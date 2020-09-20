 Skip to main content
Ratings: Nebraska high school football, Sept. 21
Ratings: Nebraska high school football, Sept. 21

Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Sept. 21.

* * *

Top 10/Class A

Team (record), points for-against, prev. rank

1. Omaha Westside (4-0) 180-59 1

2. Bellevue West (2-0) 104-29 3

3. Millard South (3-1) 110-75 2

4. Elkhorn South (3-1) 109-59 4

5. Lincoln Southeast (4-0) 108-46 5

6. Millard West (1-2) 61-75 6

7. Kearney (0-2) 31-61 8

8. Creighton Prep (1-2) 42-82 9

9. Gretna (4-0) 149-39 10

10. Millard North (1-3) 74-116 NR

Class B

1. Hastings (4-0) 150-28 1

2. Norris (3-1) 111-62 3

3. Elkhorn (3-1) 117-90 4

4. Omaha Skutt (3-1) 120-73 6

5. Bennington (3-1) 131-97 2

6. Grand Island NW (3-1) 136-83 7

7. Waverly (2-2) 93-41 5

8. McCook (2-1) 65-56 8

9. Plattsmouth (4-0) 118-41 10

10. Ralston (2-1) 91-68 NR

Class C-1

1. Pierce (4-0) 230-85 2

2. Ashland-GW (4-0) 113-61 3

3. Adams Central (4-0) 129-34 4

4. Wahoo (3-1) 110-24 5

5. Cozad (3-1) 138-28 6

6. Wayne (3-1) 83-68 1

7. St. Paul (3-1) 147-74 7

8. Kearney Catholic (2-1) 107-39 8

9. Auburn (3-1) 131-42 9

10. Lincoln Christian (4-0) 133-35 NR

Class C-2

1. Oakland-Craig (4-0) 180-13 1

2. David City Aquinas (4-0) 97-33 2

3. Ord (4-0) 178-34 3

4. Fremont Bergan (4-0) 190-45 4

5. Wilber-Clatonia (3-0) 68-19 5

6. Sutton (3-1) 116-44 6

7. Wahoo Neumann (3-1) 124-77 7

8. Norfolk Catholic (1-2) 61-77 8

9. Bridgeport (4-0) 128-27 9

10. Hartington CC (4-0) 114-65 10

Eight Man-1

1. Dundy Co.-Stratton (3-0) 178-34 1

2. Burwell (4-0) 236-63 2

3. Cross County (5-0) 264-100 3

4. Tri County (4-0) 218-42 4

5. Wakefield (4-0) 182-64 5

6. Howells-Dodge (3-1) 138-78 6

7. Neligh-Oakdale (3-1) 182-129 10

8. Stanton (3-1) 169-100 NR

9. Nebraska Christian (3-1) 156-118 NR

10. Arcadia-Loup City (2-2) 160-89 NR

Eight Man-2

1. BDS (4-0) 256-66 1

2. Humphrey SF (4-0) 230-58 2

3. Osceola (3-0) 218-36 3

4. Falls City SH (3-1) 216-74 4

5. Kenesaw (4-0) 196-22 5

6. Pleasanton (4-0) 224-120 6

7. Sandhills/Thedford (4-0) 225-12 7

8. Central Valley (4-0) 212-73 8

9. Medicine Valley (4-0) 170-74 9

10. O’Neill St. Mary’s (4-0) 250-80 10

Six Man

1. McCool Junction (3-0) 168-24 1

2. Sterling (3-0) 166-31 2

3. Arthur County (4-0) 196-116 3

4. Stuart (2-0) 63-26 4

5. Cody-Kilgore (1-2) 82-86 5

6. Red Cloud (3-0) 151-42 6

7. Southwest (2-1) 83-78 7

8. Paxton (1-2) 104-127 8

9. Creek Valley (3-1) 249-168 9

10. Sumner-EM (2-1) 164-137 10

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

