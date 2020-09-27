Ratings: Nebraska high school football, Sept. 28

Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Sept. 21.
Top 10/Class A
1. Omaha Westside (5-0) 222-59 1
2. Bellevue West (3-0) 153-43 2
3. Millard South (3-1) 110-75 3
4. Elkhorn South (4-1) 150-76 4
5. Lincoln Southeast (5-0) 132-60 5
6. Creighton Prep (2-2) 71-108 8
7. Millard West (1-3) 87-104 6
8. Gretna (5-0) 190-57 9
9. Millard North (1-3) 74-116 10
10. North Platte (4-0) 139-72 NR
Class B
1. Hastings (5-0) 185-28 1
2. Norris (4-1) 146-69 2
3. Elkhorn (4-1) 166-103 3
4. Omaha Skutt (4-1) 155-79 4
5. Bennington (4-1) 189-124 5
6. Waverly (3-2) 135-41 7
7. McCook (3-1) 107-56 8
8. Plattsmouth (5-0) 156-49 9
9. Grand Island NW (3-2) 156-110 6
10. Aurora (3-2) 132-100 NR
Class C-1
1. Pierce (4-0) 230-85 1
2. Ashland-Greenwood (5-0) 134-67 2
3. Adams Central (5-0) 195-34 3
4. Wahoo (4-1) 156-30 4
5. Cozad (4-1) 170-49 5
6. Wayne (4-1) 114-80 6
7. St. Paul (4-1) 217-80 7
8. Kearney Catholic (3-1) 145-39 8
9. Auburn (4-1) 159-52 9
10. Mitchell (5-0) 230-36 NR
Class C-2
1. Oakland-Craig (5-0) 208-25 1
2. Ord (5-0) 237-34 3
3. Fremont Bergan (5-0) 237-67 4
4. David City Aquinas (4-1) 109-61 2
5. Wilber-Clatonia (3-0) 68-19 5
6. Sutton (4-1) 154-47 6
7. Wahoo Neumann (3-1) 124-77 7
8. Norfolk Catholic (2-2) 99-97 8
9. Hartington CC (5-0) 164-73 10
10. Yutan (4-1) 188-78 NR
Eight Man-1
1. Dundy County-Stratton (4-0) 226-48 1
2. Burwell (5-0) 306-89 2
3. Cross County (5-0) 264-100 3
4. Tri County (5-0) 278-62 4
5. Wakefield (4-0) 182-64 5
6. Howells-Dodge (4-1) 180-78 6
7. Neligh-Oakdale (4-1) 250-143 7
8. Stanton (3-1) 169-100 8
9. Nebraska Christian (4-1) 200-146 9
10. Arcadia-Loup City (3-2) 206-107 10
Eight Man-2
1. BDS (5-0) 306-74 1
2. Humphrey St. Francis (5-0) 290-64 2
3. Osceola (4-0) 292-72 3
4. Falls City Sacred Heart (4-1) 262-80 4
5. Kenesaw (4-0) 196-22 5
6. Pleasanton (5-0) 282-168 6
7. Sandhills/Thedford (5-0) 280-26 7
8. Central Valley (5-0) 273-89 8
9. Medicine Valley (5-0) 214-74 9
10. O’Neill St. Mary’s (5-0) 288-88 10
Six Man
1. McCool Junction (4-0) 255-62 1
2. Sterling (4-0) 229-41 2
3. Stuart (3-0) 125-32 4
4. Red Cloud (4-0) 200-68 6
5. Southwest (3-1) 137-111 7
6. Potter-Dix (4-0) 195-103 NR
7. Arthur County (4-1) 228-168 3
8. Cody-Kilgore (2-2) 141-106 5
9. Paxton (2-2) 144-145 8
10. Creek Valley (4-1) 334-182 9
