Ratings: Nebraska high school football, Sept. 20

Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Sept. 20.
* * *
Top 10/Class A
Team (record); points for-points against; previous rank
1. Millard South (4-0); 176-55; 2
2. Bellevue West (3-1); 173-78; 1
3. Omaha Westside (4-0); 140-77; 3
4. Omaha Creighton Prep (2-2); 101-61; 9
5. Elkhorn South (3-1); 146-61; 5
6. Gretna (4-0); 110-49; 6
7. Omaha Burke (3-1); 97-110; 7
8. Millard West (2-2); 121-127; NR
9. Lin. Southeast (3-1); 81-88; 4
10. Kearney (2-2); 115-114; 8
Class B
1. Bennington (4-0); 177-92; 4
2. Elkhorn (4-0); 91-59; 2
3. Plattsmouth (4-0); 172-38; 3
4. Omaha Skutt (3-1); 133-110; 1
5. Waverly (2-2); 98-89; 5
6. Aurora (2-2); 131-139; 6
7. Norris (2-2); 130-71; 7
8. Beatrice (4-0); 142-108; 9
9. Seward (4-0); 141-80; 10
10. Grand Island Northwest (2-2); 150-96; 8
Class C-1
1. Pierce (4-0); 209-98; 1
2. Ashland-GW (4-0); 109-27; 2
3. Kearney Catholic (4-0); 128-32; 3
4. Columbus Scotus (4-0); 150-76; 5
5. Cozad (4-0); 111-60; 6
6. Battle Creek (3-1); 105-61; 4
7. Adams Central (2-2); 105-57; 8
8. Boone Central (4-0); 163-57; 9
9. Chadron (4-0); 149-13; NR
10. Wayne (3-1); 115-64; 10
Class C-2
1. Fremont Bergan (4-0); 180-46; 1
2. David City Aquinas (3-1); 84-42; 3
3. Wilber-Clatonia (4-0); 150-70; 4
4. Hartington Cedar Catholic (3-1); 83-30; 5
5. Yutan (3-1); 107-61; 6
6. Hastings St. Cecilia (3-1); 132-70; 7
7. Norfolk Catholic (3-1); 94-84; 8
8. Oakland-Craig (3-1); 143-46; 2
9. Ord (3-1); 150-57; 9
10. Crofton (2-1); 127-70; 10
Eight Man-1
1. Burwell (4-0); 209-52; 1
2. Dundy County-Stratton (4-0); 156-85; 2
3. Howells-Dodge (4-0); 190-77; 3
4. Cross County (4-1); 280-91; 4
5. Neb. City Lourdes (4-0); 240-108; 5
6. Stanton (4-0); 174-66; 6
7. Arcadia-Loup City (4-0); 178-32; 7
8. Neligh-Oakdale (3-1); 176-116; 8
9. Laurel-CC (3-1); 161-33; 9
10. Weeping Water (4-0); 202-108; 10
Eight Man-2
1. Kenesaw (4-0); 243-56; 1
2. Sandhills/Thedford (4-0); 198-22; 2
3. O’Neill St. Mary's (4-0); 198-36; 3
4. Falls City Sacred Heart (3-1); 213-79; 4
5. Humphrey St. Francis (4-0); 216-38; 5
6. Riverside (4-0); 246-82; 6
7. Pender (4-0); 216-112; 7
8. Johnson-Brock (3-1); 150-113; 9
9. Osceola (3-1); 220-190; 10
10. Bloomfield (3-1); 182-107; 8
Six Man
1. Sterling (3-0); 183-28;1
2. Cody-Kilgore (4-0);288-103;2
3. Potter-Dix (3-0); 171-55; 3
4. Red Cloud (3-0); 164-31; 4
5. Franklin (3-0); 173-40; 5
6. Silver Lake (3-0); 125-56; 6
7. Arthur County (3-1); 254-210; 7
8. Spalding Academy (3-1); 185-100; 9
9. Wallace (3-1); 195-71; NR
10. Lincoln Parkview (2-1); 109-101; NR