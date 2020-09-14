Ratings: Nebraska high school football rankings, Sept. 14

Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Sept. 14.
Top 10/Class A
Team (record), points for-against, prev. rank
1. Omaha Westside (3-0) 131-32 1
2. Millard South (3-0) 81-26 2
3. Bellevue West (1-0) 55-0 3
4. Elkhorn South (2-1) 65-59 4
5. Lincoln Southeast (3-0) 84-25 6
6. Millard West (1-2) 61-75 5
7. Grand Island (1-1) 34-42 7
8. Kearney (0-2) 31-61 8
9. Creighton Prep (1-1) 21-58 9
10. Gretna (3-0) 109-36 10
Class B
1. Hastings (4-0) 150-28 3
2. Bennington (3-0) 106-69 6
3. Norris (2-1) 83-45 2
4. Elkhorn (2-1) 79-62 5
5. Waverly (2-1) 73-20 1
6. Omaha Skutt (2-1) 92-48 4
7. Grand Island NW (2-1) 115-63 7
8. McCook (1-1) 24-42 9
9. York (2-1) 62-16 8
10. Plattsmouth (3-0) 83-34 10
Class C-1
1. Wayne (3-0) 63-40 1
2. Pierce (3-0) 174-72 3
3. Ashland-Greenwood (3-0) 85-41 4
4. Adams Central (3-0) 108-21 5
5. Wahoo (2-1) 72-24 6
6. Cozad (3-0) 125-7 7
7. St. Paul (2-1) 112-68 9
8. Kearney Catholic (2-1) 107-39 2
9. Auburn (2-1) 82-28 10
10. Columbus Lakeview (1-2) 94-55 NR
Class C-2
1. Oakland-Craig (3-0) 142-13 1
2. David City Aquinas (3-0) 75-19 2
3. Ord (3-0) 136-34 3
4. Fremont Bergan (3-0) 134-39 4
5. Wilber-Clatonia (3-0) 68-19 5
6. Sutton (2-1) 74-13 6
7. Wahoo Neumann (2-1) 82-71 7
8. Norfolk Catholic (1-2) 61-77 8
9. Bridgeport (3-0) 101-27 10
10. Hartington CC (3-0) 93-52 NR
Eight Man-1
1. Dundy Co.-Stratton (2-0) 136-34 1
2. Burwell (3-0) 179-51 2
3. Cross County (4-0) 212-68 4
4. Tri County (3-0) 152-36 5
5. Wakefield (3-0) 142-56 6
6. Howells-Dodge (2-1) 98-56 3
7. Amherst (3-0) 101-44 9
8. Norfolk Lutheran (3-0) 176-64 NR
9. EMF (3-0) 162-72 NR
10. Neligh-Oakdale (2-1) 118-83 7
Eight Man-2
1. BDS (3-0) 176-60 4
2. Humphrey St. Francis (3-0) 168-52 2
3. Osceola (3-0) 218-36 3
4. Falls City Sacred Heart (2-1) 154-66 1
5. Kenesaw (3-0) 148-16 5
6. Pleasanton (3-0) 154-68 6
7. Sandhills/Thedford (3-0) 176-6 7
8. Central Valley (3-0) 176-59 8
9. Medicine Valley (3-0) 134-48 9
10. O’Neill St. Mary’s (3-0) 168-52 10
Six Man
1. McCool Junction (3-0) 168-24 1
2. Sterling (3-0) 166-31 2
3. Arthur County (3-0) 150-90 3
4. Stuart (1-0) 43-8 4
5. Cody-Kilgore (1-1) 64-66 5
6. Red Cloud (3-0) 151-42 6
7. Southwest (1-1) 58-72 8
8. Paxton (1-1) 78-81 9
9. Creek Valley (2-1) 186-146 10
10. Sumner-EM (2-1) 164-137 NR
