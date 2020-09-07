 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ratings: Nebraska high school football, Sept. 7
0 comments
FOOTBALL

Ratings: Nebraska high school football, Sept. 7

Only $5 for 5 months

Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Sept. 7.

* * *

Top 10/Class A

Team (record), points for-against, prev. rank

1. Omaha Westside (2-0) 89-21 1

2. Millard South (2-0) 50-14 2

3. Bellevue West (1-0) 55-0 3

4. Elkhorn South (1-1) 44-45 4

5. Millard West (1-1) 49-44 5

6. Lincoln Southeast (2-0) 49-15 6

7. Grand Island (1-0) 24-7 7

8. Kearney (0-2) 31-61 8

9. Omaha Creighton Prep (1-1) 21-58 9

10. Gretna (2-0) 64-14 10

Class B

1. Waverly (2-0) 66-7 1

2. Norris (2-0) 63-24 3

3. Hastings (3-0) 115-28 4

4. Omaha Skutt (1-1) 42-36 2

5. Elkhorn (1-1) 66-55 5

6. Bennington (2-0) 85-49 6

7. Grand Island Northwest (1-1) 72-57 7

8. York (2-0) 55-6 10

9. McCook (0-1) 14-35 9

10. Plattsmouth (2-0) 49-27 NR

Class C-1

1. Wayne (2-0) 49-29 2

2. Kearney Catholic (2-0) 100-6 3

3. Pierce (2-0) 126-59 4

4. Ashland-Greenwood (2-0) 63-34 5

5. Adams Central (2-0) 59-7 6

6. Wahoo (1-1) 47-24 1

7. Cozad (2-0) 78-7 7

8. North Bend (2-0) 67-13 8

9. St. Paul (1-1) 79-61 9

10. Auburn (1-1) 55-28 10

Class C-2

1. Oakland-Craig (2-0) 112-0 1

2. David City Aquinas (2-0) 54-13 3

3. Ord (2-0) 108-20 4

4. Fremont Bergan (2-0) 88-19 6

5. Wilber-Clatonia (2-0) 41-19 9

6. Sutton (1-1) 34-13 2

7. Wahoo Neumann (1-1) 48-53 7

8. Norfolk Catholic (1-1) 47-49 5

9. Centennial (1-1) 14-33 8

10. Bridgeport (2-0) 75-7 NR

Eight Man-1

1. Dundy County-Stratton (1-0) 68-12 1

2. Burwell (2-0) 126-53 2

3. Howells-Dodge (2-0) 98-28 3

4. Cross County (3-0) 184-68 4

5. Tri County (2-0) 96-20 6

6. Wakefield (2-0) 92-42 8

7. Neligh-Oakdale (2-0) 90-30 9

8. Elm Creek (2-0) 62-42 10

9. Amherst (2-0) 73-38 NR

10. Stanton (2-0) 113-30 NR

Eight Man-2

1. Falls City Sacred Heart (2-0) 124-36 1

2. Humphrey SF (2-0) 124-14 2

3. Osceola (2-0) 147-36 4

4. BDS (2-0) 126-30 5

5. Kenesaw (2-0) 104-2 6

6. Pleasanton (2-0) 102-56 7

7. Sandhills/Thedford (2-0) 108-6 8

8. Central Valley (2-0) 120-52 9

9. Medicine Valley (2-0) 94-28 NR

10. O’Neill St. Mary’s (2-0) 104-28 NR

Six Man

1. McCool Junction (2-0) 110-12 1

2. Sterling (2-0) 119-18 5

3. Arthur County (2-0) 108-71 6

4. Stuart (0-0) 0-0 4

5. Cody-Kilgore (1-1) 64-66 3

6. Red Cloud (2-0) 113-30 7

7. Spalding Academy (2-0) 106-54 9

8. Southwest (1-0) 46-34 10

9. Paxton (1-1) 78-81 NR

10. Creek Valley (1-1) 124-104 2

Every Super Six since 2006

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert