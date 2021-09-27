 Skip to main content
Ratings: Nebraska high school football, Sept. 27
top story
FOOTBALL

Check out the latest Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil.

* * *

Top 10/Class A

Team (record); points for-points against; previous rank

1. Millard South (5-0); 219-76; 1

2. Bellevue West (4-1); 222-91; 2

3. Omaha Westside (5-0); 181-86; 3

4. Omaha Creighton Prep (3-2); 129-82; 4

5. Elkhorn South (4-1); 191-75; 5

6. Gretna (5-0); 187-49; 6 

7. Omaha Burke (4-1); 129-116; 7

8. Millard West (2-3); 142-155; 8

9. Lincoln East (4-1); 204-83; NR

10. Kearney (2-3); 128-163; 10

Class B

1. Bennington (5-0); 205-92; 1

2. Elkhorn (5-0); 125-65; 2

3. Plattsmouth (5-0); 227-38; 3

4. Omaha Skutt (4-1); 165-131; 4

5. Waverly (3-2); 136-96; 5

6. Aurora (3-2); 179-146; 6

7. Beatrice (5-0); 177-129; 8

8. Seward (5-0); 171-87; 9

9. Scottsbluff (3-2); 175-110; NR

10. Norris (2-3); 151-106; 7

Class C-1

1. Ashland-Greenwood (5-0); 151-34; 2

2. Kearney Catholic (5-0); 167-40; 3

3. Boone Central (5-0); 198-90; 8

4. Pierce (4-1); 242-133; 1

5. Columbus Scotus (5-0); 163-82; 4

6. Cozad (5-0); 132-74; 5

7. Wayne (4-1); 136-78; 10

8. Adams Central (3-2); 153-57; 7

9. Chadron (5-0); 193-21; 9

10. Battle Creek (3-2); 119-82; 6

Class C-2

1. Fremont Bergan (5-0); 229-52; 1

2. David City Aquinas (4-1); 113-70; 2

3. Norfolk Catholic (4-1); 132-84; 7

4. Hartington Cedar Catholic (4-1); 152-30; 4

5. Yutan (4-1); 137-74; 5

6. Hastings St. Cecilia (4-1); 153-84; 6

7. Oakland-Craig (3-2); 171-75; 8

8. Ord (4-1); 213-71; 9

9. Crofton (3-2); 160-77; 10

10. Wahoo Neumann (3-2); 104-86; NR

Eight Man-1

1. Burwell (5-0); 292-86; 1

2. Dundy County-Stratton (5-0); 210-113; 2

3. Howells-Dodge (5-0); 250-77; 3

4. Cross County (4-1); 280-91; 4

5. Nebraska City Lourdes (5-0); 306-136; 5

6. Stanton (5-0); 204-78; 6

7. Arcadia-Loup City (5-0); 253-60; 7

8. Neligh-Oakdale (4-1); 234-150; 8

9. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (4-1); 205-46; 9

10. Weeping Water (5-0); 260-114; 10

Eight Man-2

1. Kenesaw (5-0); 318-62; 1

2. Sandhills/Thedford (5-0); 259-38; 2

3. O’Neill St. Mary's (5-0); 222-50; 3

4. Falls City Sacred Heart (4-1); 249-99; 4

5. Humphrey St. Francis (5-0); 260-68; 5

6. Pender (5-0); 272-112; 7

7. Riverside (4-1); 276-126; 6

8. Osceola (4-1); 300-228; 9

9. Johnson-Brock (3-2); 170-149; 8

10. Bloomfield (4-1); 228-107; 10

Six Man

1. Sterling (4-0); 240-36; 1

2. Cody-Kilgore (5-0); 374-111; 2

3. Potter-Dix (4-0); 238-105; 3

4. Red Cloud (4-0); 238-62; 4

5. Franklin (4-0); 221-46; 5

6. Spalding Academy (3-1); 185-100; 8

7. Arthur County (3-2); 304-278; 7

8. Wallace (4-1); 235-71; 9

9. Lincoln Parkview (3-1); 111-101; 10

10. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (2-2); 232-191; NR

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

