Ratings: Nebraska high school football, Sept. 14
FOOTBALL

Ratings: Nebraska high school football, Sept. 14

Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Sept. 14.

* * *

Top 10/Class A

Team (record), points for-against, prev. rank

1. Omaha Westside (3-0) 131-32 1

2. Millard South (3-0) 81-26 2

3. Bellevue West (1-0) 55-0 3

4. Elkhorn South (2-1) 65-59 4

5. Lincoln Southeast (3-0) 84-25 6

6. Millard West (1-2) 61-75 5

7. Grand Island (1-1) 34-42 7

8. Kearney (0-2) 31-61 8

9. Creighton Prep (1-1) 21-58 9

10. Gretna (3-0) 109-36 10

Class B

1. Hastings (4-0) 150-28 3

2. Bennington (3-0) 106-69 6

3. Norris (2-1) 83-45 2

4. Elkhorn (2-1) 79-62 5

5. Waverly (2-1) 73-20 1

6. Omaha Skutt (2-1) 92-48 4

7. Grand Island NW (2-1) 115-63 7

8. McCook (1-1) 24-42 9

9. York (2-1) 62-16 8

10. Plattsmouth (3-0) 83-34 10

Class C-1

1. Wayne (3-0) 63-40 1

2. Pierce (3-0) 174-72 3

3. Ashland-Greenwood (3-0) 85-41 4

4. Adams Central (3-0) 108-21 5

5. Wahoo (2-1) 72-24 6

6. Cozad (3-0) 125-7 7

7. St. Paul (2-1) 112-68 9

8. Kearney Catholic (2-1) 107-39 2

9. Auburn (2-1) 82-28 10

10. Columbus Lakeview (1-2) 94-55 NR

Class C-2

1. Oakland-Craig (3-0) 142-13 1

2. David City Aquinas (3-0) 75-19 2

3. Ord (3-0) 136-34 3

4. Fremont Bergan (3-0) 134-39 4

5. Wilber-Clatonia (3-0) 68-19 5

6. Sutton (2-1) 74-13 6

7. Wahoo Neumann (2-1) 82-71 7

8. Norfolk Catholic (1-2) 61-77 8

9. Bridgeport (3-0) 101-27 10

10. Hartington CC (3-0) 93-52 NR

Eight Man-1

1. Dundy Co.-Stratton (2-0) 136-34 1

2. Burwell (3-0) 179-51 2

3. Cross County (4-0) 212-68 4

4. Tri County (3-0) 152-36 5

5. Wakefield (3-0) 142-56 6

6. Howells-Dodge (2-1) 98-56 3

7. Amherst (3-0) 101-44 9

8. Norfolk Lutheran (3-0) 176-64 NR

9. EMF (3-0) 162-72 NR

10. Neligh-Oakdale (2-1) 118-83 7

Eight Man-2

1. BDS (3-0) 176-60 4

2. Humphrey St. Francis (3-0) 168-52 2

3. Osceola (3-0) 218-36 3

4. Falls City Sacred Heart (2-1) 154-66 1

5. Kenesaw (3-0) 148-16 5

6. Pleasanton (3-0) 154-68 6

7. Sandhills/Thedford (3-0) 176-6 7

8. Central Valley (3-0) 176-59 8

9. Medicine Valley (3-0) 134-48 9

10. O’Neill St. Mary’s (3-0) 168-52 10

Six Man

1. McCool Junction (3-0) 168-24 1

2. Sterling (3-0) 166-31 2

3. Arthur County (3-0) 150-90 3

4. Stuart (1-0) 43-8 4

5. Cody-Kilgore (1-1) 64-66 5

6. Red Cloud (3-0) 151-42 6

7. Southwest (1-1) 58-72 8

8. Paxton (1-1) 78-81 9

9. Creek Valley (2-1) 186-146 10

10. Sumner-EM (2-1) 164-137 NR

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

