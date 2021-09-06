Ratings: Nebraska high school football, Sept. 6

7. Riverside (2-0); 132-58; 8
8. Osmond (2-0); 80-33; 9
9. Johnson-Brock (2-0); 104-44; 10
Six Man
1. Sterling (2-0); 134-12; 1
2. Cody-Kilgore (2-0); 144-45; 2
3. Potter-Dix (2-0); 109-30; 3
4. McCool Junction (1-0); 72-13; 4
5. Red Cloud (2-0); 126-31; 5
6. Hay Springs (1-0); 37-14; 8
7. Franklin (1-0); 52-18; 9
8. Silver Lake (2-0); 62-36; NR
9. Arthur County (1-1); 134-157; 6
10. Sumner-EM (1-1); 148-131; NR
Photos: Gretna football hosts Omaha Central
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports