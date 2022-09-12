 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FOOTBALL

Ratings: Nebraska high school football, Sept. 12

  • 0

Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Sept. 12.

* * *

Top 10/Class A

Record, PF-PA, Previous Ranking

1. Omaha Westside (3-0), 117-65, 1

2. Gretna (3-0), 116-13, 2

3. Bellevue West (3-1), 151-116, 3

4. Elkhorn South (3-0), 103-55, 4

5. Omaha North (2-1), 88-54, 7

6. Omaha Creighton Prep (1-3), 86-82, 6

7. Kearney (3-0), 97-34, 8

8. Millard North (2-1), 68-80, NR

9. Millard South (1-2), 80-65, 5

10. Grand Island (2-1), 53-72, 10

Class B

1. Bennington (3-0), 115-23, 1

2. Omaha Gross (3-0), 125-35, 4

3. Omaha Skutt (2-1), 60-75, 3

4. Elkhorn (2-1), 56-45, 2

5. Scottsbluff (2-1), 83-47, 5

6. Waverly (2-1), 75-41, 6

7. Lincoln Pius X (2-1), 36-47, 7

8. Seward (2-1), 82-69, 8

9. Grand Island Northwest (0-3), 51-88, 9

10. Elkhorn North (3-0), 138-7, 10

Class C-1

1. Aurora (3-0), 110-40, 1

2. Pierce (3-0), 151-28, 2

3. Omaha Roncalli (4-0), 131-20, 4

4. Boone Central (2-1), 82-65, 5

5. Ashland-Greenwood (2-1), 69-39, 3

6. McCook (3-0), 106-41, 6

7. Adams Central (3-0), 101-14, 7

8. Columbus Scotus (2-1), 48-70, 9

9. Columbus Lakeview (1-2), 44-77, 8

10. Platteview (3-0), 109-20, NR

Class C-2

1. Norfolk Catholic (3-0), 121-33, 1

2. Ord (2-1), 73-62, 3

3. Hartington Cedar Catholic (3-0), 118-17, 5

4. Battle Creek (2-1), 63-51, 2

5. Hastings St. Cecilia (3-0), 116-21, 6

6. Malcolm (3-0), 74-41, 7

7. Wahoo Neumann (3-0), 126-35, 9

8. Mitchell (3-0), 114-40, NR

9. Valentine (3-0), 115-38, NR

10. Oakland-Craig (1-2), 78-66, 10

Eight Man-1

1. North Platte St. Patrick's (4-0), 232-58, 1

2. Cross County (3-0), 192-60, 2

3. Stanton (3-0), 138-41, 4

4. Neligh-Oakdale (2-1), 106-82, 5

5. Clarkson/Leigh (3-0), 144-74, 6

6. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (3-0), 116-55, 7

7. Thayer Central (3-0), 148-37, 8

8. Palmyra (3-0), 163-84, 9

9. Elmwood-Murdock (2-1), 199-118, 3

10. Ravenna (3-0), 170-58, NR

Eight Man-2

1. Howells-Dodge (3-0), 162-48, 1

2. Elgin/Pope John (3-0), 106-72, 2

3. BDS (3-0), 154-39, 4

4. Bloomfield (3-0), 142-40, 5

5. Kenesaw (3-0), 134-46, 6

6. Hitchcock County (3-0), 152-32, 7

7. Falls City Sacred Heart (2-1), 152-167, 8

8. Ainsworth (3-0), 170-40, 10

9. Wynot (2-1), 95-120, 9

10. Humphrey St. Francis (1-2), 84-105, NR

Six Man

1. Potter-Dix (3-0), 241-26, 1

2. Arthur County (2-0), 132-69, 2

3. Cody-Kilgore (2-1), 71-78, 3

4. SEM (3-0), 138-48, 5

5. Red Cloud (2-0), 116-28, 7

6. Pawnee City (2-0), 113-27, 8

7. Wilcox-Hildreth (2-0), 84-56, 9

8. Lincoln Parkview (1-1), 62-22, 6

9. Wauneta-Palisade (3-0), 155-50, NR

10. Garden County (2-1), 121-126, NR

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

