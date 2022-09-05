Ratings: Nebraska high school football, Sept. 5

Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Sept. 5th.
* * *
Top 10/Class A
Record, PF-PA, Previous Ranking
1. Omaha Westside (2-0),61-30,1
2. Gretna (2-0),100-0,2
3. Bellevue West (3-0),116-60,3
4. Elkhorn South (2-0),62-48,4
5. Millard South (1-1),66-45,5
6. Omaha Creighton Prep (1-2),73-66,6
7. Omaha North (1-1),40-41,7
8. Kearney (2-0),63-27,8
9. Papillion-LV South (3-0),99-43,9
10. Grand Island (1-1),33-56,10
Class B
1. Bennington (2-0),82-13,1
2. Elkhorn (2-0),42-24,3
3. Omaha Skutt (1-1),34-60,4
4. Omaha Gross (2-0),104-21,5
5. Scottsbluff (1-1),40-27,2
6. Waverly (1-1),45-41,6
7. Lincoln Pius X (1-1),27-40,7
8. Seward (1-1),58-45,8
9. Grand Island NW (0-2),29-64,9
10. Elkhorn North (2-0),98-0,10
Class C-1
1. Aurora (2-0),77-26,1
2. Pierce (2-0),83-14,2
3. Ashland-Greenwood (2-0),55-6,3
4. Omaha Roncalli (2-0),80-20,5
5. Boone Central (1-1),55-55,4
6. McCook (2-0),72-21,6
7. Adams Central (2-0),58-14,7
8. Columbus Lakeview (1-1),34-50,10
9. Columbus Scotus (1-1),20-52,8
10. Chadron (2-0),82-33,NR
Class C-2
1. Norfolk Catholic (2-0),72-26,1
2. Battle Creek (2-0),56-26,3
3. Ord (1-1),48-55,2
4. Fremont Bergan (1-1),39-27,4
5. Hartington Cedar Catholic (2-0),83-11,5
6. Hastings St. Cecilia (2-0),70-0,6
7. Malcolm (2-0),52-21,7
8. Kearney Catholic (2-0),58-15,8
9. Wahoo Neumann (2-0),77-35,9
10. Oakland-Craig (1-1),58-44,NR
Eight Man-1
1. North Platte St. Patrick's (3-0),162-58, 1
2. Cross County (2-0),118-46,2
3. Elmwood-Murdock (2-0),171-64,3
4. Stanton (2-0),101-27,4
5. Neligh-Oakdale (1-1),70-64,5
6. Clarkson/Leigh (2-0),122-74,7
7. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (2-0),68-41,NR
8. Thayer Central (2-0),100-31,NR
9. Palmyra (2-0),111-56,NR
10. Crofton (1-1),52-48,8
Eight Man-2
1. Howells-Dodge (2-0),108-28,1
2. Elgin/Pope John (2-0),68-42,2
3. Osceola (2-0),124-16,3
4. BDS (2-0),108-39,5
5. Bloomfield (2-0),80-28,6
6. Kenesaw (2-0),96-32,7
7. Hitchcock County (2-0),116-8,9
8. Falls City Sacred Heart (1-1),96-139,10
9. Wynot (2-0),75-66,NR
10. Ainsworth (2-0),136-28,NR
Six Man
1. Potter-Dix (2-0),176-12,1
2. Arthur County (2-0),132-69,7
3. Cody-Kilgore (1-1),45-72,2
4. Wallace (0-1),24-25,3
5. Sumner-EM (2-0),118-32,4
6. Lincoln Parkview (1-0),46-6,5
7. Red Cloud (1-0),63-14,6
8. Pawnee City (1-0),48-7,8
9. Wilcox-Hildreth (1-0),52-28,9
10. Hay Springs (1-0),28-6,10
TOP GAMES THIS WEEK
(Games Friday unless noted)
Class A
Papillion-La Vista South vs. Elkhorn South at Elkhorn Stadium (Thursday), Bellevue West at Omaha Westside, Omaha Creighton Prep at Gretna, Millard North at Millard South, Norfolk at Grand Island.
Class B
Elkhorn vs. Omaha Gross at Bryan Stadium (Thursday), Elkhorn Mount Michael at Waverly, Seward at Grand Island Northwest, York at Bennington.
Class C-1
Aurora at Ashland-Greenwood, Columbus Lakeview at Boone Central, Auburn at Wahoo, St. Paul at Columbus Scotus, Mitchell at Chadron, Broken Bow at McCook
Class C-2
Ord at Battle Creek, Fillmore Central at Centennial, Hartington Cedar Catholic at Yutan, Kearney Catholic at Minden, Oakland-Craig at Malcolm.
Eight Man-1
Elmwood-Murdock at Palmyra (4 p.m.), Neligh-Oakdale at Crofton, Plainview at Laurel-CC, Nebraska Christian at Wisner-Pilger.
Eight Man-2
Wynot at Howells-Dodge, Humphrey St. Francis at Osceola, Twin Loup at Sandhills/Thedford, Burwell at Ainsworth, Elgin/Pope John at Creighton, Falls City Sacred Heart at Nebraska Lutheran.
Six Man
Garden County at Wallace, Hay Springs at Potter-Dix, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller at Lincoln Parkview (4 p.m.), Sioux County at Wauneta-Palisade, Southwest at Wilcox-Hildreth.