-Dix (5-0) 257-130 6

7. Arthur County (5-1) 309-168 7

8. Cody-Kilgore (2-2) 141-106 8

9. Paxton (3-2) 195-159 9

10. Creek Valley (4-1) 334-182 10

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

