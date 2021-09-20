 Skip to main content
Ratings: Nebraska high school football, Sept. 20
FOOTBALL

Ratings: Nebraska high school football, Sept. 20

Check out the latest Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil.

Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Sept. 20.

* * *

Top 10/Class A

Team (record); points for-points against; previous rank

Nebraska High School Football Ratings

1. Millard South (4-0); 176-55; 2

2. Bellevue West (3-1); 173-78; 1

3. Omaha Westside (4-0); 140-77; 3

4. Omaha Creighton Prep (2-2); 101-61; 9

5. Elkhorn South (3-1); 146-61; 5

6. Gretna (4-0); 110-49; 6

7. Omaha Burke (3-1); 97-110; 7

8. Millard West (2-2); 121-127; NR

9. Lin. Southeast (3-1); 81-88; 4

10. Kearney (2-2); 115-114; 8

Class B

Nebraska High School Football Ratings

1. Bennington (4-0); 177-92; 4

2. Elkhorn (4-0); 91-59; 2

3. Plattsmouth (4-0); 172-38; 3

4. Omaha Skutt (3-1); 133-110; 1

5. Waverly (2-2); 98-89; 5

6. Aurora (2-2); 131-139; 6

7. Norris (2-2); 130-71; 7

8. Beatrice (4-0); 142-108; 9

9. Seward (4-0); 141-80; 10

10. Grand Island Northwest (2-2); 150-96; 8

Class C-1

Nebraska High School Football Ratings

1. Pierce (4-0); 209-98; 1

2. Ashland-GW (4-0); 109-27; 2

3. Kearney Catholic (4-0); 128-32; 3

4. Columbus Scotus (4-0); 150-76; 5

5. Cozad (4-0); 111-60; 6

6. Battle Creek (3-1); 105-61; 4

7. Adams Central (2-2); 105-57; 8

8. Boone Central (4-0); 163-57; 9

9. Chadron (4-0); 149-13; NR

10. Wayne (3-1); 115-64; 10

Class C-2

Nebraska High School Football Ratings

1. Fremont Bergan (4-0); 180-46; 1

2. David City Aquinas (3-1); 84-42; 3

3. Wilber-Clatonia (4-0); 150-70; 4

4. Hartington Cedar Catholic (3-1); 83-30; 5

5. Yutan (3-1); 107-61; 6

6. Hastings St. Cecilia (3-1); 132-70; 7

7. Norfolk Catholic (3-1); 94-84; 8

8. Oakland-Craig (3-1); 143-46; 2

9. Ord (3-1); 150-57; 9

10. Crofton (2-1); 127-70; 10

Eight Man-1

Nebraska High School Football Ratings

1. Burwell (4-0); 209-52; 1

2. Dundy County-Stratton (4-0); 156-85; 2

3. Howells-Dodge (4-0); 190-77; 3

4. Cross County (4-1); 280-91; 4

5. Neb. City Lourdes (4-0); 240-108; 5

6. Stanton (4-0); 174-66; 6

7. Arcadia-Loup City (4-0); 178-32; 7

8. Neligh-Oakdale (3-1); 176-116; 8

9. Laurel-CC (3-1); 161-33; 9

10. Weeping Water (4-0); 202-108; 10

Eight Man-2

Nebraska High School Football Ratings

1. Kenesaw (4-0); 243-56; 1

2. Sandhills/Thedford (4-0); 198-22; 2

3. O’Neill St. Mary's (4-0); 198-36; 3

4. Falls City Sacred Heart (3-1); 213-79; 4

5. Humphrey St. Francis (4-0); 216-38; 5

6. Riverside (4-0); 246-82; 6

7. Pender (4-0); 216-112; 7

8. Johnson-Brock (3-1); 150-113; 9

9. Osceola (3-1); 220-190; 10

10. Bloomfield (3-1); 182-107; 8

Six Man

Nebraska High School Football Ratings

1. Sterling (3-0); 183-28;1

2. Cody-Kilgore (4-0);288-103;2

3. Potter-Dix (3-0); 171-55; 3

4. Red Cloud (3-0); 164-31; 4

5. Franklin (3-0); 173-40; 5

6. Silver Lake (3-0); 125-56; 6

7. Arthur County (3-1); 254-210; 7

8. Spalding Academy (3-1); 185-100; 9

9. Wallace (3-1); 195-71; NR

10. Lincoln Parkview (2-1); 109-101; NR

