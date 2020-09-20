Ratings: Nebraska high school football, Sept. 21

Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Sept. 21.
* * *
Top 10/Class A
Team (record), points for-against, prev. rank
1. Omaha Westside (4-0) 180-59 1
2. Bellevue West (2-0) 104-29 3
3. Millard South (3-1) 110-75 2
4. Elkhorn South (3-1) 109-59 4
5. Lincoln Southeast (4-0) 108-46 5
6. Millard West (1-2) 61-75 6
7. Kearney (0-2) 31-61 8
8. Creighton Prep (1-2) 42-82 9
9. Gretna (4-0) 149-39 10
10. Millard North (1-3) 74-116 NR
Class B
1. Hastings (4-0) 150-28 1
2. Norris (3-1) 111-62 3
3. Elkhorn (3-1) 117-90 4
4. Omaha Skutt (3-1) 120-73 6
5. Bennington (3-1) 131-97 2
6. Grand Island NW (3-1) 136-83 7
7. Waverly (2-2) 93-41 5
8. McCook (2-1) 65-56 8
9. Plattsmouth (4-0) 118-41 10
10. Ralston (2-1) 91-68 NR
Class C-1
1. Pierce (4-0) 230-85 2
2. Ashland-GW (4-0) 113-61 3
3. Adams Central (4-0) 129-34 4
4. Wahoo (3-1) 110-24 5
5. Cozad (3-1) 138-28 6
6. Wayne (3-1) 83-68 1
7. St. Paul (3-1) 147-74 7
8. Kearney Catholic (2-1) 107-39 8
9. Auburn (3-1) 131-42 9
10. Lincoln Christian (4-0) 133-35 NR
Class C-2
1. Oakland-Craig (4-0) 180-13 1
2. David City Aquinas (4-0) 97-33 2
3. Ord (4-0) 178-34 3
4. Fremont Bergan (4-0) 190-45 4
5. Wilber-Clatonia (3-0) 68-19 5
6. Sutton (3-1) 116-44 6
7. Wahoo Neumann (3-1) 124-77 7
8. Norfolk Catholic (1-2) 61-77 8
9. Bridgeport (4-0) 128-27 9
10. Hartington CC (4-0) 114-65 10
Eight Man-1
1. Dundy Co.-Stratton (3-0) 178-34 1
2. Burwell (4-0) 236-63 2
3. Cross County (5-0) 264-100 3
4. Tri County (4-0) 218-42 4
5. Wakefield (4-0) 182-64 5
6. Howells-Dodge (3-1) 138-78 6
7. Neligh-Oakdale (3-1) 182-129 10
8. Stanton (3-1) 169-100 NR
9. Nebraska Christian (3-1) 156-118 NR
10. Arcadia-Loup City (2-2) 160-89 NR
Eight Man-2
1. BDS (4-0) 256-66 1
2. Humphrey SF (4-0) 230-58 2
3. Osceola (3-0) 218-36 3
4. Falls City SH (3-1) 216-74 4
5. Kenesaw (4-0) 196-22 5
6. Pleasanton (4-0) 224-120 6
7. Sandhills/Thedford (4-0) 225-12 7
8. Central Valley (4-0) 212-73 8
9. Medicine Valley (4-0) 170-74 9
10. O’Neill St. Mary’s (4-0) 250-80 10
Six Man
1. McCool Junction (3-0) 168-24 1
2. Sterling (3-0) 166-31 2
3. Arthur County (4-0) 196-116 3
4. Stuart (2-0) 63-26 4
5. Cody-Kilgore (1-2) 82-86 5
6. Red Cloud (3-0) 151-42 6
7. Southwest (2-1) 83-78 7
8. Paxton (1-2) 104-127 8
9. Creek Valley (3-1) 249-168 9
10. Sumner-EM (2-1) 164-137 10
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!