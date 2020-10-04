Ratings: Nebraska high school football, Oct. 5

Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 5.
Top 10/Class A
Team (record), points for-against, prev. rank
1. Omaha Westside (6-0) 266-71 1
2. Bellevue West (3-0) 153-43 2
3. Millard South (4-1) 152-75 3
4. Elkhorn South (5-1) 209-82 4
5. Lincoln Southeast (6-0) 163-72 5
6. Omaha Creighton Prep (3-2) 95-115 6
7. Gretna (6-0) 221-85 8
8. Lincoln East (4-2) 213-160 NR
9. Millard North (1-4) 88-160 9
10. North Platte (4-1) 146-96 10
Class B
1. Hastings (6-0) 223-48 1
2. Norris (5-1) 175-95 2
3. Elkhorn (5-1) 214-109 3
4. Omaha Skutt (4-2) 183-110 4
5. Bennington (5-1) 229-127 5
6. Waverly (4-2) 173-48 6
7. Aurora (4-2) 153-107 10
8. Plattsmouth (5-1) 182-78 8
9. GI Northwest (4-2) 180-127 9
10. McCook (3-2) 114-77 7
Class C-1
1. Pierce (5-0) 279-91 1
2. Ashland-Greenwood (6-0) 185-81 2
3. Adams Central (6-0) 216-42 3
4. Wahoo (4-1) 156-30 4
5. Cozad (5-1) 204-62 5
6. St. Paul (5-1) 275-93 7
7. Kearney Catholic (4-1) 183-53 8
8. Auburn (5-1) 187-65 9
9. Wayne (4-2) 135-111 6
10. Lincoln Christian (5-1) 185-84 NR
Class C-2
1. Oakland-Craig (6-0) 276-39 1
2. Ord (6-0) 296-40 3
3. Fremont Bergan (6-0) 268-74 4
4. Sutton (4-1) 154-47 6
5. Norfolk Catholic (3-2) 130-118 8
6. Hartington CC (6-0) 193-87 9
7. Yutan (5-1) 216-92 10
8. David City Aquinas (4-2) 109-61 2
9. Wilber-Clatonia (3-1) 82-47 5
10. Centennial (3-3) 93-124 NR
Eight Man-1
1. Dundy County-Stratton (5-0) 278-48 1
2. Burwell (6-0) 334-111 2
3. Cross County (6-0) 346-112 3
4. Tri County (6-0) 356-82 4
5. Wakefield (5-0) 254-70 5
6. Neligh-Oakdale (5-1) 324-173 7
7. Stanton (4-1) 211-136 8
8. Nebraska Christian (4-1) 200-146 9
9. Arcadia-Loup City (3-3) 228-135 10
10. Howells-Dodge (4-2) 216-120 6
Eight Man-2
1. BDS (6-0) 348-97 1
2. Humphrey St. Francis (6-0) 358-64 2
3. Osceola (5-0) 392-114 3
4. Falls City Sacred Heart (5-1) 320-92 4
5. Kenesaw (4-1) 219-64 5
6. Pleasanton (6-0) 312-176 6
7. Sandhills/Thedford (6-0) 335-43 7
8. Central Valley (5-0) 273-89 8
9. Medicine Valley (6-0) 250-80 9
10. O’Neill St. Mary’s (6-0) 316-106 10
Six Man
1. McCool Junction (5-0) 333-74 1
2. Sterling (5-0) 299-49 2
3. Stuart (4-0) 190-50 3
4. Red Cloud (5-0) 263-76 4
5. Southwest (3-1) 137-111 5
6. Potter-Dix (5-0) 257-130 6
7. Arthur County (5-1) 309-168 7
8. Cody-Kilgore (2-2) 141-106 8
9. Paxton (3-2) 195-159 9
10. Creek Valley (4-1) 334-182 10
