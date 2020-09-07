Ratings: Nebraska high school football, Sept. 7

Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Sept. 7.
Top 10/Class A
Team (record), points for-against, prev. rank
1. Omaha Westside (2-0) 89-21 1
2. Millard South (2-0) 50-14 2
3. Bellevue West (1-0) 55-0 3
4. Elkhorn South (1-1) 44-45 4
5. Millard West (1-1) 49-44 5
6. Lincoln Southeast (2-0) 49-15 6
7. Grand Island (1-0) 24-7 7
8. Kearney (0-2) 31-61 8
9. Omaha Creighton Prep (1-1) 21-58 9
10. Gretna (2-0) 64-14 10
Class B
1. Waverly (2-0) 66-7 1
2. Norris (2-0) 63-24 3
3. Hastings (3-0) 115-28 4
4. Omaha Skutt (1-1) 42-36 2
5. Elkhorn (1-1) 66-55 5
6. Bennington (2-0) 85-49 6
7. Grand Island Northwest (1-1) 72-57 7
8. York (2-0) 55-6 10
9. McCook (0-1) 14-35 9
10. Plattsmouth (2-0) 49-27 NR
Class C-1
1. Wayne (2-0) 49-29 2
2. Kearney Catholic (2-0) 100-6 3
3. Pierce (2-0) 126-59 4
4. Ashland-Greenwood (2-0) 63-34 5
5. Adams Central (2-0) 59-7 6
6. Wahoo (1-1) 47-24 1
7. Cozad (2-0) 78-7 7
8. North Bend (2-0) 67-13 8
9. St. Paul (1-1) 79-61 9
10. Auburn (1-1) 55-28 10
Class C-2
1. Oakland-Craig (2-0) 112-0 1
2. David City Aquinas (2-0) 54-13 3
3. Ord (2-0) 108-20 4
4. Fremont Bergan (2-0) 88-19 6
5. Wilber-Clatonia (2-0) 41-19 9
6. Sutton (1-1) 34-13 2
7. Wahoo Neumann (1-1) 48-53 7
8. Norfolk Catholic (1-1) 47-49 5
9. Centennial (1-1) 14-33 8
10. Bridgeport (2-0) 75-7 NR
Eight Man-1
1. Dundy County-Stratton (1-0) 68-12 1
2. Burwell (2-0) 126-53 2
3. Howells-Dodge (2-0) 98-28 3
4. Cross County (3-0) 184-68 4
5. Tri County (2-0) 96-20 6
6. Wakefield (2-0) 92-42 8
7. Neligh-Oakdale (2-0) 90-30 9
8. Elm Creek (2-0) 62-42 10
9. Amherst (2-0) 73-38 NR
10. Stanton (2-0) 113-30 NR
Eight Man-2
1. Falls City Sacred Heart (2-0) 124-36 1
2. Humphrey SF (2-0) 124-14 2
3. Osceola (2-0) 147-36 4
4. BDS (2-0) 126-30 5
5. Kenesaw (2-0) 104-2 6
6. Pleasanton (2-0) 102-56 7
7. Sandhills/Thedford (2-0) 108-6 8
8. Central Valley (2-0) 120-52 9
9. Medicine Valley (2-0) 94-28 NR
10. O’Neill St. Mary’s (2-0) 104-28 NR
Six Man
1. McCool Junction (2-0) 110-12 1
2. Sterling (2-0) 119-18 5
3. Arthur County (2-0) 108-71 6
4. Stuart (0-0) 0-0 4
5. Cody-Kilgore (1-1) 64-66 3
6. Red Cloud (2-0) 113-30 7
7. Spalding Academy (2-0) 106-54 9
8. Southwest (1-0) 46-34 10
9. Paxton (1-1) 78-81 NR
10. Creek Valley (1-1) 124-104 2
