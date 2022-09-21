 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
FOOTBALL

Ratings: Nebraska high school football, Sept. 19

  • 0

Meet The World-Herald's 2022 Football Super Six.

Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Sept. 19.

Class A/Top 10 

Record; PF-PA; Previous ranking 

1. Omaha Westside (4-0);152-88;1

2. Gretna (4-0);165-39;2

3. Elkhorn South (4-0);152-62;4

4. Omaha North (3-1);130-64;5

5. Omaha Creighton Prep (2-3);117-89;6

6. Kearney (4-0);132-68;7

7. Bellevue West (3-2);185-151;3

8. Millard North (2-2);91-115;8

9. Grand Island (3-1);80-86;10

People are also reading…

10. Millard South (1-3);106-114;9

Class B

1. Bennington (4-0);150-23;1

2. Omaha Gross (4-0);159-42;2

3. Elkhorn (3-1);90-59;4

4. Scottsbluff (3-1);103-64;5

5. Waverly (3-1);117-41;6

6. Omaha Skutt (2-2);74-109;3

7. Lincoln Pius X (2-2);36-82;7

8. Seward (3-1);102-69;8

9. Grand Island Northwest (1-3);75-108;9

10. Elkhorn North (3-0);158-31;10

Class C-1

1. Aurora (4-0);168-46;1

2. Pierce (4-0);208-63;2

3. Boone Central (3-1);123-71;4

4. Omaha Roncalli (3-1);166-77;3

5. Ashland-Greenwood (3-1);109-39;5

6. McCook (4-0);148-48;6

7. Adams Central (4-0);130-21;7

8. Columbus Scotus (3-1);97-70;8

9. Columbus Lakeview (2-2);65-77;9

10. Minden (3-1);106-69;NR

Class C-2

1. Norfolk Catholic (4-0);170-40;1

2. Ord (3-1);114-82;2

3. Hartington Cedar Catholic (4-0);165-24;3

4. Battle Creek (3-1);98-51;4

5. Hastings St. Cecilia (4-0);160-55;5

6. Malcolm (4-0);109-41;6

7. Wahoo Neumann (3-1);160-79;7

8. Mitchell (4-0);158-60;8

9. Oakland-Craig (2-2);129-80;10

10. Yutan (2-2);95-57;NR

Eight Man-1

1. North Platte St. Patrick's (5-0);289-72; 1

2. Cross County (4-0);250-74;2

3. Stanton (4-0);198-55;3

4. Neligh-Oakdale (3-1);156-112;4

5. Clarkson/Leigh (4-0);198-100;5

6. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (3-0);162-68;6

7. Thayer Central (4-0);196-73;7

8. Palmyra (3-1);199-132;8

9. Elmwood-Murdock (3-1);272-146;9

10. Ravenna (4-0);224-92;10

Eight Man-2

1. Howells-Dodge (4-0);228-54;1

2. Elgin/Pope John (4-0);153-92;2

3. BDS (4-0);198-53;3

4. Bloomfield (4-0);186-46;4

5. Kenesaw (4-0);184-52;5

6. Hitchcock County (4-0);220-32;6

7. Falls City Sacred Heart (3-1);220-185;7

8. Ainsworth (4-0);232-40;8

9. Wynot (3-1);156-134;9

10. Humphrey St. Francis (2-2);152-117;10

Six Man

1. Potter-Dix (4-0);304-26;1

2. Arthur County (3-0);176-111;2

3. Cody-Kilgore (2-1);71-78;3

4. Sumner-EM (3-0);138-48;4

5. Red Cloud (3-0);171-58;5

6. Wilcox-Hildreth (3-0);135-70;7

7. Lincoln Parkview (2-1);123-28;8

8. Wauneta-Palisade (3-0);155-50;9

9. Pawnee City (2-1);143-82;6

10. Garden County (2-1);121-126;10

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Full Mickey Joseph press conference from September 20th.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert