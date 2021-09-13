 Skip to main content
Ratings: Nebraska high school football, Sept.13
FOOTBALL

Check out the latest Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil.

Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Sept. 13.

Top 10/Class A

Team (record); points for-points against; previous rank

1. Bellevue West (3-0); 145-36; 1

2. Millard South (3-0); 134-27; 3

3. Omaha Westside (3-0); 93-58; 2

4. Lincoln SE (3-0); 74-47; 4

5. Elkhorn South (2-1); 97-61; 5

6. Gretna (3-0); 80-42; 7

7. Omaha Burke (2-1); 76-100; 8

8. Kearney (2-1); 101-77; 9

9. Om. Creighton Prep (1-2); 60-54; NR

10. Grand Island (1-2); 70-69; 10

Class B

1. Omaha Skutt (3-0); 126-68; 1

2. Elkhorn (3-0); 68-38; 2

3. Plattsmouth (3-0); 125-31; 3

4. Bennington (3-0); 135-85; 5

5. Waverly (1-2); 57-55; 4

6. Aurora (1-2); 101-119; 6

7. Norris (1-2); 86-71; 7

8. Grand Island NW (2-1); 116-55; 8

9. Beatrice (3-0); 101-68; 9

10. Seward (3-0); 119-63; 10

Class C-1

1. Pierce (3-0); 151-85; 1

2. Ashland-Greenwood (3-0); 88-16; 2

3. Kearney Catholic (3-0); 104-26; 4

4. Battle Creek (3-0); 84-33; 5

5. Columbus Scotus (3-0); 122-55; 6

6. Cozad (3-0); 93-45; 7

7. Wahoo (2-1); 48-51; 8

8. Adams Central (2-1); 90-39; 9

9. Boone Central (3-0); 113-30; 10

10. Wayne (3-0); 104-43; NR

Class C-2

1. Fremont Bergan (3-0); 118-40; 1

2. Oakland-Craig (3-0); 129-26; 2

3. David City Aquinas (2-1); 62-28; 4

4. Wilber-Clatonia (3-0); 104-56; 5

5. Hartington CC (2-1); 81-30; 6

6. Yutan (2-1); 81-54; 7

7. Hastings SC (2-1); 104-56; 9

8. Norfolk Catholic (2-1); 74-70; NR

9. Ord (2-1); 122-51; 3

10. Crofton (2-1); 113-48; 8

Eight Man-1

1. Burwell (3-0); 165-30; 1

2. DC-Stratton (3-0); 114-49; 3

3. Howells-Dodge (3-0); 144-51; 5

4. Cross County (3-1); 219-84; 2

5. Neb. City Lourdes (3-0); 177-82; 6

6. Stanton (3-0); 152-58; 7

7. Arcadia-Loup City (3-0); 131-32; 8

8. Neligh-Oakdale (2-1); 128-84; 4

9. Laurel-CC (2-1); 106-25; 9

10. Weeping Water (3-0); 144-108; 10

Eight Man-2

1. Kenesaw (3-0); 175-44; 1

2. Sandhills/Thedford (3-0); 153-22; 2

3. O’Neill SM (3-0); 126-36; 3

4. Falls City SH (2-1); 147-67; 4

5. Humphrey SF (3-0); 166-32; 5

6. Riverside (3-0); 193-64; 7

7. Pender (3-0); 146-68; NR

8. Bloomfield (3-0); 138-37; NR

9. Johnson-Brock (2-1); 112-93; 9

10. Osceola (2-1); 150-156; NR

Six Man

1. Sterling (3-0); 183-28; 1

2. Cody-Kilgore (3-0); 228-89; 2

3. Potter-Dix (2-0); 109-30; 3

4. Red Cloud (3-0); 164-31; 5

5. Franklin (2-0); 125-40; 7

6. Silver Lake (2-0); 62-36; 8

7. Arthur County (2-1); 182-183; 9

8. Pawnee City (2-0); 148-60; NR

9. Spalding Academy (2-1); 123-86; NR

10. Wilcox-Hildreth (2-0); 74-21; NR

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

