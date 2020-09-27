 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ratings: Nebraska high school football, Sept. 28
0 comments

Ratings: Nebraska high school football, Sept. 28

{{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Sept. 21.

* * *

Top 10/Class A

1. Omaha Westside (5-0) 222-59 1

2. Bellevue West (3-0) 153-43 2

3. Millard South (3-1) 110-75 3

4. Elkhorn South (4-1) 150-76 4

5. Lincoln Southeast (5-0) 132-60 5

6. Creighton Prep (2-2) 71-108 8

7. Millard West (1-3) 87-104 6

8. Gretna (5-0) 190-57 9

9. Millard North (1-3) 74-116 10

10. North Platte (4-0) 139-72 NR

Class B

1. Hastings (5-0) 185-28 1

2. Norris (4-1) 146-69 2

3. Elkhorn (4-1) 166-103 3

4. Omaha Skutt (4-1) 155-79 4

5. Bennington (4-1) 189-124 5

6. Waverly (3-2) 135-41 7

7. McCook (3-1) 107-56 8

8. Plattsmouth (5-0) 156-49 9

9. Grand Island NW (3-2) 156-110 6

10. Aurora (3-2) 132-100 NR

Class C-1

1. Pierce (4-0) 230-85 1

2. Ashland-Greenwood (5-0) 134-67 2

3. Adams Central (5-0) 195-34 3

4. Wahoo (4-1) 156-30 4

5. Cozad (4-1) 170-49 5

6. Wayne (4-1) 114-80 6

7. St. Paul (4-1) 217-80 7

8. Kearney Catholic (3-1) 145-39 8

9. Auburn (4-1) 159-52 9

10. Mitchell (5-0) 230-36 NR

Class C-2

1. Oakland-Craig (5-0) 208-25 1

2. Ord (5-0) 237-34 3

3. Fremont Bergan (5-0) 237-67 4

4. David City Aquinas (4-1) 109-61 2

5. Wilber-Clatonia (3-0) 68-19 5

6. Sutton (4-1) 154-47 6

7. Wahoo Neumann (3-1) 124-77 7

8. Norfolk Catholic (2-2) 99-97 8

9. Hartington CC (5-0) 164-73 10

10. Yutan (4-1) 188-78 NR

Eight Man-1

1. Dundy County-Stratton (4-0) 226-48 1

2. Burwell (5-0) 306-89 2

3. Cross County (5-0) 264-100 3

4. Tri County (5-0) 278-62 4

5. Wakefield (4-0) 182-64 5

6. Howells-Dodge (4-1) 180-78 6

7. Neligh-Oakdale (4-1) 250-143 7

8. Stanton (3-1) 169-100 8

9. Nebraska Christian (4-1) 200-146 9

10. Arcadia-Loup City (3-2) 206-107 10

Eight Man-2

1. BDS (5-0) 306-74 1

2. Humphrey St. Francis (5-0) 290-64 2

3. Osceola (4-0) 292-72 3

4. Falls City Sacred Heart (4-1) 262-80 4

5. Kenesaw (4-0) 196-22 5

6. Pleasanton (5-0) 282-168 6

7. Sandhills/Thedford (5-0) 280-26 7

8. Central Valley (5-0) 273-89 8

9. Medicine Valley (5-0) 214-74 9

10. O’Neill St. Mary’s (5-0) 288-88 10

Six Man

1. McCool Junction (4-0) 255-62 1

2. Sterling (4-0) 229-41 2

3. Stuart (3-0) 125-32 4

4. Red Cloud (4-0) 200-68 6

5. Southwest (3-1) 137-111 7

6. Potter-Dix (4-0) 195-103 NR

7. Arthur County (4-1) 228-168 3

8. Cody-Kilgore (2-2) 141-106 5

9. Paxton (2-2) 144-145 8

10. Creek Valley (4-1) 334-182 9

Photos: Oakland-Craig football gets win over David City Aquinas

1 of 24

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert