Ratings: Nebraska high school football, Sept. 26

Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Sept. 26.
Top 10
Record; PF-PA; Previous ranking
1. Omaha Westside (5-0);200-88;1
2. Gretna (5-0);228-48;2
3. Elkhorn South (5-0);236-76;3
4. Omaha North (4-1);170-64;4
5. Omaha Creighton Prep (3-3);154-89;5
6. Kearney (5-0);153-74;6
7. Bellevue West (4-2);253-168;7
8. Grand Island (4-1);118-110;9
9. Millard South (2-3);155-134;10
10. Bennington (5-0);191-44;NR
Class A
10. Lincoln Southeast (3-2);149-111;NR
Class B
1. Bennington (5-0);191-44;1
2. Omaha Gross (5-0);208-49;2
3. Elkhorn (3-2);111-100;3
4. Scottsbluff (4-1);131-84;4
5. Waverly (4-1);152-48;5
6. Omaha Skutt (3-2);75-109;6
7. Lincoln Pius X (3-2);77-94;7
8. Seward (4-1);143-76;8
9. Grand Island Northwest (1-4);96-136;9
10. Elkhorn North (4-1);207-37;10
Class C-1
1. Aurora (5-0);222-59;1
2. Pierce (5-0);266-69;2
3. Boone Central (4-1);165-71;3
4. Omaha Roncalli (4-1);204-84;4
5. Ashland-Greenwood (4-1);158-39;5
6. McCook (5-0);186-61;6
7. Adams Central (5-0);160-48;7
8. Columbus Scotus (4-1);132-78
9. Columbus Lakeview (3-2);79-87;9
10, Minden (4-1);141-83;10
Class C-2
1. Norfolk Catholic (5-0);225-46;1
2. Ord (4-1);160-89;2
3. Battle Creek (4-1);99-51;4
4. Hastings St. Cecilia (5-0);201-55;5
5. Malcolm (5-0);157-41;6
6. Wahoo Neumann (4-1);204-93;7
7. Mitchell (5-0);207-60;8
8. Oakland-Craig (3-2);150-99;9
9. Hartington Cedar Catholic (4-1);184-45;3
10. Lincoln Lutheran (3-2);171-122;NR
Eight Man-1
1. North Platte St. Patrick's (6-0);332-72; 1
2. Cross County (5-0);326-74;2
3. Stanton (5-0);281-71;3
4. Neligh-Oakdale (4-1);246-168;4
5. Clarkson/Leigh (5-0);250-100;5
6. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (5-0);184-68;6
7. Thayer Central (5-0);232-79;7
8. Palmyra (4-1);247-176;8
9. Elmwood-Murdock (4-1);302-168;9
10. Ravenna (5-0);288-104;10
Eight Man-2
1. Howells-Dodge (5-0);286-62;1
2. Elgin/Pope John (5-0);206-112;2
3. BDS (5-0);250-79;3
4. Bloomfield (5-0);262-66;4
5. Kenesaw (5-0);234-52;5
6. Hitchcock County (5-0);298-40;6
7. Ainsworth (5-0);295-54;8
8. Wynot (4-1);201-150;9
9. Humphrey St. Francis (3-2);208-123;10
10. Dundy County-Stratton (5-0);215-55;NR
Six Man
1. Potter-Dix (5-0);396-38;1
2. Arthur County (4-0);236-141;2
3. Cody-Kilgore (4-1);222-90;3
4. Sumner-EM (4-0);199-54;4
5. Red Cloud (5-0);227-66;5
6. Lincoln Parkview (3-1);182-48;7
7. Pawnee City (3-1);207-109;9
8. Garden County (3-1);171-158;10
9. Shelton (4-0);231-42;NR
10. Wilcox-Hildreth (3-2);147-192;6