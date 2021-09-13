Ratings: Nebraska high school football, Sept.13

Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Sept. 13.
* * *
Top 10/Class A
Team (record); points for-points against; previous rank
1. Bellevue West (3-0); 145-36; 1
2. Millard South (3-0); 134-27; 3
3. Omaha Westside (3-0); 93-58; 2
4. Lincoln SE (3-0); 74-47; 4
5. Elkhorn South (2-1); 97-61; 5
6. Gretna (3-0); 80-42; 7
7. Omaha Burke (2-1); 76-100; 8
8. Kearney (2-1); 101-77; 9
9. Om. Creighton Prep (1-2); 60-54; NR
10. Grand Island (1-2); 70-69; 10
Class B
1. Omaha Skutt (3-0); 126-68; 1
2. Elkhorn (3-0); 68-38; 2
3. Plattsmouth (3-0); 125-31; 3
4. Bennington (3-0); 135-85; 5
5. Waverly (1-2); 57-55; 4
6. Aurora (1-2); 101-119; 6
7. Norris (1-2); 86-71; 7
8. Grand Island NW (2-1); 116-55; 8
9. Beatrice (3-0); 101-68; 9
10. Seward (3-0); 119-63; 10
Class C-1
1. Pierce (3-0); 151-85; 1
2. Ashland-Greenwood (3-0); 88-16; 2
3. Kearney Catholic (3-0); 104-26; 4
4. Battle Creek (3-0); 84-33; 5
5. Columbus Scotus (3-0); 122-55; 6
6. Cozad (3-0); 93-45; 7
7. Wahoo (2-1); 48-51; 8
8. Adams Central (2-1); 90-39; 9
9. Boone Central (3-0); 113-30; 10
10. Wayne (3-0); 104-43; NR
Class C-2
1. Fremont Bergan (3-0); 118-40; 1
2. Oakland-Craig (3-0); 129-26; 2
3. David City Aquinas (2-1); 62-28; 4
4. Wilber-Clatonia (3-0); 104-56; 5
5. Hartington CC (2-1); 81-30; 6
6. Yutan (2-1); 81-54; 7
7. Hastings SC (2-1); 104-56; 9
8. Norfolk Catholic (2-1); 74-70; NR
9. Ord (2-1); 122-51; 3
10. Crofton (2-1); 113-48; 8
Eight Man-1
1. Burwell (3-0); 165-30; 1
2. DC-Stratton (3-0); 114-49; 3
3. Howells-Dodge (3-0); 144-51; 5
4. Cross County (3-1); 219-84; 2
5. Neb. City Lourdes (3-0); 177-82; 6
6. Stanton (3-0); 152-58; 7
7. Arcadia-Loup City (3-0); 131-32; 8
8. Neligh-Oakdale (2-1); 128-84; 4
9. Laurel-CC (2-1); 106-25; 9
10. Weeping Water (3-0); 144-108; 10
Eight Man-2
1. Kenesaw (3-0); 175-44; 1
2. Sandhills/Thedford (3-0); 153-22; 2
3. O’Neill SM (3-0); 126-36; 3
4. Falls City SH (2-1); 147-67; 4
5. Humphrey SF (3-0); 166-32; 5
6. Riverside (3-0); 193-64; 7
7. Pender (3-0); 146-68; NR
8. Bloomfield (3-0); 138-37; NR
9. Johnson-Brock (2-1); 112-93; 9
10. Osceola (2-1); 150-156; NR
Six Man
1. Sterling (3-0); 183-28; 1
2. Cody-Kilgore (3-0); 228-89; 2
3. Potter-Dix (2-0); 109-30; 3
4. Red Cloud (3-0); 164-31; 5
5. Franklin (2-0); 125-40; 7
6. Silver Lake (2-0); 62-36; 8
7. Arthur County (2-1); 182-183; 9
8. Pawnee City (2-0); 148-60; NR
9. Spalding Academy (2-1); 123-86; NR
10. Wilcox-Hildreth (2-0); 74-21; NR