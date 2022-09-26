 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FOOTBALL

Ratings: Nebraska high school football, Sept. 26

We have some changes in our Top 10. Check out the Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil.

Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Sept. 26.

Top 10 

Record; PF-PA; Previous ranking 

1. Omaha Westside (5-0);200-88;1

2. Gretna (5-0);228-48;2

3. Elkhorn South (5-0);236-76;3

4. Omaha North (4-1);170-64;4

5. Omaha Creighton Prep (3-3);154-89;5

6. Kearney (5-0);153-74;6

7. Bellevue West (4-2);253-168;7

8. Grand Island (4-1);118-110;9

9. Millard South (2-3);155-134;10

10. Bennington (5-0);191-44;NR

Class A

1. Omaha Westside (5-0);200-88;1

2. Gretna (5-0);228-48;2

3. Elkhorn South (5-0);236-76;3

4. Omaha North (4-1);170-64;4

5. Omaha Creighton Prep (3-3);154-89;5

6. Kearney (5-0);153-74;6

7. Bellevue West (4-2);253-168;7

8. Grand Island (4-1);118-110;9

9. Millard South (2-3);155-134;10

10. Lincoln Southeast (3-2);149-111;NR​

Class B

1. Bennington (5-0);191-44;1

2. Omaha Gross (5-0);208-49;2

3. Elkhorn (3-2);111-100;3

4. Scottsbluff (4-1);131-84;4

5. Waverly (4-1);152-48;5

6. Omaha Skutt (3-2);75-109;6

7. Lincoln Pius X (3-2);77-94;7

8. Seward (4-1);143-76;8

9. Grand Island Northwest (1-4);96-136;9

10. Elkhorn North (4-1);207-37;10

Class C-1

1. Aurora (5-0);222-59;1

2. Pierce (5-0);266-69;2

3. Boone Central (4-1);165-71;3

4. Omaha Roncalli (4-1);204-84;4

5. Ashland-Greenwood (4-1);158-39;5

6. McCook (5-0);186-61;6

7. Adams Central (5-0);160-48;7

8. Columbus Scotus (4-1);132-78

9. Columbus Lakeview (3-2);79-87;9

10, Minden (4-1);141-83;10

Class C-2

1. Norfolk Catholic (5-0);225-46;1

2. Ord (4-1);160-89;2

3. Battle Creek (4-1);99-51;4

4. Hastings St. Cecilia (5-0);201-55;5

5. Malcolm (5-0);157-41;6

6. Wahoo Neumann (4-1);204-93;7

7. Mitchell (5-0);207-60;8

8. Oakland-Craig (3-2);150-99;9

9. Hartington Cedar Catholic (4-1);184-45;3

10. Lincoln Lutheran (3-2);171-122;NR

Eight Man-1

1. North Platte St. Patrick's (6-0);332-72; 1

2. Cross County (5-0);326-74;2

3. Stanton (5-0);281-71;3

4. Neligh-Oakdale (4-1);246-168;4

5. Clarkson/Leigh (5-0);250-100;5

6. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (5-0);184-68;6

7. Thayer Central (5-0);232-79;7

8. Palmyra (4-1);247-176;8

9. Elmwood-Murdock (4-1);302-168;9

10. Ravenna (5-0);288-104;10

Eight Man-2

1. Howells-Dodge (5-0);286-62;1

2. Elgin/Pope John (5-0);206-112;2

3. BDS (5-0);250-79;3

4. Bloomfield (5-0);262-66;4

5. Kenesaw (5-0);234-52;5

6. Hitchcock County (5-0);298-40;6

7. Ainsworth (5-0);295-54;8

8. Wynot (4-1);201-150;9

9. Humphrey St. Francis (3-2);208-123;10

10. Dundy County-Stratton (5-0);215-55;NR

Six Man

1. Potter-Dix (5-0);396-38;1

2. Arthur County (4-0);236-141;2

3. Cody-Kilgore (4-1);222-90;3

4. Sumner-EM (4-0);199-54;4

5. Red Cloud (5-0);227-66;5

6. Lincoln Parkview (3-1);182-48;7

7. Pawnee City (3-1);207-109;9

8. Garden County (3-1);171-158;10

9. Shelton (4-0);231-42;NR

10. Wilcox-Hildreth (3-2);147-192;6

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

