Ratings: Nebraska high school football, Sept. 6
FOOTBALL

Check out the latest Nebraska high school football ratings by Stu Pospisil.

Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Aug. 30.

* * *

Top 10/Class A

Team (record); points for-points against; previous rank

1. Bellevue West (2-0); 117-14; 1

2. Omaha Westside (2-0); 62-30; 2

3. Millard South (2-0); 88-20; 3

4. Lincoln SE (2-0); 57-40; 5

5. Elkhorn South (1-1); 42-54; 4

6. North Platte (2-0); 76-14; 8

7. Gretna (2-0); 52-21; 9

8. Omaha Burke (1-1); 42-79; NR

9. Kearney (1-1); 59-63; 7

10. Grand Island (1-1); 63-52; 10

Class B

1. Omaha Skutt (2-0); 71-41; 1

2. Elkhorn (2-0); 54-25; 2

3. Plattsmouth (2-0); 83-14; 3

4. Waverly (1-1); 44-41; 4

5. Bennington (2-0); 100-64; 5

6. Aurora (0-2); 58-97; 6

7. Norris (1-1); 65-36; 7

8. Grand Island NW (1-1); 68-55; 9

9. Beatrice (2-0); 80-54; 10

10. Seward (2-0); 73-32; NR

Class C-1

1. Pierce (2-0); 75-52; 1

2. Ashland-GW (2-0); 50-16; 4

3. Columbus LV (1-1); 64-34; 3

4. Kearney Catholic (2-0); 90-19; 6

5. Battle Creek (2-0); 45-26; 7

6. Columbus Scotus (2-0); 94-34; 8

7. Cozad (2-0); 55-17; 9

8. Wahoo (1-1); 27-39; NR

9. Adams Central (1-1); 49-26; 2

10. Boone Central (2-0); 67-30; NR

Class C-2

1. Fremont Bergan (2-0); 73-15; 1

2. Oakland-Craig (2-0); 87-13; 2

3. Ord (2-0); 115-21; 3

4. DC Aquinas (2-0); 41-0; 4

5. Wilber-Clatonia (2-0); 70-42; 7

6. Hartington CC (1-1); 33-24; 5

7. Yutan (1-1); 41-47; 9

8. Crofton (2-0); 99-6; 10

9. Hastings SC (1-1); 46-56; NR

10. Lin. Lutheran (2-0); 91-7; NR

Eight Man-1

1. Burwell (2-0); 107-18; 1

2. Cross County (3-0); 181-44; 2

3. DC-Stratton (2-0); 70-34; 3

4. Neligh-Oakdale (2-0); 128-84; 4

5. Howells-Dodge (2-0); 104-13; 5

6. NC Lourdes (2-0); 128-74; 6

7. Stanton (2-0); 71-8; 9

8. Arcadia-Loup City (2-0); 84-20; 10

9. Laurel-CC (2-1); 106-25; 7

10. Weeping Water (2-0); 84-64; NR

Eight Man-2

1. Kenesaw (2-0); 105-24; 1

2. Sandhills/Thedford (2-0); 88-22; 2

3. O’Neill SM (2-0); 66-30; 3

4. Falls City SH (1-1); 95-59; 5

5. Humphrey SF (2-0); 108-12;6

6. Fullerton (2-0); 78-50; 7

7. Riverside (2-0); 132-58; 8

8. Osmond (2-0); 80-33; 9

9. Johnson-Brock (2-0); 104-44; 10

10. BDS (1-1); 64-54; 4

Six Man

1. Sterling (2-0); 134-12; 1

2. Cody-Kilgore (2-0); 144-45; 2

3. Potter-Dix (2-0); 109-30; 3

4. McCool Junction (1-0); 72-13; 4

5. Red Cloud (2-0); 126-31; 5

6. Hay Springs (1-0); 37-14; 8

7. Franklin (1-0); 52-18; 9

8. Silver Lake (2-0); 62-36; NR

9. Arthur County (1-1); 134-157; 6

10. Sumner-EM (1-1); 148-131; NR

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

