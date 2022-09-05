Ratings: Nebraska high school football, Sept. 5

Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Sept. 5th.

* * *

Top 10/Class A

Record, PF-PA, Previous Ranking

1. Omaha Westside (2-0),61-30,1

2. Gretna (2-0),100-0,2

3. Bellevue West (3-0),116-60,3

4. Elkhorn South (2-0),62-48,4

5. Millard South (1-1),66-45,5

6. Omaha Creighton Prep (1-2),73-66,6

7. Omaha North (1-1),40-41,7

8. Kearney (2-0),63-27,8

9. Papillion-LV South (3-0),99-43,9

10. Grand Island (1-1),33-56,10

Class B

1. Bennington (2-0),82-13,1

2. Elkhorn (2-0),42-24,3

3. Omaha Skutt (1-1),34-60,4

4. Omaha Gross (2-0),104-21,5

5. Scottsbluff (1-1),40-27,2

6. Waverly (1-1),45-41,6

7. Lincoln Pius X (1-1),27-40,7

8. Seward (1-1),58-45,8

9. Grand Island NW (0-2),29-64,9

10. Elkhorn North (2-0),98-0,10

Class C-1

1. Aurora (2-0),77-26,1

2. Pierce (2-0),83-14,2

3. Ashland-Greenwood (2-0),55-6,3

4. Omaha Roncalli (2-0),80-20,5

5. Boone Central (1-1),55-55,4

6. McCook (2-0),72-21,6

7. Adams Central (2-0),58-14,7

8. Columbus Lakeview (1-1),34-50,10

9. Columbus Scotus (1-1),20-52,8

10. Chadron (2-0),82-33,NR

Class C-2

1. Norfolk Catholic (2-0),72-26,1

2. Battle Creek (2-0),56-26,3

3. Ord (1-1),48-55,2

4. Fremont Bergan (1-1),39-27,4

5. Hartington Cedar Catholic (2-0),83-11,5

6. Hastings St. Cecilia (2-0),70-0,6

7. Malcolm (2-0),52-21,7

8. Kearney Catholic (2-0),58-15,8

9. Wahoo Neumann (2-0),77-35,9

10. Oakland-Craig (1-1),58-44,NR

Eight Man-1

1. North Platte St. Patrick's (3-0),162-58, 1

2. Cross County (2-0),118-46,2

3. Elmwood-Murdock (2-0),171-64,3

4. Stanton (2-0),101-27,4

5. Neligh-Oakdale (1-1),70-64,5

6. Clarkson/Leigh (2-0),122-74,7

7. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (2-0),68-41,NR

8. Thayer Central (2-0),100-31,NR

9. Palmyra (2-0),111-56,NR

10. Crofton (1-1),52-48,8

Eight Man-2

1. Howells-Dodge (2-0),108-28,1

2. Elgin/Pope John (2-0),68-42,2

3. Osceola (2-0),124-16,3

4. BDS (2-0),108-39,5

5. Bloomfield (2-0),80-28,6

6. Kenesaw (2-0),96-32,7

7. Hitchcock County (2-0),116-8,9

8. Falls City Sacred Heart (1-1),96-139,10

9. Wynot (2-0),75-66,NR

10. Ainsworth (2-0),136-28,NR

Six Man

1. Potter-Dix (2-0),176-12,1

2. Arthur County (2-0),132-69,7

3. Cody-Kilgore (1-1),45-72,2

4. Wallace (0-1),24-25,3

5. Sumner-EM (2-0),118-32,4

6. Lincoln Parkview (1-0),46-6,5

7. Red Cloud (1-0),63-14,6

8. Pawnee City (1-0),48-7,8

9. Wilcox-Hildreth (1-0),52-28,9

10. Hay Springs (1-0),28-6,10

TOP GAMES THIS WEEK

(Games Friday unless noted)

Class A

Papillion-La Vista South vs. Elkhorn South at Elkhorn Stadium (Thursday), Bellevue West at Omaha Westside, Omaha Creighton Prep at Gretna, Millard North at Millard South, Norfolk at Grand Island.

Class B

Elkhorn vs. Omaha Gross at Bryan Stadium (Thursday), Elkhorn Mount Michael at Waverly, Seward at Grand Island Northwest, York at Bennington.

Class C-1

Aurora at Ashland-Greenwood, Columbus Lakeview at Boone Central, Auburn at Wahoo, St. Paul at Columbus Scotus, Mitchell at Chadron, Broken Bow at McCook

Class C-2

Ord at Battle Creek, Fillmore Central at Centennial, Hartington Cedar Catholic at Yutan, Kearney Catholic at Minden, Oakland-Craig at Malcolm.

Eight Man-1

Elmwood-Murdock at Palmyra (4 p.m.), Neligh-Oakdale at Crofton, Plainview at Laurel-CC, Nebraska Christian at Wisner-Pilger.

Eight Man-2

Wynot at Howells-Dodge, Humphrey St. Francis at Osceola, Twin Loup at Sandhills/Thedford, Burwell at Ainsworth, Elgin/Pope John at Creighton, Falls City Sacred Heart at Nebraska Lutheran.

Six Man

Garden County at Wallace, Hay Springs at Potter-Dix, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller at Lincoln Parkview (4 p.m.), Sioux County at Wauneta-Palisade, Southwest at Wilcox-Hildreth.