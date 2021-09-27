Ratings: Nebraska high school football, Sept. 27

Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Sept. 27.
* * *
Top 10/Class A
Team (record); points for-points against; previous rank
1. Millard South (5-0); 219-76; 1
2. Bellevue West (4-1); 222-91; 2
3. Omaha Westside (5-0); 181-86; 3
4. Omaha Creighton Prep (3-2); 129-82; 4
5. Elkhorn South (4-1); 191-75; 5
6. Gretna (5-0); 187-49; 6
7. Omaha Burke (4-1); 129-116; 7
8. Millard West (2-3); 142-155; 8
9. Lincoln East (4-1); 204-83; NR
10. Kearney (2-3); 128-163; 10
Class B
1. Bennington (5-0); 205-92; 1
2. Elkhorn (5-0); 125-65; 2
3. Plattsmouth (5-0); 227-38; 3
4. Omaha Skutt (4-1); 165-131; 4
5. Waverly (3-2); 136-96; 5
6. Aurora (3-2); 179-146; 6
7. Beatrice (5-0); 177-129; 8
8. Seward (5-0); 171-87; 9
9. Scottsbluff (3-2); 175-110; NR
10. Norris (2-3); 151-106; 7
Class C-1
1. Ashland-Greenwood (5-0); 151-34; 2
2. Kearney Catholic (5-0); 167-40; 3
3. Boone Central (5-0); 198-90; 8
4. Pierce (4-1); 242-133; 1
5. Columbus Scotus (5-0); 163-82; 4
6. Cozad (5-0); 132-74; 5
7. Wayne (4-1); 136-78; 10
8. Adams Central (3-2); 153-57; 7
9. Chadron (5-0); 193-21; 9
10. Battle Creek (3-2); 119-82; 6
Class C-2
1. Fremont Bergan (5-0); 229-52; 1
2. David City Aquinas (4-1); 113-70; 2
3. Norfolk Catholic (4-1); 132-84; 7
4. Hartington Cedar Catholic (4-1); 152-30; 4
5. Yutan (4-1); 137-74; 5
6. Hastings St. Cecilia (4-1); 153-84; 6
7. Oakland-Craig (3-2); 171-75; 8
8. Ord (4-1); 213-71; 9
9. Crofton (3-2); 160-77; 10
10. Wahoo Neumann (3-2); 104-86; NR
Eight Man-1
1. Burwell (5-0); 292-86; 1
2. Dundy County-Stratton (5-0); 210-113; 2
3. Howells-Dodge (5-0); 250-77; 3
4. Cross County (4-1); 280-91; 4
5. Nebraska City Lourdes (5-0); 306-136; 5
6. Stanton (5-0); 204-78; 6
7. Arcadia-Loup City (5-0); 253-60; 7
8. Neligh-Oakdale (4-1); 234-150; 8
9. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (4-1); 205-46; 9
10. Weeping Water (5-0); 260-114; 10
Eight Man-2
1. Kenesaw (5-0); 318-62; 1
2. Sandhills/Thedford (5-0); 259-38; 2
3. O’Neill St. Mary's (5-0); 222-50; 3
4. Falls City Sacred Heart (4-1); 249-99; 4
5. Humphrey St. Francis (5-0); 260-68; 5
6. Pender (5-0); 272-112; 7
7. Riverside (4-1); 276-126; 6
8. Osceola (4-1); 300-228; 9
9. Johnson-Brock (3-2); 170-149; 8
10. Bloomfield (4-1); 228-107; 10
Six Man
1. Sterling (4-0); 240-36; 1
2. Cody-Kilgore (5-0); 374-111; 2
3. Potter-Dix (4-0); 238-105; 3
4. Red Cloud (4-0); 238-62; 4
5. Franklin (4-0); 221-46; 5
6. Spalding Academy (3-1); 185-100; 8
7. Arthur County (3-2); 304-278; 7
8. Wallace (4-1); 235-71; 9
9. Lincoln Parkview (3-1); 111-101; 10
10. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (2-2); 232-191; NR